High school girls roundup: Waterford's Gordon scorches Burlington's net with seven goals

Taylor Gordon was on a record pace on the pitch Tuesday for the Waterford High School girls soccer team.

The junior forward scored seven goals Tuesday, matching the school record set six years ago by former Wolverines standout Lauren Torhorst, and Waterford rolled past Burlington 8-3 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.

Gordon offensive output — four of her goals were unassisted — tied Torhorst and seven others for the third-most goals in a match in state history. Racine Lutheran’s Caroline Strande is the record holder, scoring nine goals in a match in 2017.

Torhorst, who is seventh all-time in Wisconsin with 138 career goals, scored seven goals in a match as a junior in 2016.

Gordon began her run in the 12th minute with her first unassisted goal, and scored two more in the 14th and 15th minutes, the second assisted by Paige Strasser, for her hat trick.

It didn’t take long for Gordon to continue on her hot streak in the second half, scoring unassisted in the 46th minute and adding another unassisted goal in the 54th minute.

Then, assisted by junior midfielder Megan Cornell, who also assisted on Natalya Ewert’s game-opening goal, Gordon scored her sixth goal in the 56th minute.

Gordon scored her final goal of the game unassisted in the 61st minute.

“Taylor had a great game tonight and finished like she always does,” Wolverines coach Joe Vogt said.

Though Gordon had the most impressive game in terms of scoring, Vogt was also quick to give praise to Cornell.

“Megan played really well as well,” Vogt said. “She was playing box to box and Taylor (Gordon) was on the finishing end of a lot of plays that got started by Megan in the midfield.”

Cornell, who usually plays in an attacking position in the midfield, had her game plan changed in the second half to help contain Burlington’s leading scorer, Aleah Reesman.

Reesman scored the Demons’ first goal just two minutes into the game, assisted on Camryn Stillman’s goal in the 15th minute, and then scored the team’s final goal of the night unassisted in the 47th minute.

“She’s a really good player,” Vogt said on Reesman. “I had to shift Megan back to play more defense on her. In the second half — we were going into the wind — and Megan did a really good job locking down on Reesman.”

Though the Demons faced the other side of Gordon’s explosive performance, head coach Matthew Conrardy is still prideful in his team and optimistic toward the future of their season.

“I’m proud of the girls because they never showed any quit,” Conrardy said. “They fought to the very end. There is a lot we can learn from this game that will make us better in the long run.”

CASE 0, PARK 0: In what was each of the teams’ second Southeast conference match of the season, the Eagles and Panthers played to a draw Tuesday at Case.

Playing their second game in 24 hours, you might expect a team to be showing signs of fatigue. But according to head coach Brent Paeth, the Panthers stepped up and played one of their best games of the season.

Park (1-2-3, 0-1-1 SEC), which has played to three straight draws, adjusted its lineup prior to the match and played a more defensive game to shut down the Eagles’ offense.

“Our backline consisting of Shelby Jennings, Marissa Espinoza, Grace Betker and Jelayna Thomas did phenomenal for us and stopped many of Case’s attacks,” Paeth said.

Also performing for Park on the defense was senior goalkeeper Veronica Maldonado, who Paeth said made multiple tough saves to keep Case out of the net.

“Veronica has been playing great for us but today she played her best game,” Paeth said.

Though it wasn’t the most impressive of games on paper, Case coach Alexis Birkholz was sure to point out that the SEC rivalry match was a good one.

“They were a strong opponent this year,” Birkholz said. “It’s always a good game against Park. It’s always a very good matchup.”

While the Panthers focused in on their defensive schemes, the Eagles worked hard on offense.

The Eagles (1-1-1, 0-1-1 SEC) had 16 shots on goal, but according to Birkholz, Park’s defense was difficult to penetrate.

“They had some great defenders. Shelby Jennings and Jelayna Thomas were amazing on defense,” Birkholz said.

On the Eagles’ offense, junior center Santina Garcia carried much of the weight.

“(Garcia) did phenomenal with getting through players — bringing it up and getting it forward,” Birkholz said. “She did really good at controlling the ball and getting some passes to our outside midfielders.”

Victoria Obernberger, Mia Pascucci, and McKenna Mohs were also critical components to Case’s offensive game — executing multiple cross passes and attempting shots on goal.

The Eagles’ junior goalkeeper Leah Hansen had some nice saves, Birkholz said, and helped out when Park did break through their defense.

“It was a fair game,” Birkholz said. “I look forward to hopefully playing them again if we continue to do well in conference and maybe see them later on in regionals or sectionals.”

UNION GROVE 9, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Junior Alexa Pettit scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Broncos to a dominant victory in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Delavan.

Union Grove (4-1-1, 1-0-1 SLC) scored five goals in the first half to take a commanding lead over the Comets (2-3, 0-2 SLC).

“We were flat early,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “Once we scored the first goal, we started to connect in bunches.”

Pettit got the Broncos on the board with a goal in the 13th minute off of an assist from Paige Cotton. In the 21st minute, sophomore Ava Johnson (assisted by Elizabeth Spang) put Union Grove up 2-0 with her only goal of the game. Eight minutes later, Cotton (Pettit) scored her first goal of the game.

