High school girls soccer: Park's Betker signs with Western Illinois

Even though the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her junior season at Park High School last spring, Alexis Betker’s stock as a soccer player remained high.
Credit Tony Guinn, a former Racine soccer coach, with a huge assist.
With the help of Guinn, the UW-Whitewater women’s soccer coach since 2011, Betker has received a partial athletic scholarship to play for Western Illinois starting next this fall. Betker said she will also receive about $8,000 toward her college expenses per year.
“I’m just really grateful,” said Betker, who is ranked No. 1 academically in her senior class. “This is something I’ve been working toward for a long, long time.”
The Guinn connection sure helped.
Guinn, former boys and girls soccer coach at St. Catherine’s, went on to become the women’s coach at Western Illinois from 2006-10. When his son, Shaymus, became seriously ill (he died in 2011), Guinn took over the program at UW-Whitewater, which is closer to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital.
He remained on good terms with Western Illinois. And when Park coach Matt Maletis asked Guinn to help with Betker’s recruitment, Guinn was happy to oblige.
“When Matt Maletis was 9 years old, I was his coach (with the Racine Area Soccer Association),” Guinn said. “Matt had called me up and said, ‘I have this player,’ and he told me all about her. I got to see her player, I got to meet her family and then Matt said, ‘Can you help me?’ I said, ‘Of course. You don’t have to worry about anything. I’ll take care of it.’
“When I talked to Western Illinois, they basically said, ‘When you were the coach at Western Illinois, would you have offered her a scholarship?’ I said, ‘Yes, I would have.’ And they said, ‘OK.’ “
And now Betker, whose father, Jim, was the longtime Park boys basketball coach, has a scholarship to play in college. She certainly has developed an impressive resume even though the pandemic has put her high school career on hold.
As a freshman in 2018, she scored 33 goals and led Park to a 9-9-1 record. She increased that total to 44 as a sophomore and the Panthers improved to 12-7-1.
“She is a true playmaker in the sense she makes everyone around her better,” Maletis said. “She is a real selfless player, but she’s such a competitor and she’s unique in the sense that she understands when to get people involved, but also when she needs to shoot the ball and when she needs to take on someone one on one … she does an excellent job with that.”
Jossie Primeau is in her fifth season on Western Illinois’ staff and was named assistant head coach under Eric Johnson, the Director of Soccer, last April. She spoke extensively with Guinn before a scholarship was offered.
Betker officially signed her letter of intent Dec. 23.
“We’ve been talking to Alexis for about a year now and she was referred to us by a previous head coach of the program,” Primeau said, referring to Guinn. “We liked her a lot because we take what he has to say very seriously. He was a very successful coach at Western.
“We like her a lot because she works real hard, she has communicated very well for us throughout the recruiting process, she understands the values of what we stand for at Western and she wants to be able to help us get to that next level.
“Her drive and her passion is what really makes her stand out to us and we’re truly excited to get her on the field.”
Western Illinois is located in Macomb, which is about 385 miles southwest of Racine. The Fighting Leathernecks last played in 2019 and compiled a 6-11-1 record.
When asked if she hopes to make an immediate contribution to Western Illinois’ program, Betker said, “I’m really hoping. I know a lot of the seniors are being given an opportunity to come back because of COVID, but I’m definitely going to work my hardest and make sure I get on the field as much as I can my first year.”