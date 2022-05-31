High school girls roundup: Thoennes throws no-hitter, Lutheran softball advances to sectional final

The Racine Lutheran High School softball team kept its dream season going Tuesday.

And Lindsay Thoennes had a dream game.

The junior pitched a no-hitter to lead the Crusaders to an 8-0 victory over Dodgeland/Hustisford in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Island Park.

Lutheran (16-8), which is a game away from just its second WIAA State Tournament appearance in school history, will play New Holstein (18-5) in the sectional championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Oriole Athletic Complex in North Fond du Lac. New Holstein advanced with a 7-0 victory over Laconia in the other sectional semifinal.

The no-hitter was the second of the season for Thoennes — she pitched a five-inning perfect game May 7 in a 13-0 Metro Classic Conference victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Thoennes was a one-player wrecking crew for the Crusaders. finishing with 12 strikeouts and one walk in the circle and lead them at the plate by going 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs.

“We are putting all the parts together,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “This young team just keeps getting better each game. We have lots of players stepping up in so many ways.

“We are so excited to be in the top eight of Division 3,” Demuth said.

The Crusaders scored their first run in the third inning to take the lead for good over the Trojans (9-13) and then came alive offensively in the fifth inning with five runs. Most of the runs came after two outs, Demuth said.

Lutheran finished with eight hits and one error, but the miscue didn’t help Dodgeland/Hustisford.

Kendyll Holub went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for Lutheran and Tatiana Bryant had a double and an RBI.

The Crusaders’ last state tournament appearance came in 2010 in Division 4. They beat Hurley 4-1 in the state semifinal, but lost to Tigerton 8-2 in the title game.

BURLINGTON 1, JANESVILLE PARKER 0: Morgan Klein pitched a one-hitter and the Demons held on defensively to beat the Vikings in a WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal Tuesday at Burlington.

Burlington (21-3), which lost in the Division 1 state championship game last year, will play Milton (18-8) at 5 p.m. Thursday in the sectional semifinal at Oregon. The Demons are going for their sixth overall state appearance.

Burlington scored its first run in the opening inning but could not put together any offense the rest of the way. Parker pitcher Hannah Bolly allowed seven hits and kept the Demons off-balance.

“We had our bats going early, but we left seven runners on base in the first four innings,” Burlington coach Val Auseth said.

Luckily, Klein and the Demons’ defense had things covered. Klein pitched a complete-game one-hitter, walked one and struck out 15.

In addition to her near-perfect pitching, Klein had a double for Burlington’s only extra base hit.

Kenna Kornely and Molly Berezowitz each went 2 for 3 at the plate.

“Our defense was solid and Morgan pitched a great game,” Auseth said. “We just didn’t have timely hitting.

“The girls fought and took the win.”

Parker finished 17-8.

OAK CREEK 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos were held to one hit in their WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal loss Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Northwestern University commit Riley Grudzielanek helped Oak Creek (20-3) stay in control of the game by holding Union Grove (16-10) to just five total baserunners and striking out 10 batters.

The Knights took the lead in the third inning with a two-run home run and added a run in the sixth inning.

Despite the sour finish, it was a year to remember for the Broncos. Union Grove finished with its best record since the 2016 season and also reached the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2016.

The Broncos will lose six seniors to graduation.

Soccer

UNION GROVE 12, WILMOT 0: The Broncos opened postseason play in impressive fashion Tuesday night, scoring seven goals in the first half and five more goals in an eight-minute stretch in the second half in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Union Grove.

The match ended after 60 minutes on the 10-goal rule.

Union Grove (16-2-2), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, advances to the regional final Saturday against Southern Lakes Conference foe Westosha Central (12-4-5) at Union Grove. The Broncos defeated the Falcons 3-0 during the SLC season.

Sophomore Julia James scored four goals and added two assists, junior Lexi Pettit had two goals and four assists, and senior Paige Cotton finished with three goals.

“We kind of have a three-headed monster with those three,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “They’re just a lot to handle.”

James opened the scoring with a goal assisted by Pettit in the eighth minute. Cotton followed with an unassisted goal less than a minute later, then James scored again in the ninth minute off another assist from Pettit.

After an own-goal by Wilmot (1-12-0) put the Broncos up 4-0, Cotton scored again in the 28th minute off an assist from freshman Ava Morrison. In the 36th minute, sophomore Maddy Erickson added a goal assisted by James, who scored again in the 40th minute with an assist from freshman Sophia Richardson.

In the second half, Union Grove resumed the onslaught with five goals in an eight minute span that ended the match.

James (Pettit assist) scored in the 51st minute and one minute later, junior Elizabeth Spang scored (sophomore Lia Peterson assist). Pettit (unassisted, 56th minute), Cotton (Pettit assist, 58th minute) and Pettit (James assist, 59th minute) rounded the scoring.

