High school girls roundup: Union Grove's Roberts goes low again to win Parker Invitational

Playing against the best really brought out the best in Norah Roberts Saturday.

The Union Grove High School senior golfer, playing in a group that also included three of the top players in the state — juniors Kylie Walker of Westosha Central, Izzi Stricker or Waunakee and Vivian Cressman of Middleton — Roberts beat them all to win the individual title of the Janesville Parker Invitational.

Roberts shot a bogey-free 4-under-par 67 at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville to beat runner-up Stricker (69) by two strokes, third-place Cressman (70) by three strokes and ninth-place Walker (75) by eight strokes.

Behind Roberts and a 3-over 74 by junior Lexi Manteufel, the Broncos finished third in the 20-team field at 313, five behind winner Middleton (308) and two behind runner-up Waunakee (311).

Prairie senior Sophia Lawler also had a spectacular day, shooting a personal-best round of 74 to tie Manteufel for seventh and take seventh place after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied. Lawler led the Hawks to seventh place at 348.

The tournament field featured four of the top-10 teams in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Division 1 rankings — No. 1 Westosha Central, No. 2 Union Grove, No. 3 Middleton and No. 7 Waunakee — along with No. 2 Prairie (Division 2) and two others teams receiving Division 1 honorable mention.

“The Parker Invite was another stacked field,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said. “Norah was once again fantastic, having nothing worse than a par on the day. She’s so steady.

“Lexi was also fantastic. She was even par going into her 17th hole when she triple (bogeyed) the par-3 eighth hole, but she quickly recovered and parred her last hole to finish with a very good 74.”

Seniors Allie McBryde (83) and Larah Hood-Brennan (89) rounded out Union Grove’s top four players.

“Some of the other girls struggled putting a little bit, but overall I was happy. We still need to fix some things, but I like where we’re at heading into the postseason.”

Lawler’s round included two birdies and nothing worse than a bogey to help Prairie to the highest finish among the three Division 2 teams in the field.

“I'm very excited for Sophia as she has worked very hard to get to this point in her game,” Hawks coach Carrie Massey said. Lawler’s score was within four shots of the school record of 70 set by Sienna Chapman in 2013.

Junior Kadyn Peery had an adventure Saturday as she began her round on the par-4 13th hole and had a 10. She recovered to card two birdies and card an 83.

Juniors Aishani Dhar (94) and Addy Lalonde (97) rounded out Prairie’s top four players.

“I’m extremely pleased with how Kadyn was able to fight back after a difficult first hole, Massey said.

Volleyball

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders beat four of their five opponents to finish second overall Saturday at the Delavan-Darien Invitational.

Lutheran defeated Wilmot 25-17, 25-11, Beloit Memorial 25-15, 25-23, 15-1, Delavan-Darien 27-26, 25-6 and Janesville Parker 25-8, 25-13.

The Crusaders’ only loss of the day was to Lake Geneva Badger, who won the tournament. The Badgers beat Lutheran 25-18, 25-22 in its third match.

“The team was strong across the board with the other teams, but Badger had some strong hitters that we were not able to stop when we needed to,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We were able to come back after Badger with two strong matches to end the day.”

Middle hitter Julia Kellner led the Crusaders (16-4) with 38 kills and a .444 hitting percentage. The sophomore has emerged as a team leader, setting the tone offensively in nearly every match they have played this season.

Kaitlyn Zurawski added 14 kills for Lutheran, Lindsay Thoennes finished with 13 kills and 20 digs, and Abbey Agerholm contributed 12 kills, 14 aces and eight blocks.

Also playing an all-around game for Lutheran was junior setter Riley LaBoda with 70 assists, 27 digs and 15 aces. Senior libero Ellie Jaramillo led the defense with 29 total digs.

Girls swimming

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP: Racine Unified had eight medal-winning entries Saturday and finished fourth in the Pirate Invitational at Port Washington.

Senior Sofia Badillo had the best overall performance for Racine Unified, highlighted by a victory in the 100-yard backstroke. She finished in 1:02.02, just 0.41 ahead of runner-up Lilly Adams of Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Kennedy (1:02.43).

Badillo was also third in the 100 butterfly in 1:03.54 and helped two relays to medals (top-six finishes). The 200 medley relay of Badillo, seniors Alice Stratman and Grace Gross, and freshman Gabriela Peterman was third (2:00.22) and the 400 freestyle of Peterman, freshman Sophia Marini, senior Ana Carillo and Badillo was sixth (4:06.82).

The other medalists were Peterman, fourth in the 50 freestyle (27.19); Stratman, fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.00); the 200 freestyle relay of senior Nicolette Jansen, junior Claire Wolfe, Stratman and Gross was fifth (1:56.75); and senior Layla Genevich, sixth in diving (385.25 points).

Racine Unified scored 252.5 points to finish fourth — “a nice surprise,” coach Frank Michalowski said — behind winner Cedar Rapids Kennedy (423), runner-up Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Falls (412.5) and third-place West Bend West/East (337).

PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S: Junior Georgia Swedberg was 10th in the 100-yard freestyle and had the best finish for PSC Aquatics Saturday at the Dog Days Invitational at Milwaukee South High School.

Swedberg finished in 1:02.70, just over five seconds behind winner Abby Bruss of Germantown (57.28).

Other swimmers earning points (top 16) for Prairie/St. Catherine’s were freshman Riley Saenim in the 100 butterfly (12th, 1:17.06), senior Makaelyn Trujillo in the 500 freestyle (16th, 7:46.07), Saenim, junior Anna Nguyen, junior Cecilia Berkey and Trujillo in the 200 freestyle relay (16th, 2:11.63) and Saenim, Swedberg, Nguyen and junior Kayla Craft in the 400 freestyle relay (16th, 4:49.41).

PSC Aquatics finished 13th in the 18-team field with 17 points. Germantown was the runaway team champion with 535.50 points, 180 ahead of runner-up Greenfield-Pius (355).

Tennis

PRAIRIE: The Hawks split a pair of dual meets in a four-team meet Saturday at Kohler, beating Walworth Big Foot 6-1 and losing to Kohler 5-2.

Lily Jorgenson (16-4) led the way for Prairie, winning both of her No. 1 singles matches. She beat Big Foot’s Keileen Weberpal 6-0, 6-0 and Kohler’s Maria Burrows 6-0, 6-3.

Jorgenson lost to Burrows last season 6-1, 6-4, but Jorgenson turned it around this year.

“Lily played a great match and took care of business against a hard-hitting Maria Burrows,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “(Burrows) underestimated Lily’s improvement and Lily never let off of the gas pedal.”

Other singles winners for Prairie against Big Foot, all in straight sets, were Evelyn Kane at No. 2 singles, Sophia Baptista at No. 3 singles and Isabelle Grotmol at No. 4 singles.

The No. 2 doubles team of Shritha Reddy and Arenie Vartanian won their matches in each of the dual meets. Reddy and Vartanian beat Big Foot’s Nicole Counter and Lauren Decker 6-3, 6-3 and Kohler’s Danielle Stoffregan and Keelin Hamilton 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.

Tevene Vartanian and Caroline Berkey won at No. 3 doubles for Prairie against Big Foot.