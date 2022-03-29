High school girls soccer: St. Catherine's open season with a win over Park

The Park and St. Catherine's High School girls soccer teams opened their 2022 season on Tuesday.

The two sides met last season and the Panthers won the nonconference game 2-0.

A new year. A clean slate. And the Angels started their season on a high note by earning a 1-0 win at Pritchard Park in Racine.

"I am very proud of our first outing," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "The girls were incredible in their communication. They had a really good game."

The Angels (1-0) and Panthers (0-1) held one another scoreless through the first half. It wouldn't be until midway through the second half when the Angels broke the deadlock.

The Angels were able to work a throw-in from the left wing in towards Arianna Jones. From there, the junior was able to get a strike into the corner to give the Angels a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute.

It would be the game's lone goal. But the Panthers pressed for opportunities — particularly from corner kicks. Angels goalie Emily Monosa made three of her four saves in the game from Panthers' shots that started from corners. Monosa, filling in as goalie for the first game of the season, stayed composed and was able to keep a clean sheet for the Angels.

"(Monosa) had a phenomenal game," Lake said. "She played more like a sweeper for us and could control the game with her feet and passing."

The Angels next play against Kenosha St. Joseph on Wednesday, April 6. The Panthers will look to bounce back this Friday when they travel to play against Waukesha North.

