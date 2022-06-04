High school girls soccer: Boerner does it all for Prairie in Division 4 regional final

Prairie School girls soccer coach Joe Manley has played four freshmen in his starting lineup for the entire season and all four of them have played at a high level.

On Saturday, one of them put on a show in the Hawks’ 4-0 victory over Lakeside Lutheran in a WIAA Division 4 regional final at Wind Point.

Norah Boerner was involved in all of the goals for Prairie (11-5-2), which will face Kenosha St. Joseph or Racine Lutheran in a sectional semifinal Thursday.

Boerner helped start the scoring virtually off the kickoff, sending a ball into the box that junior Amelia Ropiak controlled and put in the net just 50 seconds into the match.

“Norah sent in a good pass and Amelia attacked the ball in the box,” Manley said. “I saw the hunger and I was happy to see her attack the ball.”

Boerner’s two goals, one in each half, were unassisted and Manley said they were exceptional individual efforts.

She scored in the 24th minute, the Hawks’ only other goal in the first half, when she beat a defender and beat the goalkeeper, and had her second goal in the 56th minute.

Manley said even though she’s just a freshman, her soccer IQ is very high.

“Norah shows movement and quickness of play on top (in the offense),” Manley said. “It all begins with her movement and the little things she’s been working on.

“For her, what’s most impressive is choosing the right moments to use her speed of play up top.”

The final goal was similar to the first as Boerner found Ropiak again and the junior converted in the 70th minute.

Manley said overall, the Hawks displayed crisp ball movement on offense and defensively, they shut down a well-organized Lakeside Lutheran attack and the Warriors (7-12-3) had just one shot on goal.

“We continued to dominate possession,” Manley said. “Our defenders dealt with anything they caused and (junior) Ruby Flynn had her best game in a long time, winning possession and passing the ball out of the back.

“(Offensively), we continued to move the ball quickly. The girls all had good performances and good combination play with an interchange of roles. We’ve been fine-tuning things and I’m happy for our progress.”

Division 1

FRANKLIN 4, CASE 0: The Eagles showed some fatigue the day after Case’s graduation ceremonies, falling behind early and losing to the Sabers in a WIAA Division 1 regional final Saturday at Franklin.

Case (7-5-3), playing in its first regional final since 2010, coach Alexis Birkholz said, got off to a slow start and allowed three first-half goals.

Two of them came on corner kicks by Franklin (12-4-2). One was headed in by the Sabers and the second one ricocheted into the net off an Eagles’ defender.

“We just started out so slow and we almost came out timid,” Birkholz said. “We were mostly in our defensive half for most of the first half.”

The third goal for Franklin came on a penalty kick, one that Birkholz said was not deserved.

“It was close to being outside of the 18(-yard box),” Birkholz said. “I didn’t think a foul was deserved.”

The Sabers scored their fourth goal early in the second half, but the Eagles picked up the pace and played better the rest of the second half.

Birkholz said Case goalkeeper Leah Hansen, a converted forward playing her first full season in goal, played well and continues to learn.

“Once it got to 4-0, we didn’t let them have anything else,” Birkholz said. “We started to press their defense.

“Coming out and playing hard was important and I’m glad they did it. They left their blood, sweat and tears on the field and I’m proud of them for the way they played.

Case played better in the second half of the season, going 5-2-1 over their last eight matches and putting together a four-match winning streak.

