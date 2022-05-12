High school girls roundup: Waterford's Gordon scores hat trick in win against Franklin

The Waterford High School girls soccer team has played a heavy slate of top quality opponents at the end of their regular season.

For the Wolverines, ranked ninth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, the iron sharpens iron approach as been paying off.

Waterford defeated Franklin 4-0 at the Muskego Quadrangular on Thursday at Muskego.

"We have a tough test this week," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. "It was all by design to get us going into the postseason. It's working well."

The Wolverines (9-0-1) hit the ground running behind two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the match by Taylor Gordon.

Gordon scored unassisted in the third minute and followed up with her second goal —assisted by senior Natalie Malkowski-Radke — in the seventh minute.

The junior finished off her hat trick in the 30th minute with an unassisted goal to give the Wolverines a 3-0 lead over the Sabers (9-3-1) at the half.

"(Gordon) is a really good player," Vogt said. "We have a really strong midfield and she is such a good finisher. Against good teams she is really efficient in her striking."

The hat trick on Thursday night boosted Gordon's season total to 29 goals. She is third in goal scoring in the state this season, according to statistics online at www.wissports.net, and trails only Kiel's Taylor Schad (47) and Cedar Grove-Belgium's Cora Erickson (31).

Gordon paid back the early assist from Malkowski-Radke with one of her own, setting up Malkowski-Radke in the 49th minute to cap off the scoring.

Cora Beckley took care of the rest in the net for Waterford, making five saves to finish with her sixth shutout of the season.

The Wolverines will finish play in the quadrangular Friday against New Berlin Eisenhower, the fourth-ranked team in Division 3.

CASE 2, MILWAUKEE RONALD REAGAN 1: Santina Garcia scored twice to give the Eagles a nonconference win on Thursday at Case.

The Huskies (8-3-1) scored in the eighth minute to take an early lead, but Garcia scored in the 20th minute for the Eagles (4-3-2) and the match was tied 1-1 at the half.

Garcia scored the winning goal in the final 10 minutes of the match after the Eagles split the Huskies' defense. Garcia was denied a hat trick after a near chance on a corner was ruled no goal because the ball didn't fully cross the line.

"We've picked it up offensively," Case coach Alexis Birkholz said. "Our offense worked well and we kept our composure."

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1, PARK 0: Stout defending wasn't enough for the Panthers in a nonconference match on Thursday at Pritchard Park.

The Panthers (6-7-3) had a shaky start in the first half and the Falcons (11-4-2) took advantage by scoring in the 20th minute following a corner kick.

"We had a hard time marking in the first half," Park coach Brent Paeth said. "In the second half, we made some adjustments and we were more organized and had some chances on goal."

Park senior goalkeeper Veronica Maldonado ensured Westosha wouldn't extend the lead and gave her team a chance to push for an equalizer, which never came.

"(Maldonado) really kept us in the game and made some phenomenal saves for us," Paeth said. "Despite the loss, I was very proud of how we played against a really tough Westosha team."

The loss for Park is their third in their last four matches.

WAUKEGAN (Ill.) 3, HORLICK 1: Annabella Valdivia scored the Rebels’ only goal in a nonconference loss Thursday at Waukegan, Ill.

Kyra Lou had the assist on the goal for Horlick (3-10-0).

Waukegan is 9-8-2.

Softball

CASE 15, HORLICK 0 (4 INNINGS): Nora Lowney pitched a one-hitter for the Eagles in a Southeast Conference game on Thursday at Case.

The Eagles (5-6, 2-5 SEC) scored every inning against the Rebels (3-10, 0-8 SEC). Turner Hetland led the Eagles, going 4 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Paige Thomas went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.

In the circle, Lowney pitched all four innings and allowed one hit and no walks while striking out four. Lowney helped her cause at the plate with a 2 for 4 performance with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.

"Nora is a freshman pitcher and she pitched a great game," Case coach Daniel Ayala said. "I'm looking forward to watching her grow. She is going to be a good one to keep an eye on."

MARTIN LUTHER 2, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: A gem from Lady Toppers pitcher Autumn Weis was spoiled on Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.

Weis threw a complete game for the Lady Toppers (10-4, 7-4 MCC) and had the Spartans (11-4, 11-2) shut down until the seventh inning, when she allowed a walk-off two-run home run to Ava Hoppert with two outs. Weis allowed four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Olivia Doolittle led the Lady Toppers from the lead-off spot, going 3 for 4 with two doubles. Weis went 1 for 3 with a double and scored the team's only run.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 11, RACINE LUTHERAN 5: The Crusaders weren't able to capitalize on a strong first inning Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Island Park.

Lutheran (10-8, 5-6 MCC) scored four runs in the opening inning, but could only add only one more run the rest of the way. The Cavaliers (6-8, 4-8 MCC) took the lead with a three-run fourth inning and added five runs over the next three innings to snap a seven-game losing streak.

"We had some mental batting and running errors tonight," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "It is a good game to take and learn from and move on."

Jenna Beaudin led the Crusaders with a home run and two RBIs. Tatiana Bryant went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Emilie Lozano went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 12, ST. CATHERINE'S 1: Walks and errors proved costly for the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Somers.

The Angels (1-16, 0-11 MCC) committed five errors and issued 10 walks in the five innings played against the Lady Pacers (12-3, 9-3 MCC).

St. Catherine's were able to get on the scoreboard in the second inning behind a triple from Emmerson Davidovic and a follow-up single by Ellie Rogers, the only hits of the game for the Angels.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0