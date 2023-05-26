Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Looking to return to the WIAA Division 3 sectionals for the second time in eight years, the Racine Lutheran High School softball team wasted no time Thursday at Island Park.

The Crusaders scored 11 runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 12-1 victory over Watertown Luther Prep to win their second regional title in as many years.

“We had everything rolling tonight for the regional championship,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “Each player on the team made a huge contribution to this win.”

As has been the case in most of their 17 wins this season, senior pitcher Lindsey Thoennes set the tone for the Crusaders (17-2) early by striking out the side against the Phoenix (5-13). Lutheran then scored three runs in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of an error.

Lutheran tacked on eight more runs in the second inning and that was more than enough for Thoennes to work with. Thoennes pitched all five innings of the run-rule shortened game, striking out 11 and walking none while allowing two hits.

“Lindsey stayed strong (in the circle) and the defense backed her up,” Demuth said.

Senior catcher Olivia Rosenburg and sophomore shortstop Emilie Lozano led the Crusaders at the plate, both finishing with two hits and three RBIs. Freshman outfielder Jordan Ramos added three RBIs and a double, and Jenna Beaudin and Kendyl Holub also hit doubles.

Thoennes and Tatiana Bryant also drove in runs for Lutheran, which has won eight consecutive games. The Crusaders, the only No. 1 seed remaining in their sectional, will host No. 2 seed Lakeside Lutheran (13-9) in a sectional semifinal Tuesday at Island Park.

UNION GROVE 5, KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 1: The Broncos got a stellar pitching performance from senior Emily Boyle Thursday and beat the Hawks in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game at Kenosha.

Boyle went the distance, allowing just three hits on 92 pitches. The run she allowed was unearned, she struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter. She helped her own cause by going 1 for 3 with a single, a stolen base and an RBI.

Union Grove (14-10), which rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat Indian Trail 3-2 on April 24, scored in the top of the first inning on a sacrifice fly by senior leadoff hitter Brylee Katterhagen.

The Broncos added the only other run Boyle needed in the top of the fourth, then scored three in the top of the sixth inning for a 5-0 lead. Boyle had her hit in the sixth and a run came home on a fielder’s choice by senior Mackenzie Sheehan.

Junior Ashley Bert led Union Grove’s offense by going 3 for 4 with a triple. Sheehan went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Katterhagen and junior Estella Dinauer each had an RBI.

Indian Trail (15-10) scored its run in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Morgan Calhoun. Madi Mismash took the loss for the Hawks.

In Tuesday’s sectional semifinal, the Broncos will face Oak Creek (21-6), ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll. Union Grove nearly upset the Knights on April 22, but lost 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh.

WATERFORD-JANESVILLE PARKER: The WIAA Division 1 regional final between the Wolverines and Vikings at Waterford was suspended Thursday night because of darkness with the score tied 2-2 after 13 innings.

The game will resume at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 2, KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 0: The Broncos got on the board early in the second half and won a nonconference match Thursday at Kenosha.

Union Grove coach Sean Jung said the Broncos (14-3-0), ranked seventh in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had chances to score in the first half, but couldn’t find the net.

Union Grove finally broke through against the Red Devils (14-2-1) in the 46th minute when junior forward Julia James scored off an assist by senior forward Lexi Pettit.

Pettit, the Broncos’ leading scorer, also assisted on a goal by senior defender Sophia Rampulla in the 57th minute.

“It was a long feeling-out period in the first half,” Jung said. “You could tell there wasn’t anything at stake for both teams.”

Jung gave special mention to sophomore defender Rhyan Hood, who was tasked with defending Bradford/Reuther senior forward Haley Christianson, who leads the Red Devils with 28 goals this season.

“She played really well and shut down Christianson — she looked fantastic,” Jung said.

Junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made two saves for the Broncos for her 12th shutout of the season.

HORLICK 4, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 1: The Rebels finished their regular season with a nonconference win over the Spartans Thursday at Greendale.

Horlick was led by sophomore midfielder Anabella Valdivia, who scored twice and is the leading scorer in Racine County with 40 goals this season. In statistics posted online at Wissports.net, Valdivia is third in the state in goals scored, second in total points (104) and fourth in assists (24).

Freshman Leylanna Cruz scored a goal for Horlick (16-6-1) and Sophia Hanson, Kyra Lou and Mykenna Isaacson each recorded an assist.

Rebels coach Becky Hallebach said sophomore goalkeeper Tera Seitz played “a strong game” with eight saves.

PARK 6, WILMOT 0: The Panthers scored four first-half goals to win a nonconference match Thursday at Wilmot.

“It was an all-team effort today,” Panthers coach Brent Paeth said. “Everyone got to play and we shuffled some of our players around in new positions.

"It was nice to get a win today after some tough losses. Our defense played great.”

Freshman Ellie Khreish scored first for Park (10-9-0), assisted by senior Grace Betker in the seventh minute. Junior Izzy Wentorf finished with a hat trick, scoring unassisted goals in the 13th, 23rd and 28th minutes.

Senior Kiley Skenandore scored in the 15th minute, assisted by Betker, and senior Shelby Jennings scored the final goal of the match in the 53rd minute, assisted by Khreish.

Wilmot (1-15-1), which has scored in only three matches this season, had one shot on goal.

KENOSHA TREMPER 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders were without several players in a nonconference match Thursday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said the Crusaders (6-9-2) had to play with 10 players after the 25th minute of the match and they had five players out because of injuries and prior commitments.

The Trojans (14-3-1) scored three goals in the first half of the 70-minute match and were led by senior forward Madison Kasianowicz with three goals.

Sophomore Eva Stanke made 16 saves in goal for Lutheran.