High school girls soccer: Burlington buckles down in second half for nonconference win

At halftime of the Burlington High School girls soccer team’s match against Shoreland Lutheran Friday, Demons coach Matt Conrardy had a challenge for his team: Pick up the pace.

The Demons heeded Conrardy’s words and broke open a close game with three goals in the second half to beat the Lady Pacers 5-2 on a soggy day at Bradford Stadium.

The match, scheduled to be played at Shoreland, was moved from the school’s grass field to Bradford’s turf field because of the rain.

The Lady Pacers scored first, in the fourth minute, but Burlington (3-2-1) answered right off the ensuing draw when senior Jules Golla scored off a pass from junior Claudia Cramer, the first of four unanswered goals.

The next goal didn’t come until the final 10 seconds of the half when Golla and Cramer combined again to give the Demons a 2-1 lead at the half.

It was the time between goals that didn’t sit well with Conrardy.

“We held the time of possession during the first half, but only had a 2-1 lead at half,” Conrardy said. “The team was frustrated because we weren’t creating opportunities to finish.

“I challenged the girls to step up the intensity in second half and they responded with three second-half goals.”

Aleah Reesman scored unassisted in the 46th minute and again in the 61st minute to extend the lead to 4-1.

The Lady Pacers (4-3-0) scored in the 63rd minute to get within 4-2, then junior Gina Weis scored with just over two minutes left in the match, off the third assist of the match by Cramer, for the Demons.

Cramer, who played at center back in Burlington’s first five games, was moved to the midfield and Conrardy said that was a major factor in the victory.

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0: The Crusaders got a hat trick from Bella Jaramillo and beat the Patriots Friday in a rainy nonconference match at Pritchard Park.

Lutheran (3-1), which struggled in a 4-0 loss to St. Catherine’s Wednesday, played a solid all-around match, especially Jaramillo.

The senior forward scored unassisted in the 28th minute, then scored three minutes later on an assist by junior forward/midfielder Sarah Strande and the Crusaders led 2-0 at the half.

Jaramillo finished off her hat trick on a free kick in the 65th minute and doubled her season goal total to six.

Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said this was a big difference from Wednesday’s loss.

“We did a good job of distribution over Wednesday’s match and it was a nice bounce back for us,” LaBoda said. “Bella played great obviously, being able to finish with a hat trick, and I love the flexibility of players like Sarah Strande, who helped us in multiple positions.”

Crusaders senior goalkeeper Sam Coolidge made nine saves to earn her second shutout of the season.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 0: The Lady Toppers scored both of their goals in the first half for a nonconference victory at Walworth in a match that ended in the 62nd minute because of lightning.

Elsie Kmecak, who also runs track for Catholic Central and was the WIAA Division 3 state cross country champion, scored the first goal on an assist by Olivia Ricci.

Stephanie Jabrial had the second goal for the Lady Toppers (1-1), assisted by Eva Lynch.

The Chiefs (1-2-3) were shut out for the third straight match.

