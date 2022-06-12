High school girls soccer: A memorable season for Union Grove comes to an end

In sectional finals, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has a tradition of handing out medals to both participating teams after the contest is over.

Following Saturday night’s WIAA Division 2 sectional final, the Oregon girls soccer team was lined up numerically from left to right on their half of the field. This was the seventh consecutive sectional final appearance for the Panthers, and by now some of the athletes even had choreographed handshakes planned with the coaches for this part of the night.

Meanwhile, Union Grove’s side of the field remained empty as the announcer started calling out names. The Broncos were still on their bench, packing up their belongings. Eventually an opposing coach came over and informed Union Grove coach Sean Jung about the medals, which no one was aware of.

No one could fault the Broncos for this misstep, after all it was just the first appearance in a WIAA sectional final for either soccer program at the school.

Two nights after making school history, Jung had to bid farewell to his two senior standouts one week earlier than he would have preferred following Union Grove’s (18-3-2) 5-0 loss at Oregon (21-0-1).

“It’s hard to see our two seniors go,” Jung said. “No one on this team ever quits. I've never been more proud of a group of young ladies. They're a really special group.”

The Broncos knew that Saturday’s game would be the toughest challenge they would face all season. The Panthers entered the game ranked No. 1 in both the WSCA girls soccer division 2 poll and the United Soccer Coaches national high school rankings. Oregon had outscored its opponents 179-3 and tore through fellow Southern Lakes Conference schools Burlington and Waterford in the playoffs by a combined score of 15-0.

Union Grove had knocked off perennial power Waukesha West in its sectional semifinal on Thursday but facing one of the best high school soccer teams in the nation proved to be a completely different experience.

The Panthers had opened their previous two playoff games with two goals in the first two minutes against Burlington and one goal in the first two minutes against Waterford. Saturday night had a similar opening.

Oregon kicked off with the ball and immediately began applying relentless pressure. The Panthers had a shot on goal just 10 seconds into the game and scored the opening goal 35 seconds in after a forward chipped a loose ball in front of the net over goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz’s head.

Two minutes later, a cross went just past Mackiewicz and was deflected into the goal to give Oregon another quick 2-0 lead.

“It was just shock and awe,” Jung said. “They put it on us and hit us with an uppercut. Those two goals buried us and mentally that was it, our spirit was broken.”

After the shaky start, the Broncos settled in. Union Grove had several shots on goal, but all landed directly in the goalkeeper’s hands. Mackiewicz was able to make a pair of diving saves to keep the lead from ballooning faster, but the Panthers found the back of the net again in the 29th minute by scoring off a deflected save.

The Broncos trailed 3-0 at the half.

“Once we sorted ourselves out, we were much cleaner,” Jung said. “We showed our quality but their pace is overwhelming. I've never seen a collective unit that fast to the ball. We've never seen anything like that.”

Any hopes of a comeback were squashed four minutes into the second half when a perfectly placed cross cleared the entire Union Grove defense and landed directly on an Oregon forward’s feet for an easy goal.

The Broncos had chances to score at times in the second half but were unable to break through Oregon’s pressure. The Panthers added one final goal in the 71st minute to seal their seventh consecutive trip to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, one of the greatest individual seasons in Union Grove history came to an end in crushing fashion. Senior forward Paige Cotton may not have reached the state tournament in her final season, but she set a new school record with 35 goals this season and led her team farther than any previous Union Grove team had advanced in the playoffs.

Cotton and the Broncos also won their third SLC Championship this season.

“We've broken down into tears a couple of times,” Jung said about Cotton. “What a special kid. It just absolutely shatters me to know that she's leaving and our time together is through. But that's the worst part about this job.

Along with Cotton, the Broncos will also lose senior defender Sam Fleischman. The rest of the team will return next season. That includes junior Lexi Pettit and sophomore Lia Peterson, who combined to score 45 goals this season.

Because of this team, that returning group will have the tougher challenge of raised expectations.

“This is our first sectional final, but now this will become an expectation,” Jung said. “It's no longer a surprise, it's no longer a hope each year. Now we can make this an expectation”

The internal expectation for the Broncos will now be to return to the sectional finals. Whether they will have choreographed handshakes prepared for the next medal ceremony remains to be seen.