In the final 10 minutes of the first half and first five of the second half, Cotton, Pettit and sophomore Julia James each scored unassisted goals. James (Spang) scored again in the 48th minute.

Pettit found the back of the net once again in the 77th minute off of an assist by freshman Ava Morrison. In the final minute, Johnson fired a pass to Pettit, who launched a shot from 22 yards that found the back of the net.

“That was as hard-hit as any of the guys shots I see in the fall,” Jung said. “Lexie is a clean player and very consistent. I usually don’t have to worry about her having a bad game.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz finished with two saves for Union Grove.

OAK CREEK 3, HORLICK 1: The Rebels fell victim to an early deficit and lost a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Levonian Field at Horlick.

Horlick (1-2-0, 0-1-0 SEC), which has already competed against and lost to SEC foe Kenosha Tremper, struggled to find offensive or defensive motion against the Knights (2-1-0 overall), who were playing in their SEC opener.

Since defeating East Troy in their season-opening game on March 31, the Rebels have scored just one goal.

Amari Moten scored the lone goal for Horlick (unassisted) in the first half.

Softball

UNION GROVE 8, BURLINGTON 4: The Broncos stayed perfect in Southern Lakes Conference play, thanks to a seven-run second inning Tuesday at Burlington.

Serafina Weist and Brylee Katterhagen each went 3 for 4 with two RBIs to lead Union Grove (4-1, 3-0 SLC), and Olivia Brieske went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs.

Emily Boyle threw a complete game for the Broncos, striking out eight and walking four. Boyle allowed three runs in the bottom of the second inning, but did not allow another run until the seventh.

Morgan Klein had two of Burlington’s (0-2, 0-1 SLC) hits, along with three RBIs. The reigning Racine County Player of the Year is off to a slow start in the circle, taking her second straight loss.

“We’re coming out a little slow on our hitting,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said.

WILMOT 5, WATERFORD 4: The Wolverines let a lead slip away late, thanks to six errors, in their Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday night at Waterford.

Waterford (1-3, 1-3 SLC) led Wilmot (5-0, 3-0 SLC) 4-2 heading into the fifth inning, but allowed one run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, the Wolverines tied the game on a sacrifice fly from Madison Krueger. The Panthers retook the lead in the second, but Waterford responded again with a three-run third inning. Krueger scored the tying run when Annika Ottoson reached on an error, then Felicity McPhetridge gave the Wolverines the lead with a two-run double.

Wilmot pulled within one run in the fifth inning off of an error, then scored two in the sixth off of an error and a fielder’s choice.

“We had too many errors in the field,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “We have to clean up in order to be where we want to be.”

The one-run final margin was the closest of Wilmot’s season through five games. The Panthers had won their first four games by a combined score of 61-12. The loss is Waterford’s third in two days.

Kyra Schuerman led the Wolverines with two hits in two at bats, and McPhetridge finished with two RBIs. Darby O’Dwyer pitched five innings for Waterford, allowing one earned run and striking out five.

CASE 19, HORLICK 0: The Eagles made quick work of the Rebels Tuesday, ending their Southeast Conference matchup after three innings on the 15-run rule at Douglas Park.

Kendel Walek was perfect for Case (1-2, 1-2 SEC), striking out seven of the nine batters she faced from Horlick (0-3, 0-3 SEC).

“Kendel was in the zone coming back from an injury that sidelined her all last year,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “I’m looking forward to her getting stronger and better.”

Turner Hetland led the Eagles offensively, going 4 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Paige Thomas was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Nora Lowey and Rylyn Paulick each hit home runs as well. The Rebels committed 10 errors in the game.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 3: After taking a three-run lead in the first inning, the Crusaders fell to the Lancers Tuesday in a Metro Classic conference game at Island Park.

“We played well in many ways in the first four innings and then we had five errors that cost us four runs,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said.

Though Lutheran held onto their lead throughout the fourth inning, St. Joseph was able to score two runs before the inning was over.

The Lancers were soon after able to capitalize on the Crusaders’ errors and scored four runs in the fifth inning to take on a 6-3 lead.

“We keep working on our simple defensive skills to keep batters off the bases,” Demuth said. “We will keep working on being stronger in the box each game. We have lots of potential on defense and offense which is good to see as we keep working in the season.”

Left fielder Megan Walek hit a double and had two RBIs, and shortstop Emilie Lozano had two hits.

Junior pitcher Lindsay Thoennes hit one home run and had one RBI.

In just her second game as pitcher, Thoennes had eight strikeouts and walked just one.

Ellie Schuler hit two home runs and had five RBIs to lead the Lancers.

THOMAS MORE 17, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Angels gave up 16 runs in the first three innings of their Metro Classic Conference opener Tuesday night at Milwaukee.

St. Catherine’s (0-2, 0-1 MCC) committed six errors and allowed 13 hits to the Cavaliers (2-0, 2-0 MCC).

Sophomores Natasia Mason and Emmerson Davidovic each had a hit for the Angels and senior Ellie Rogers had one RBI.

