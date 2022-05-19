High school girls roundup: Union Grove girls soccer team wraps up SLC title

The Union Grove girls soccer team traveled to Elkhorn on Thursday afternoon with a simple game plan — and plenty of momentum.

It returned home with the outright Southern Lakes Conference title and a coach soaked in Gatorade.

The Broncos scored three goals in a five-minute span in the first half to take control of the match and won the conference championship with a 4-1 victory over the Elks.

Union Grove (14-2-1), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, finishes the conference season 6-0-1 to finish ahead of Waterford (5-0-2 SLC) and Elkhorn (10-4-1, 5-1-1 SLC).

On Tuesday, Elkhorn and Waterford finished in a scoreless draw, giving the Broncos or Elks a chance to win the conference outright with a win or split it three ways with a tie.

Knowing that there was an opportunity to win the conference energized Union Grove’s Wednesday practice, Broncos coach Sean Jung said, and the team went into the match focused on the task at hand.

“We were really psyched in practice this week and it just carried over into tonight,” Jung said.

Having watched film of the Elks throughout the season, Jung knew they played excellent defense in the middle of the field. This meant that the offensive game plan focused heavily on utilizing outside midfielders Lexi Pettit and Lia Peterson to attack from the edges.

Twenty minutes in, the Broncos struck first thanks to that strategy. Union Grove took control of the ball off of a goal kick and dribbled it down Elkhorn’s side of the field along the sideline. Pettit crossed the ball across the goal to the other sideline, where Peterson passed it back across to a wide-open Pettit for the tap-in goal.

One minute later, Pettit scored again after the ball ricocheted off Elkhorn goalkeeper Madison Osborn and directly to her for the shot. In the 25th minute, Peterson gained control of a loose ball in front of the box and buried a shot in the upper 90 to give the Broncos a 3-0 lead.

Prior to Thursday’s game, the Elks had allowed only two goals in SLC play.

“We figured that we had the advantage out wide,” Jung said. “If we could just beat their one player, we knew we could score goals from the wide positions.”

Elkhorn scored in the 30th minute, just the second goal the Broncos have allowed in SLC play, and trailed 3-1 at the half.

Peterson all but secured the outcome by scoring another unassisted goal in the 51st minute.

“Lia had the game of her life,” Jung said. “I’ve never seen her so effective, she was so dangerous.”

Broncos goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz had a light night of work, having to make only two saves in the match. Jung also praised the play of central midfielder Charlotte Sutherland.

After the game went final, the team celebrated on the field and dumped a cooler of Gatorade on Jung. It is the first SLC title for the Broncos since 2019.

“We definitely had the team to do it,” Jung said. “We earned a tough draw with Waterford earlier in the season and figured that or Elkhorn would be our toughest conference opponent.”

Before heading into the playoffs, Union Grove will close out the regular season with a pair of tough nonconference games next week against Prairie (7-4-2) and Kenosha Bradford/Reuther (9-1-4).

ST. CATHERINE’S 3, HORLICK 2: Arianna Jones scored all three goals to lead the Angels in a nonconference victory over the Rebels Thursday at Pritchard Park.

Jones scored the first goal of the match in the 18th minute for the Angels (5-9-0) with an assist from Emily Monosa, but Kyra Lou (Annabella Valdivia assist) and Valdivia added two first-half goals for Horlick (3-13-0) to give the Rebels the lead.

“We held on and we played much better in the second half,” St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake said. “They really didn’t threaten us too much, but they caught us in transition a few times. I thought our shape was really good in the back with how we positioned ourselves.”

In the 60th minute, Jones added her second goal, also assisted by Monosa, and Jones completed her hat trick in the 70th minute, assisted by Maribel Sanchez.

St. Catherine’s goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made four saves.

MUKWONAGO 4, WATERFORD 3: Leah Dehne led the Wolverines with two goals and an assist in a nonconference match against the Indians Thursday at Waterford.

Dehne scored an unassisted goal in the second minute of the match and scored again in the eighth minute, assisted by Jordan Hurley, to give Waterford (9-2-2) the early advantage.

“Leah had to step in and play for us. She’s super quick and she’s going to be a really good player for us,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said.

Dehne, a freshman, has played a bigger role in the Wolverines’ offense in the absence of leading scorer Taylor Gordon, who has been limited in recent games, Vogt said. She did not play against Mukwonago and Vogt would not comment.

Megan Cornell scored Waterford’s third goal in the 77th minute, assisted by Dehne.

The Wolverines had an opportunity to equalize with a corner kick in the final minute of the match, but could not make the connection to score.

Waterford goalkeeper Cora Beckley made eight saves.

PRAIRIE 12, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 0: Freshman Norah Boerner and junior Amelia Ropiak each scored four goals as the Hawks routed the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Greendale.

