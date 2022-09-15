High school girls roundup: Union Grove volleyball team gets in SLC win column

After a fast start, the Union Grove High School girls volleyball team hit a rough patch in early September.

But it looks like that trend may be reversing.

On Thursday, the Broncos used a strong net presence, especially in blocking, to sweep Lake Geneva Badger 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 Thursday at Lake Geneva for their first Southern Lakes Conference victory of the season.

Union Grove (15-5, 1-2 SLC) began the season 12-0, including going unbeaten in 16 sets Aug. 26 and 27 and winning the UW-Whitewater Invitational.

The Broncos followed that with back-to-back SLC losses to Racine County rivals Waterford (Aug. 30) and Burlington (Sept. 6), then went 2-3 last Saturday at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational.

Against the Badgers (6-5 overall), who entered the match unbeaten in their first two SLC matches, Union Grove let its strong net play set the tone.

Senior middle hitter Sophia Rampulla was a major part of the blocking scheme for Union Grove with eight blocks. Junior outside hitter Natalie Pitts and senior middle hitter Faith Smith had three blocks each and senior outside hitter Sydney Ludvigsen had two.

“We started the match out very strong and had positive energy, which resulted in excellence communication on the court,” Broncos first-year head coach Abbie Hogan said. “We put up big walls on the net, especially Rampulla.”

Ludvigsen led the offense with nine kills and Pitts and Smith (four each) combined for eight. Senior setter Madison Cimbalnik had 19 assists and senior defensive specialist Kaitlynn Smith had four aces.

BURLINGTON 3, CASE 0: The state-ranked Demons dominated the Eagles Thursday in a 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 nonconference victory Thursday at Case.

Case (10-7) had trouble getting into a rhythm, coach Alex Moe said.

“We came out very tight again and we're slow to get going,” Moe said. “We were finally able to shake off some nerves and get a little better, but it was too little too late at that point.”

Natalie Harris led Case with six kills and 10 digs. Kate Korth also had 10 digs and Ciara Hummer had eight assists.

No information was available Thursday night for Burlington (17-2), which is ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

PRAIRIE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Hawks played in sync for most of their Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at St. Catherine’s, a 25-8, 25-12, 25-13 victory over the shorthanded Angels.

Amelia Ropiak continued her strong play with 15 kills, along with six aces and seven digs to lead Prairie (9-11, 2-1 MCC). Lexi Kuvshinikov (six) and Winter Schienke (five) combined for 11 kills.

Anna Johnson led the defense with 19 digs and Cate Yunker had seven digs and five aces.

“We did a good job of taking care of things on our side of the net tonight,” Hawks coach Sophia Penkala said. “We were able to play with our lineup to start some of our younger players and try people in different positions, which made tonight’s win a full team effort.”

St. Catherine’s (2-12, 0-3 MCC) was missing three players because of injury and four more because of illness, and played with seven players, St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said.

Alondra Perez played hard all over the court, Prideaux said, before she left the match late with a wrist injury. The Angels finished with six players.

“Our girls gave as good of an effort as they could have with no options coming off the bench,” Prideaux said. “Alondra Perez sacrificed her body today, flying all over the floor. Late in the third set, she hit her wrist hard on the floor. We're waiting to hear back from the doctors.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders suffered their first Metro Classic Conference loss of the season Thursday, getting swept by the Lady Pacers 25-20, 25-23, 25-21 at Racine Lutheran.

Shoreland (7-7, 3-0 MCC) scored final four points of the third set to break a 21-21 tie and lock up the victory.

“This was a strong match for both teams and we just could not finish the games when we needed to,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We played strong defense and had some amazing digs on some big hits. We worked hard for a good match.”

Julia Kellner led Racine Lutheran (12-3, 2-1 MCC) with 18 kills and three blocks. Kaitlyn Zurawski had 10 kills and Riley LaBoda had 30 assists and 13 digs. Ellie Jaramillo had a team-high 20 digs and Lindsey Thoennes was close behind with 16 digs.

Girls golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case shot its lowest nine-hole score of the season Thursday and finished second in the final Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season.

Playing at Muskego Lakes Country Club in Muskego, junior Leslie Million shot a 9-over-par 45 and senior Alyssa Ludwig shot a 48 as the Eagles totaled 199 to match their best mini-meet finish of the season. Seniors Leah Hansen and Kaelyn Ketchum added a 51 and 55, respectively, for Case.

Franklin won the meet with 192, led by medalist Olivia Schueller with a 36.

Park finished fourth with 220, led by junior Isabella Wentorf and senior Kiley Skenandore with 52s.

Horlick was seventh (261), led by senior Maren Desonia with a 60.

Girls tennis

CASE 5, OAK CREEK 2: The Eagles didn't lose a game in singles Thursday in a Southeast Conference dual meet Thursday at Oak Creek.

Case won all four singles matches 6-0, 6-0. Janavi Munagavalasa, playing at No. 1 singles for Case, defeated Corine Howard; MacKenna Hatfield defeated Chloe Laskaskie at No. 2 singles; Ellie Khreish defeated Reed Words at No. 3 singles; and Gabby Schmidtmann beat Arianna Lindemer at No. 4 singles.

Case's victory in doubles came from the No. 1 doubles team of Jaqui Villa and Scarlett Hay, which defeated Paige Rezner and Abby Socha 6-2, 6-3.

BURLINGTON 5, WILMOT 2: The Demons swept through singles flights to take a Southern Lakes Conference meet on Thursday at Burlington.

Adalie Rauch, at No. 1 singles, defeated Wilmot's Rachel Pofahl 6-0, 6-0. Mabel Nichols won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles against Katie Calkins and Holly Adamek (No. 3) and Sydney Ewald (No. 4) each won 6-1, 6-0.

The lone doubles flight won for Burlington came at No. 3 doubles, where Anna Pederson and Sarah Fromader defeated Annie Carmichael and Hannah Pecha 7-6 (6), 6-0.

PRAIRIE 7, DOMINICAN 0: The Hawks won four of the five contested matches in straight sets Thursday and swept a Metro Classic Conference dual meet at Prairie.

In the only match that went three sets, Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez needed a third-set supertiebreaker to beat Dominican’s Tatum Cook and Margo Meyer 6-4, 3-6, 10-0.

Arenie Vartanian and Shritha Reddy (No. 2 doubles) won 6-0, 6-0 and Isabelle Grotmol and Tevene Vartanian (No. 3 doubles) won 6-2, 6-2.

In singles, where the Knights had players in just the first two flights, Lily Jorgenson won 6-0, 6-0 and Evelyn Kane won 6-4, 6-2.