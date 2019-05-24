Alexis Betker is having a season for the ages for the Park High School girls soccer team.
And the numbers speak for themselves.
On Friday, the surging sophomore delivered another tremendous performance, scoring four goals and breaking two records in the Panthers' 5-0 rout of Kenosha Christian Life at Pershing Park.
With those four goals, Betker passed 2003 Park graduate Tina Wiesner (73) for most career goals for the Panthers with 74 and broke her own single-season Park record with 41 goals.
Lainie Sanders scored the Panthers' first goal in the 19th minute off an assist from Nicole Centeno and Park (11-6-1) had a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Betker scored all of her goals in the second half and goalkeeper Samara Acosta made eight saves.
"Alexis has been great for us all season and it's hard to believe she's only a sophomore with the amount she's produced for us already," Park coach Matt Maletis said. "She's been the heart and soul of our team and I'm excited to see where we can go in the playoffs."
Park plays Horlick in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Levonian Field.