Boerner scored three goals in the first half for Prairie (7-4-2, 6-1-0), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. She opened the scoring in the first minute with an assist from Meg Decker, then scored again in the 33rd minute (Aishani Dhar assist) and the 39th minute (unassisted). She had her fourth goal, also unassisted, in the 51st minute.

Ropiak got her hat trick in a five-minute span of the first half, beginning in the 15th minute (Lily Jorgenson assist) and following with goals in the 17th (Sarah Koker assist) and 20th minutes (unassisted). Her fourth goal came in the 56th minute (Fiona Anton assist) and the match ended after 60 minutes on the 10-goal rule

“It was just a really straightforward game,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “We challenged our girls with starting on the front foot and being ready to go in a game where the competition was expected. It became a great opportunity to get in some of our girls who haven’t had as many varsity minutes.”

Maddie Gaylord, Anton, Rihanna Kern and Grace Dixon rounded out the Hawks’ scoring with one goal each.

Softball

BURLINGTON 6, ELKHORN 3: The Demons closed out Southern Lakes Conference play with a comeback victory Thursday at Burlington to cap their run to the conference title.

Burlington (19-3, 13-1 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, trailed 3-0 to Elkhorn (11-9, 9-5 SLC) after three innings, but responded quickly with three runs in the fourth to tie the game and another three in the fifth take command.

“Our defense started a little slow, but we picked it up and got the bats going,” coach Valerie Auseth said.

Kendall Kafar pitched a complete game for the Demons, striking out seven and walking none. Molly Berezowitz led Burlington with two hits and two RBIs, and Kasey Lois added two hits and an RBI.

With the victory, the Demons finished their regular season with eight consecutive wins. They also dominated the conference after an inauspicious start.

After losses to state-ranked nonconference foe Kenosha Indian Trail (7-3) and SLC rival Union Grove (8-4) to begin the season, Burlington won 19 of its next 20 games, including 13 straight SLC games, and won the conference championship by four games over runners-up Union Grove, Westosha Central and Elkhorn, all 9-5.

Included in that streak was a 2-1 victory over Oak Creek, which has been ranked in the top three in the WFSCA poll all season. In that game, on April 20, Morgan Klein outdueled Riley Grudzielanek in a battle of All-State pitchers.

CASE 5, FRANKLIN 4: The Eagles fought their way back from an early deficit to defeat the Sabers in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Case.

Case (8-9, 3-8 SEC) trailed 4-1 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Eagles scored four runs in that at-bat to take the lead for good over Franklin (9-11, 5-6).

Turner Hetland led the Eagles at the plate with a double and one RBI, Aalaiya Jacklin hit a double and Paige Thomas and Nova Zuberbuehler each had a hit.

Pitcher Kendal Walek pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and three earned runs, and striking out seven.

“Kendal pitched a great game and she had good defense behind her,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said.

RACINE LUTHERAN 6, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5: The Crusaders held on late for a victory over the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Island Park.

In the MCC- and regular-season finale for Lutheran (13-8, 8-6 MCC) and Catholic Central (10-7, 8-6 MCC), the Crusaders led 6-2 after five innings, but the Lady Toppers pulled within one on a bases-clearing triple by freshman Marlowe Wilson in the sixth.

Catholic Central had runners on second and third in the top of the seventh inning, but Lutheran pitcher Lindsey Thoennes escaped the jam by inducing a groundout.

“This was a great win going into the playoffs for this team,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We battled back to go ahead and were able to hold them off for a win.”

Thoennes pitched a complete game, striking out six. Emilie Lozano and Tatiana Bryant each finished with two hits and Kendyll Holub led Lutheran with three RBIs.

Autumn Weis also pitched a complete game for the Lady Toppers, striking out 10 and walking two. Three of her six allowed runs were unearned. Kelsee Weis and Molly Brauer also had RBIs for Catholic Central.

UNION GROVE 9, MENOMONEE FALLS 2: The Broncos snapped a three-game losing streak with a nonconference victory in their regular season finale Thursday at Menomonee Falls.

Union Grove (13-9) scored two runs in the top of the first and never trailed against the Phoenix (17-4).

Avery Nelson pitched a complete game for the Broncos, allowing one earned run and striking out three. Ashley Bert hit a three-run home run and Brylee Katterhagen hit a two-run home run to lead Union Grove.

With the pair of home runs, the Broncos are tied for first in the state with 24 home runs this season, according to statistics at www.wissports.net. They will host Greendale (9-14) in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 21, HORLICK 1: The Rebels struggled to generate offense against the Red Devils in a three-inning Southeast Conference game Thursday at Douglas Park.

Horlick (3-16, 0-13 SEC) was outhit 15-2 by Bradford/Reuther (16-7, 8-5 SEC) and allowed 11 runs in the first inning.

CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 16, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels had their season come to an end in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Thursday at Waukesha.

Catholic Memorial (6-12) led by enough runs for the game to be called after five innings. St. Catherine’s finished the season 2-20.

