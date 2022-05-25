High school girls soccer: Kern scores twice for Prairie in victory against Racine Lutheran

The Prairie School girls soccer team warmed up for their Metro Classic Conference match against Racine Lutheran in the rain on Wednesday.

Yet, as the match started, the precipitation stopped. What followed for the Hawks was a quick downpouring of goals in the first half as they defeated the Crusaders 4-0 at Wind Point.

"Out of the blocks we played some of our best combination play," Prairie coach Joe Manley said.

It didn't take the Hawks (8-5-2, 7-1 MCC) long to take the lead against the Crusaders (6-7, 2-5 MCC). Sarah Koker scored a goal in the opening minute of the match off of an assist by Rihanna Kern.

The Hawks doubled their lead moments after a cross into the box was knocked in for an own goal by the Crusaders.

"It hurts to give up a goal 40 seconds in and then an own goal three minutes later," Racine Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. "But we couldn't generate much moving forward. We will wear it and bounce back tomorrow."

Kern continued the Hawks rapid start to the match. The freshman scored successive goals from outside the box in the 21st minute and 25th minute of the match. Koker provided the assist for Kern's first goal and the second goal was scored unassisted.

"(Kern) is a fantastic talent and hungry to learn," Manley said.

The game leveled out in an increasingly foggy second half. The Hawks would hold to the 4-0 lead and cement their fifth shutout of the season. Senior goalkeeper Magdelyn Dreifuerst made two saves while earning the clean sheet.

"It's weird after a 4-0 win to be nitpicking but we left our foot off the gas and weren't as creative in the second half," Manley said.

Sam Coolidge made 14 saves in net for Racine Lutheran.

"I give them credit," LaBoda said. "That is a solid team."

UNION GROVE 0, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The Broncos played to a scoreless draw in a nonconference match at Union Grove on Wednesday.

The Broncos (15-2-2), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, and Red Devils (11-2-5) endured the elements as rain intensified into the second half. As the game was going to be paused in the 74th minute due to weather a lightning strike in the distance led to the game's eventual early conclusion.

"We struggled offensively," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "We weren't ourselves, but it was still a good experience for us. I don't think either side minded the 0-0 draw with all things considered."

Sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made three saves and earned her 13th clean sheet of the season for Union Grove.

