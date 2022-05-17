High school girls roundup: Waterford soccer stays unbeaten in SLC

The Waterford High School girls soccer team began the day Tuesday as one of three undefeated teams in the Southern Lakes Conference.

After their SLC match against Elkhorn Tuesday, nothing much has changed.

The Wolverines and the Elks battled it out to a 0-0 draw at Elkhorn and both teams are still sitting atop the SLC standings.

Waterford (9-1-2 overall) is officially in first place and has finished SLC play with a 5-0-2 record and 17 points (three points per victory, one point for each tie). Elkhorn (10-3-1, 5-0-1 SLC) and Union Grove (5-0-1) each have 16 points and are tied for second.

The SLC race will be decided Thursday when the Broncos and Elks play each other at Elkhorn. Whichever team wins outright will also win the conference title, but a draw will result in a three-way tie at the top. Goals may be hard to come by as Union Grove’s defense has allowed just one goal in SLC play and Elkhorn has allowed just two.

Waterford leads the conference in scoring with 37 goals, but the Elks were able to negate the Wolverines’ offense, which features Taylor Gordon, the third-leading goal scorer in the state with 29.

“We had a hard time adjusting to their style of play in the first half,” Wolverines coach Joe Vogt said. “They play very direct and very defensive. We had a hard time adjusting to that so we didn’t get a lot of chances on goal.”

Waterford, which has scored at least three goals in each of its five SLC wins, made adjustments at the half to regain control of the field, but weren’t able to dent the scoreboard.

“We dominated play in the second half; we just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net,” Vogt said.

Wolverines freshman goalkeeper Cora Beckley made six saves for her seventh shutout of the season; Elks goalkeeper Madison Osborn made seven saves.

“We’ve got to give them credit for defensively making nothing easy for us tonight,” Vogt said. “My backline (Emily Tessmer, Leah Dehne, Kaytlyn Huckstorf, Halle Rowder) played really well tonight — Elkhorn didn’t have a lot of chances.

“It wasn’t the exact outcome we wanted tonight, but we haven’t lost a game in conference in two years and that’s something to be proud of.”

CASE 5, OAK CREEK 2: Santina Garcia led the Eagles with a goal and an assist in a Southeast Conference match against the Knights Tuesday at Case.

Garcia assisted on Ellena Moore’s match-opening goal in the 10th minute and then scored a goal of her own on a penalty kick just before halftime for Case (5-3-2, 2-3-1 SEC).

Makenna Mohs scored the Eagles’ second goal off a cross by Victoria Obernberger in the 21st minute.

Oak Creek (4-6-0, 2-4-0 SEC) scored two goals in the first half to bring the halftime score to 3-2.

“It was a very high intensity game and they really took it to us,” Case coach Alexis Birkholz said. “Madison Borts and Makayla Wesemann for Oak Creek were really solid players — they were phenomenal.”

There was no more scoring until Hannah Christopherson scored unassisted for Case in the 73rd minute and Mia Pascucci added a goal in the 78th minute.

“We played most of the second half and kept the score,” Birkholz said. “In the box on Oak Creek’s defensive half, it was super messy with defense and offense going at it.”

The Eagles have won three of their last five matches and have scored more goals in those matches than in the rest of their matches combined.

“Our offense just really clicked tonight,” Birkholz said. “In our last couple of games we’ve really offensively gotten it together and we’re finding each other and connecting well. It was an awesome match.”

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1, BURLINGTON 0: Demons goalkeeper Emilie Runkel allowed just one goal, but that was all the Falcons needed to win a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

“She had an incredible game in goal for us tonight,” Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. “We knew it was going to be a defensive battle and we played a formation that would help us stay compact.”

The Demons (9-4-1, 2-4-1 SLC) stood their ground defensively throughout most of the match, but Westosha (12-4, 4-3 SLC) was able to score a goal in the second half and take the advantage.

“Westosha had several opportunities throughout the game, but it wasn’t without constant pressure from our girls,” Conrardy said. “The girls showed great effort tonight and did everything they needed to do on the defensive side of the ball.”

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 4, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were overpowered in the second half of a Southeast Conference match at Levonian Field Tuesday.

The Rebels (3-12, 0-6 SEC) conceded a goal in the sixth minute of the match for the only goal of the first half for the Hawks (7-6-2, 3-2-1 SEC).

Indian Trail got going in the second half, scoring three goals. The Rebels had just one shot on goal.

Softball

BURLINGTON 6, ELKHORN 0: The Demons earned their eighth consecutive victory and their eighth shutout of the season by beating the Elks in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Elkhorn.

“It was another great performance by Morgan Klein and Meagan Baumeister, our defense and our offense all together,” Burlington coach Val Auseth said.

Klein went 4 for 4 with a home run and an RBI to lead Burlington (18-3, 12-1 SLC) offensively. Klein also pitched a complete game with 15 strikeouts and five walks while allowing just one hit to Elkhorn (11-8, 9-4 SLC).

Kasey Lois had two hits and three RBIs, and Kenna Kornely went 3 for 4 for the Demons.

“I’m so proud of the way these girls are playing and the energy they have,” Auseth said. “They are definitely deserving of this big conference win.”

ST. CATHERINE’S 25, MILWAUKEE RUFUS KING 10: Just over three weeks ago, the Angels earned their first victory of the season by beating Rufus King 16-15. They were a little more dominant Tuesday against the same team, with the same result.

St. Catherine’s closed out their regular season with a nonconference victory over the Generals in three innings at Roosevelt Park.

Sophomore No. 2 hitter Aniesa Neave had the hot bat for the Angels (2-19), going 4 for 4 with four RBIs, one walk, two stolen bases and four runs scored.

Every St. Catherine’s hitter scored at least one run, all but one player had two RBIs and all but two had at least one hit against Rufus King (1-16).

Junior leadoff hitter Mia Prevost went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, two walks and four runs scored; senior No. 3 hitter Grace Liapis went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored; sophomore cleanup hitter Emerson Davidovic did not have a hit, but drove in two runs and scored one; and freshman No. 5 hitter Isabella Sanchez had a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.

The bottom of the order was effective as well. Junior No. 7 hitter Kennedee Clark and No. 8 hitter junior Mikayla Stanley each scored three runs and had two RBIs, and freshman No. 9 hitter Layla Mixon (double) scored four runs, had two hits and two RBIs.

The Angels scored 10 runs in both the first and third innings and the game ended then on the 15-run rule.

Sanchez started in the circle for the Angels and pitched 2⅓ innings, allowing just three hits, 11 walks and nine earned runs. Neave got the final two outs, facing four batters and walking two, but allowing no hits or runs.

St. Catherine’s opens WIAA tournament play on Thursday at Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 9, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos outhit the Falcons, but lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Union Grove.

Union Grove’s Avery Nelson started for the Broncos in the circle, allowing five hits and five runs with four walks and two strikeouts. Emily Boyle pitched the final 2⅔ innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits with five walks and three strikeouts.

The Broncos (12-9, 9-5 SLC) had nine hits to seven for Westosha (10-9, 9-5). Junior Brylee Katterhagen and senior Olivia Brieske each had two hits, but Union Grove committed four errors, costing them two unearned runs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0