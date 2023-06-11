One of Mark Twain’s most famous quotes was “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

On the surface, Saturday night’s WIAA Division 2 Girls Soccer Sectional Final at Oregon High School was as close to a rhyme as one can find in sports.

For the second straight year, the Union Grove girls Soccer team traveled west to Oregon to face one of the biggest juggernauts in the state in a WIAA Division 2 Sectional final.

Once again, the Broncos were shut out after three first-half goals from the Panthers were too much to overcome.

But that’s about where this cadence ends.

Even in a 3-0 defeat, one fact was clear. Union Grove’s run on the soccer field isn’t just a short-term success story. This is a program that continues to develop closer and closer to slaying some of the biggest giants in the state.

“We’re not going to go away,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We’re not going to be a team that’s going to need to rebuild. We’re going to be back and be competitive every single year. Whether or not we can beat Oregon, time will tell.”

Last year, 13 years of work put in by Jung and his players culminated in the Broncos reaching a sectional final for the first time in program history. When they reached Oregon, they found themselves trailing by two goals within the first five minutes of the match. Scoring chances were few and far between for Union Grove, as controlling possession on Oregon’s side of the field proved to be a challenge throughout the game.

After 80 minutes, the Broncos were shut out 5-0.

This season, in the minutes after Union Grove’s 2-1 victory over DeForest in the sectional semifinals on Thursday, Jung was preaching to his team that he believed they had a legitimate chance to win this time around.

Early on, it was Union Grove being the aggressor. The Broncos had the first shot on goal, but the momentum didn’t last long. In the third minute, Oregon was awarded a corner kick. The kick was hit perfectly to the head of defender Elnora Thompson, who headed the ball just past the hand of Union Grove junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz for another early goal.0

“We knew exactly what they were going to do with their set pieces,” Jung said. "They’re just very good at them. They’re on top of the goal every single time. We were prepared for it and they just did it better.”

But this time around, Union Grove didn’t panic. The Broncos were able to control possession and limit opportunities for the Panthers. Oregon made a pair of saves on corner kicks but began to get frustrated with how the game was unfolding.

Whereas last year the Panthers were able to use speed and conditioning to control the match, this time around the Broncos were starting to match them. With a younger team than last year’s state championship-winning group, Oregon started to play with more physicality and players began to argue with officials out of frustration. Eventually, this led to a yellow card being called in the 19th minute.

Senior defender Sophia Rampulla nearly tied the game on her free kick from 30 yards out, but the shot hit the top of the crossbar and bounced out.

As the half went on, Oregon began to sub frequently. With fresh legs came more chances, and possession began to stay on Union Grove’s side of the field. Eventually the Panthers earned another corner kick, their seventh of the match.

After initially trying to clear it, Oregon took control of the ball in front of the net and forward Addison Werth tapped in a cross over Mackiewicz’s arms to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the 30th minute.

Momentum had completely shifted to Oregon’s side. Five minutes later, junior forward Katelyn Studebaker had a run towards the goal. Despite having two defenders on her, Oregon’s leading goal scorer was able to use her left foot to curl the ball into the top left corner of the net for a 3-0 lead.

For the second straight year, Union Grove trailed the Panthers 3-0 at the half.

“I don’t know what it was, we just got a bit outclassed at the end of the first half,” Jung said. “Once you’re down three goals to this team, nobody’s going to score three goals on Oregon.”

In the second half, Jung made an adjustment to move more players up in the formation to put more pressure on Oregon’s defense. After being hesitant to do so from the start due to chances of a counterattack, the move gave the Broncos more scoring opportunities in the second half.

Five minutes into the half, senior forward Lexi Pettit had a shot hit off the crossbar. Five minutes later another shot sailed wide of the goal. In the 55th minute, Pettit actually scored on a long-distance shot but the goal was negated due to a hand ball earlier in the play.

“I feel like I should’ve played the first half the way we played the second half,” Jung said. "It was very dangerous and I don’t know if it was sustainable for 80 minutes.”

The physical play continued until the end, as two more Oregon players were called for yellow cards. Pettit continued to put pressure on the Panthers, but Union Grove was unable to find the back of the net.

“Their speed of place is pretty quick,” Oregon coach Bobby Nichols said. "The second half they got really energized”

As the final whistle sounded, the Broncos once again had to come to grips with falling just short of their ultimate goal. But even with another loss at Oregon, progress was evident. Union Grove had lived up to its ranking of No. 4 in WSCA Division 2 poll. The only problem was that Oregon had played up to its No. 1 ranking long enough to secure its eight consecutive sectional championship.

“That’s the character of our team and it always has been,” Jung said. " The girls never quit. They always work hard and they never hang their heads. That’s the expectation that we’ve always had.

Union Grove’s season showed just how far Jung’s program has come. The Broncos had to replace Paige Cotton, who finished second in school history for goals scored and total points, yet still finished this season with a near identical record.

Union Grove will once again have to replace another program great in Pettit, who finished with 51 career goals, along with fellow seniors Elizabeth Spang and Charli Sutherland. The Broncos also will have to try to replace Rampulla, who was a co-captain of the team in the final chapter of her decorated time at Union Grove. In fitting fashion, Rampulla made several defensive stops to keep her team in striking distance during the match.

“I didn’t get to coach them their freshman year because of COVID, which was really hard,’ Jung said. “Lexi is a kid I’ve known for many years. It breaks my heart to see her go. They’re all incredible.”

While the Broncos will once again have to replace key leaders, the future was once again on display. Junior midfielders Julia James and Lia Peterson frustrated Oregon’s midfielders with their speed and physicality. Sophomore defender Marley Busey was part of a young core of defenders that limited scoring chances to mostly set plays.

Freshman forward Miley Morgan also outran defenders for loose balls and was able to spread the field and give Pettit easier scoring opportunities. And Jung claims that freshman midfielder Natalie Hammes is the fastest player on the team.

“I think we do a nice job containing pace,” Jung said. "It’s just that containing pace and beating it are two different things.”

Winners of four of the past five Southern Lakes Conference championships, Union Grove is showing no signs of slowing down. Reaching the sectional finals was something that both the Broncos and other teams in their sectional expected.

But taking down one of the top programs in the state, one that was ranked No. 1 in the nation last season nonetheless, is a completely different challenge. Oregon has not lost a game since the 2021 State Championship.

This year, competing with one of the best programs in the state was an expectation. Whether that gap continues to close and Union Grove starts a new verse remains to be seen, but the Broncos appear to be on a promising path.