“I think we’re in pretty good form, but our best is still out there somewhere,” Jung said.

WATERFORD 8, WAUKESHA NORTH 0: The Wolverines were back to full strength and it showed in their WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal victory over the Northstars Tuesday at Waterford.

The Wolverines (11-2-2) will play Monona Grove (10-7-1) in a Division 2 regional final Saturday at Waterford.

Taylor Gordon, who leads Waterford in scoring and has been limited in recent games, scored four goals to lead the way. The junior scored her first goal in the seventh minute with an assist from Natalie Malkowski, then added an unassisted goal in the 22nd minute. Gordon scored again in the 39th minute, assisted by Paige Strasser, to complete her hat trick, then scored unassisted in the 54th minute to finish her night.

“We were close to full strength last Thursday (May 26) and we held (Gordon) out — her touch was off,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “She’s starting to look like herself again.”

Gordon has scored 30 goals to lead the Wolverines this season and Megan Cornell, the Wolverines’ second-leading scorer, scored unassisted goals in the 25th and 47th minutes.

Jordan Hurley scored an unassisted goal for Waterford in the 50th minute and Strasser scored in the 63rd minute (Steph Bachofen assist).

“North (3-12-1) had no attack and we dominated play,” Vogt said. “It was one of those games where we can get tuned up and we expect a much tougher game on Saturday. I thought we passed the ball well tonight and we’re getting back to the form where we need to be for regionals and sectionals.”

BURLINGTON 3, STOUGHTON 1: The Demons felt as if they were underseeded by the WIAA last week and made a compelling case why Tuesday in their WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal victory at Stoughton.

Burlington (12-4-1) will face a tough task Saturday in the regional final, when it plays Oregon (18-0-1) at Oregon. The Panthers finished the season ranked No. 1 in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll and have made six straight state appearances.

The Demons went 9-0 in nonconference play, but were seeded ninth in the sectional bracket and had to play Stoughton (8-8-1) on the road.

Early on, Shelby Busch put Burlington in front with a goal off of a direct kick from 30 yards.

Gina Weis added a second goal in the first half, assisted by Busch, and Aleah Reesman gave the Demons some insurance with an unassisted goal in the second half.

“The girls felt they deserved a higher seed and pretty much used that as motivation as they set the tone of the match early on,” Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. “I thought the girls played their most complete game of the season this evening.”

WHITNALL 2, PARK 1: The Panthers scored first and kept it close, but could not get past the Falcons in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal match Tuesday at Greenfield.

“We were evenly matched throughout the game,” Park coach Brent Paeth said.

Izzy Wentorf scored the first goal of the match, in the 27th minute, to give the Panthers (6-11-3) the lead. Whitnall (10-6-0) responded with its first goal in the 32nd minute.

“Izzy had a great kick with some speed and it went off of the keeper’s hands and into the side netting,” Paeth said. “It didn’t take long for Whitnall to respond on a miscommunication on our backline. They dribbled through the middle and scored on us before half.”

The Falcons scored their second goal in the opening minute of the second half.

“We just had a couple errors that hurt us tonight,” Paeth said. “This was a tough loss for us. I’m proud of my team on how they battled all season and we hope to come back stronger next year.”

OAK CREEK 10, HORLICK 0: The Rebels had their season end in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Horlick (4-16) lost to Oak Creek (5-8) 3-1 during the Southeast Conference season.

No further information was available as of Tuesday night.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 8, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Julia Klein led the Lady Toppers with a hat trick in a Metro Classic Conference match Tuesday at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Klein added two goals in the first half, with assists from Stephanie Jabrial and Morgan Ramsey, and then scored another goal, assisted by Jabrial, in the second half.

Klein and Jabrial emerged as a dangerous duo in what was the Lady Toppers’ and the Angels’ final game of the regular season. Jabrial also scored a goal to close out the match. Klein finished with three goals and an assist and Jabrial had one goal and two assists.

Eva Lynch scored the first goal of the match for Catholic Central (6-5-1, 4-4 MCC) and Morgan Ramsey scored next, both assisted by Maddy Von Rabenau.

Lynch rounded out the scoring with an unassisted goal in the second half.

St. Catherine’s (6-10-1, 3-5) struggled to find offensive rhythm throughout the game, but played well throughout much of the second half, coach Ben Lake said.

“We had to sit a couple girls for different reasons and we weren’t 100%,” Lake said. “We haven’t been 100% all year. From the 40th to the 70th minute mark, I thought our girls played with a lot of effort, probably the best we’ve played all year.”

The Lady Toppers and Angels both open WIAA Division 4 regional play Thursday, along with Racine Lutheran and Prairie.

