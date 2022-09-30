High school girls roundup: Union Grove golfers win fourth WIAA regional title in five years

The Union Grove High School girls golf team followed the lead of its best player Thursday and continued a recent tradition at the WIAA Division 1 Union Grove Regional.

Playing on their home course, Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville, the Broncos’ top four players shot 87 or better and took four of the first seven positions on the leaderboard. The team totaled 314 strokes, shooting 150 on the back nine, and won their seventh regional title and fourth in the last five years.

Union Grove edged out Southern Lakes Conference rival and defending Division 1 state champion Westosha Central (316) by two strokes as the two teams blew away the rest of the field and advanced to the Janesville Parker Sectional Monday at Janesville Country Club.

Also qualifying for the sectional were Burlington, which was third at 387, 71 shots behind Westosha, and Wilmot, which was fourth (409). The top four teams and top four individuals not on those teams advance to the sectional.

The Broncos struggled a bit at times on the Blue course, totaling 164, then they caught fire on the Red course and totaled 150, just four shots off the school nine-hole record 146 they shot at last year’s regional.

“We got off to a little bit of a slow start as a team today, but we really got it together on the back nine,” Broncos coach Eric Swanson said.

Senior Norah Roberts led the charge for Union Grove, shooting a bogey-free 5-under-par 67 on the Blue and Red courses at Ives Grove. Roberts had back-to-back birdies on the par-4 third and fourth holes on the Blue course and had birdies on her 10th, 14th and 17th holes on the Red course.

“Norah was phenomenal all day, with five birdies and no bogeys,” Swanson said. “That is just an incredible round on a long course. It's fun to watch her play at the level she plays at.”

Junior No. 3 player Lexi Manteufel shot a steady 38-39—77 to tie Westosha’s Katelyn Walker for fourth place. Walker won the first WIAA tiebreaker with a stellar 2-under 34 on her second nine.

The Broncos’ other two seniors, No. 2 Allie McBryde (83) and No. 4 Larah Hood-Brennan (87) finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Both improved by seven shots from the Blue to the Red nine, with McBryde going from a 45 to a 38 and Hood-Brennan going from a 47 to a 40. Union Grove’s No. 5 player, senior Ashley Weber, shot 45-46—91 and tied for 12th in the 35-player field.

“(Manteufel) has been very steady for us over the past few weeks,” Swanson said. “I also can't say enough about Allie, Larah, and Ashley. They really struggled at times on the front nine, but came back with fantastic back nines.

“We need the three of them to play well in order for us to succeed as a team, and they came through in the clutch on the back nine. It was a great team effort to win this regional.”

Burlington was led by senior No. 1 player Kendall Kafar, who finished 10th with 46-44—90, and by sophomore No. 4 player Macie Plitzuweit, who shot 45-48—93 and finished 15th.

PRAIRIE: The Hawks had a rough day at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant Thursday, but still finished second in their own WIAA Division 2 Prairie Regional.

Appleton Xavier won the regional with 373, with Prairie totaling 382 and Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Wrightstown tying for third at 406.

The top four teams and top four individuals not on those teams advance to the Catholic Memorial Sectional on Tuesday at The Broadlands in North Prairie.

Prairie senior and No. 1 player Sophia Lawler played well, shooting 41-43—84 to finish second individually behind freshman medalist Aliisa Helminen of Xavier, who shot 40-39—79. Helminen is the daughter of nine-time Wisconsin PGA Section Player of the Year Ryan Helminen of Menasha.

Junior No. 2 player Kaden Peery shot a 94 and tied for seventh, junior No. 3 player Addison Lalonde shot 53-48—101 to tie for 12 th and freshman No. 5 player Adelyne Ruetz shot 52-51—103 to finish 15th for the Hawks in the 52-player field. Junior No. 4 player Aishani Dhar shot a 51-56—107 for Prairie and tied for 18th.

Girls volleyball

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 0: The Crusaders stayed in the top third of the Metro Classic Conference standings with a sweep Thursday night at Kenosha.

Lutheran (16-6, 4-1 MCC) held off the Lancers (3-13, 1-4 MCC) in the first two sets and won comfortably in the third to complete the 25-23, 25-23, 25-16 sweep.

“We had two really close games and we stepped up to finish both of them strong,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “Each set and match we have different players step up. It is good to have that happening.”

Julia Kellner led the Crusaders with 11 kills and four blocks. Lindsey Thoennes had four blocks and six aces, and Riley LaBoda finished with 25 assists and three aces.

Ellie Jaramillo and Salma Ibarra each finished with 10 digs.

MUKWONAGO 3, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos dropped the final three sets Thursday to lose a nonconference match at Union Grove.

In a match to bring awareness to childhood cancer, Mukwonago (15-14) rallied to beat Union Grove 20-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-10, 15-13.

“We started off the first and second set strong,” Broncos coach Abbie Hogan said. “We began to lose ourselves in the beginning of set three. We made a lot of team errors, especially when we started to miss our serves, and couldn’t recover from it.”

Sydney Ludvigsen led Union Grove (18-8) with 16 kills, two blocks and nine digs. Faith Smith added 11 kills and Natalie Pitts finished with 10 kills. Madison Cimbalnik had 33 assists, seven digs and two aces, Carolina Kasuboski had 14 digs and two aces, and Erin Hansche finished with four blocks.

Madisyn Henderson and Kaitlynn Smith each had seven digs.

JANESVILLE CRAIG 3, WATERFORD 1: The Wolverines lost in four sets in their nonconference match Thursday night at Janesville.

Craig (15-7) recovered from a first-set loss to beat Waterford 25-27, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20.

Isabel Floryance led the Wolverines (15-11) with 17 kills, 11 digs and four aces. Claire Krivanek had 15 kills, Sonya Nielsen had 42 assists, Maya Weinkauf had four kills and 20 digs, and Lisa Busch finished with 11 digs and three aces.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks were swept 25-15, 25-19, 25-23 Thursday in their Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.

Shoreland (12-8, 5-0 MCC), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, used a fast start to pull away.

Amelia Ropiak led the Hawks (14-13, 3-2 MCC) with 18 kills, 21 digs and four aces.

“We had a tough night tonight and struggled to come back from getting beat the first set,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. “Amelia Ropiak did a great job with finding the court on her swings both in the front and back row. We found our hustle and energy just a little too late.”

Lexi Kuvshinikov added nine kills and six digs, Cate Yunker had 33 assists and six digs, and Anna Johnson had 13 digs.

DOMINICAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were swept 25-8, 25-11, 25-15 in their Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at St. Catherine’s.

Dominican (15-6, 3-2 MCC) withstood a strong defensive effort from St. Catherine’s (3-14, 1-5).

“Our girls played some of the best ball we've seen them play this year,” Angels coach Zach Prideaux said. “Defensively, we played to our full potential and the girls showed a great deal of improvement on digs, passes, and sets. I was really proud of how we played, we simply struggled getting the ball down.”

Arianna Jones led the Angels with three kills and two blocks. Macieana Trujillo finished with two kills and two blocks.

Girls tennis

EAST TROY 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons won one flight in their nonconference dual meet Thursday at East Troy.

Sydney Ewald, who finished second at No. 4 singles at the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament earlier in the week, picked up Burlington’s victory with a 6-4, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles.

The closest match in singles for the Demons came at No. 2, where Mabel Nichols came up just short in a 6-4, 6-3 loss.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 7, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Lady Toppers were swept in singles and doubles, all in straight sets, in a nonconference dual meet Thursday at Delavan.

The closest match came at No. 2 singles, where Catholic Central’s Elinor Proctor lost 6-3, 6-3 to McKenna O’Grady.