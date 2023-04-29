The Racine County Soccer Showcase on Saturday packed plenty of talent and intriguing matchups with the host locations of Union Grove and Burlington high schools.

It perhaps couldn't have been more evident with a high-powered Waterford going up against a dynamic scoring threat in Horlick.

The two showcased plenty of offense as the Wolverines won 7-4 at Union Grove behind a four-goal game by Taylor Gordon.

The Wolverines (7-0-0) feasted on early mistakes by the Rebels (7-5-1). Waterford's Gordon scored twice in the opening seven minutes of play. Horlick's striking duo of Zariah Kern and Anabella Valdivia broke through seconds after Gordon's second with Valdivia assisting Kern.

Waterford's scoring rampage continued in the first half with goals by Megan Cornell and Paige Strasser. Gordon completed her hat trick in the 29th minute as the Wolverines entered the half leading 5-1.

While the gap proved mighty it didn't stop a hungry Rebels squad from giving the Wolverines a run for their money in the second half.

Kyra Lou headed home a goal from a free kick by Valdivia in the 44th minute. That goal was answered by a fourth by Gordon to restore a four-goal lead.

Valdivia responded with the next two goals for Horlick, scoring in the 58th minute off an assist by Kern and in the 64th on a free kick.

"We made some mistakes early in the first half that resulted in us being down significantly," Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. "The girls made adjustments they needed to in the second half but the first half mistakes did cost us."

The Wolverines finished the scoring with Cornell scoring off an assist by Gordon in the 79th minute. Gordon's day ended with four goals and two assists.

"The second half was the worst offensive half we have played in a long time," Waterford coach Joseph Vogt said. "Our midfielders were playing too high and it gave Horlick chances to attack our backline.

"We didn't put enough pressure on them in the midfield and we made it too easy for them to counter attack. Give Horlick some credit. They played really well today, especially in the second half."

While the loss might sting, the Rebels show continued growth and are becoming formidable in attack. Horlick's showing Saturday made them only the sixth team to score four or more goals against Waterford in 40 matches dating back to the 2021 season.

"I was proud of our offensive push today," Hallebach said. "Kern and Valdivia continue to build more chemistry and be dynamic with one another."

UNION GROVE 6, PRAIRIE 2: Lexi Pettit scored a hat trick as the Broncos faced a stiff test from the Hawks at Union Grove Saturday in the Racine County Soccer Showcase.

The Hawks (3-3-0) scored in the fifth minute courtesy of Elle Jaramillo. The Hawks continued to play well throughout the first half, but the Broncos (8-1-0) leveled the match at 1-1 in the 17th minute when Pettit scored off a corner by Elizabeth Spang.

With Prairie's quality first half weighing on his mind, Union Grove coach Sean Jung made a tactical adjustment at halftime to make the midfield battle tighter.

"(Prairie) were in a deep 4-5-1 and counterattacked very well out of it," Jung said. "We were mismatched in the midfield and couldn't coordinate our pressure so they had too much time and space as a result.

"We moved our centerback Rhyan Hood into midfield and adjusted into a 3-5-2 to even up defensively in the center of the field."

It proved a masterstroke as Union Grove's attacking duo of Pettit and Julia James found much more room to roam in the second half. James scored in the 54th minute to give the Broncos a 2-1 lead.

The Hawks regained the lead one minute later off a free kick by Sarah Koker that went hit the bottom of the crossbar and went in the net from more than 25 yards.

That was met with James scoring a rocket into the side netting from 20 yards, her second goal of the match, in the 58th minute to make it 3-2. The Broncos then stretched the lead with Pettit scoring off a Spang corner in the 66th minute.

"You could feel how deflating that (Pettit) goal was for Prairie," Jung said. "They played well and deserved better than the result, certainly they were the better side for the first half."

Pettit had a hand in the final two goals of the match with an assist on a goal for Hood in the 70th minute and then completing her hat trick off an assist by James in the 79th minute.

"Earlier this week we were on the positive side of a 6-2 win that I felt didn't accurately represent the game, but we were on the winning end," Prairie coach Joe Manley said. "I think this is the case where 6-2 doesn't accurately reflect the game either, but this time we were on the losing end.

"This game is beautiful and heartbreaking, but that's why we love it. We need take these as lessons and learn from it as we prepare for the next game."

Union Grove goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made four saves.

CASE 2, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: A well-rounded team effort gave the Eagles their first win of the season Saturday at Union Grove in the Racine County Soccer Showcase.

The Eagles (1-4-0) dictated much of the tempo in a scoreless opening half. They didn't find a finish on created chances, but also withheld the Crusaders (5-2-1) from a shot on goal.

The first goal came in the 56th minute. Senior midfielders for Case linked up when a free kick taken by Victoria Obernberger was sent in for a goal by Santina Garcia. The wait for a second goal took less than a minute as the Eagles created a turnover and broke down the wing with a cross by Garcia finding Hannah Christopherson in the box for a 2-0 lead.

The Crusaders managed to pull within a goal in the 73rd minute off of a free kick by Ellie Jaramillo. It was all they would muster against the Eagles.

"The girls played hard," Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. "I'm pleased with how they pressured and created off the ball in the second half.

Eva Stanke made 10 saves in net for the Crusaders. Leah Hansen made six saves for the Eagles.

"The girls are relieved," Case assistant coach Tim Mohs said. "There is a sense of confidence. Everyone looked more comfortable today. It was a team effort and great to see everything come together."

BURLINGTON 7, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: Aubrey Reesman and Shelby Busch each scored twice as the Demons won big at Burlington in the Racine County Soccer Showcase.

Reesman scored the opening two goals for the Demons (5-3-1), with assists by Claudia Cramer and Bayli Ketelsen.

The depth added up for the Demons and showed on the scoresheet with the following four goals scored by four different players. Busch scored off an assist by Cramer. Busch then assisted a goal for Aleah Reesman. Cramer scored unassisted and then Grace Debbink scored off an assist by Busch.

Busch capped of the scoring against the Angels (0-8-0) with her second goal of the match, assisted by Jenna Bebow.

"The girls once again were able to possess the ball with ease throughout the game," Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. "We were smarter in the second half with our shot selection and it paid off."

Burlington goalkeeper Emilie Runkel did not face a shot and recorded her fifth shutout of the season.

Angels coach Ben Lake said senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon set a school record by making 33 saves, 15 in the first half to hold Burlington to a 2-0 lead at the half.

“She played out of her mind,” Lake said. “They definitely earned their goals.”

Lake also commended the play of Julianna WIlkey and Macieana Trujillo.

PARK 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: A two-goal outing for Ellie Khreish highlighted a strong performance by the Panthers Saturday at Burlington in the Racine County Soccer Showcase.

The Panthers (5-4-0) and Lady Toppers (2-6-0) finished the first half tied at 1-1. Khreish scored the opener and was followed by a goal from Catholic Central's Eva Lynch.

The second half was all Panthers. Khreish scored her second of the match and Park added goals from Izzy Wentorf and Grace Betker, who also had two assists each.

Park goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle made three saves.