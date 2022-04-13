High school girls soccer: Prairie recovers from slow start to beat St. Catherine's

The Prairie School girls soccer team has been trying to get into a groove in the early part of the spring season.

The Hawks’ match against St. Catherine’s Wednesday was a good step forward.

Prairie withstood a disruptive defense and several good Angels’ goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, then expanded on a 1-0 halftime lead early in the second half on the way to a 3-1 victory in a Metro Classic Conference match in the rain at Prairie.

The match, the only Racine County high school event played Wednesday because of the weather, was moved up an hour from its original start time of 6:30 p.m., but was still delayed 45 minutes because of rain and lightning.

Once the match began on the field turf at Prairie, St. Catherine’s (1-3-0, 0-2 MCC) had the better of play and at least twice had chances to get on the scoreboard, Angels coach Ben Lake said.

“We had a couple golden opportunities,” Lake said. “They were both breakaway situations, but our touch was just a little off or we didn’t finish.”

After those hairy moments, the Hawks (1-1-1, 1-0-0), playing their third match in five days, began to gain control of the match. In the 34th minute, a pair of freshmen, Meg Decker and Sydney Dues, combined on the first goal as Decker scored off a pass from Dues.

“It took a long time to figure out how to get in the rhythm of the game,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “(St. Catherine’s) fought hard in the crappy weather, then we started to find a rhythm. We had some good play from our younger players.”

Just two minutes into the second half, the Hawks struck again when junior Amelia Ropiak received a cross from sophomore Addy LaLonde and scored inside the back post for a 2-0 Hawks lead.

“Amelia is starting to find better space and is challenging the back line in a better way,” Manley said.

The Angels cut the lead in half in the 62nd minute when junior Arianna Jones intercepted a pass in the Prairie defense and dribbled past Hawks goalkeeper Maggie Dreifuerst to score and make it 2-1.

The momentum switched back to Prairie two minutes later when junior Sarah Koker, in her first game back since recovering from a torn ACL, scored unassisted to restore the two-goal advantage.

“Her coming back was a big help,” said Manley, who also praised Dreifuerst for keeping the Angels out of the net early and making a few more big saves later.

Lake said St. Catherine’s got another nice match from senior backup goalkeeper Emily Monosa, who is playing in goal as regular 'keeper Katelyn Gordon recovers from a knee contusion. Monosa had 12 saves.

Lake was also happy with the Angels’ early offensive push, even though they were unable to convert.

“We trained to counter and to be more vertical in transition, and we did that,” Lake said. “You could tell we stifled a lot of their rhythm.”

Both teams are incredibly young — St. Catherine’s has eight freshmen and four sophomores on the roster and Prairie has six freshmen and five sophomores — and both coaches have been pleased with their respective youngsters.

“I love their attitude toward the game,” Lake said of his young bunch.

“We have a very young team and they need to play and get minutes (to improve),” Manley said.

