High school girls soccer: Park's Betker signs with Western Illinois

“When I talked to Western Illinois, they basically said, ‘When you were the coach at Western Illinois, would you have offered her a scholarship?’ I said, ‘Yes, I would have.’ And they said, ‘OK.’ “

And now Betker, whose father, Jim, was the longtime Park boys basketball coach, has a scholarship to play in college. She certainly has developed an impressive resume even though the pandemic has put her high school career on hold.

As a freshman in 2018, she scored 33 goals and led Park to a 9-9-1 record. She increased that total to 44 as a sophomore and the Panthers improved to 12-7-1.

“She is a true playmaker in the sense she makes everyone around her better,” Maletis said. “She is a real selfless player, but she’s such a competitor and she’s unique in the sense that she understands when to get people involved, but also when she needs to shoot the ball and when she needs to take on someone one on one … she does an excellent job with that.”

Jossie Primeau is in her fifth season on Western Illinois’ staff and was named assistant head coach under Eric Johnson, the Director of Soccer, last April. She spoke extensively with Guinn before a scholarship was offered.

Betker officially signed her letter of intent Dec. 23.