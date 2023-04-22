Grit was required for the St. Catherine's High School softball team to battle back against Milwaukee Saint Thomas More on Friday.

The Angels entered the sixth inning down 6-3 and had yet to hold the lead in the game. Everything changed with two outs in the inning with Londyn Pardo and Aniesa Neave polishing off a six-run sixth inning to help the Angels to a wild 9-8 Metro Classic Conference victory at Roosevelt Park.

"A decent sized crowd stayed out in the swirling winds to watch a thrilling finish to a well-played softball game," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "Both teams competed to the very end."

The Angels (3-1, 1-1 MCC) were in chase mode early. The Cavaliers (1-4, 0-3 MCC) opened the second inning with a run and the Angels answered right back to draw even at 1-1. The Cavaliers got to starting pitcher Neave in the third inning for a three-run lead they would manage for the middle stages of the game.

Neave battled through control issues in the circle for the Angels. The junior pitcher walked 13 batters and allowed eight hits and eight earned runs in seven innings while striking out seven.

Fortunately for the Angels, Neave came up big with her arm and at the plate when she was needed most.

The Angels opened the sixth inning with a sharply hit single by Kennedee Clark and a walk to Emmerson Davidovic. With momentum finally building, the Cavaliers swiftly retired Shyla Thomas and Sici Lopez. Kaleah Conley delivered an infield single that scored a run with two outs in the inning. Mia Prevost followed with a walk and the bases were loaded for Pardo, a freshman shortstop.

The pressure was increasing during her at-bat and a passed ball allowed to score to make it a 6-5 deficit. Pardo gave the Angels their first lead of the game with a two-run triple on a liner that hit off of the left field wall. The next batter up was Neave, who hit a shot over the fence for a two-run home run to extend the lead to 9-6.

The work was far from over. The Cavaliers pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh inning and had the bases loaded with the score at 9-8. Neave finished the game with a pair of strikeouts to seal the win.

"I was very impressed by the way our girls played today," Prideaux said. "(Neave) battled in the circle to overcome a lot of walks and made a big difference in the batter's box.

"Today felt like a step forward for Angels softball."

Neave went 2 for 4 with a double, home run, three RBIs and a run scored. Pardo went 2 for 4 with two triples, two RBIs and two runs scored. The Angels stole six bases with Clark, Davidovic and Isabel Sanchez each stealing two.

Lisette Contreras set the tempo for the Cavaliers from the lead-off spot, going 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two stolen bases.

RACINE LUTHERAN 12, CASE 6: The Crusaders used a strong second inning to win a nonconference game Friday at Island Park.

Case (2-5) had a good start to the game and scored five runs in the first inning, but Lutheran (5-1) strung hits together and capitalized on walks in the second inning to score 11 runs and take a six-run lead.

“We recovered after the first inning,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We were able to put some hits together, and take advantage of some walks. We defensively had a few errors, but stayed focused and recovered getting the next batters out.

“It was a strong team effort. The team has had a good week of softball with this win. Each game the team is getting stronger hitting and defensively.”

Junior first baseman Abbey Agerholm went 4 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs to lead Lutheran. Senior designated hitter Tatiana Bryant had two hits and two RBIs, and freshman outfielder Jordan Ramos had two RBIs.

Demuth said that senior pitcher Lindsay Thoennes, who pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, six hits and a walk, “stayed strong on the mound.”

“We had a good first inning, then the roof fell in,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “Lutheran is a very well-coached team. We are playing good defense, but our offense is struggling a bit. The girls just have to keep their heads up.”

Leading the way for the Eagles was junior second baseman Turner Hetland, who went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Senior pitcher Kendal Walek went 2 for 4 at bat and pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts and seven walks.

• Thursday, Case scored five runs in both the third and fourth innings and beat Horlick 11-1 in a Southeast Conference game at Island Park.

Starting pitcher Nora Lowney pitched a three-hitter for the Eagles (1-4 SEC) with three strikeouts and she also helped lead the offense by going 2 for 3 with a home run. Hetland went 3 for 3 with three doubles and an RBI.

Case coach Daniel Ayala also said freshman catcher Alex Walek “called a great game.”

OAK CREEK 15, HORLICK 0: The Rebels (0-5, 0-5 SEC) were shut out by the Knights (6-0, 4-0 SEC) in a Southeast Conference game Friday at Douglas Park.

Girls soccer

HORLICK 8, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: The Rebels, with two hat-trick performances, got a big win in Friday’s nonconference match at Levonian Field.

Freshman Zariah Kern scored the first goal for Horlick (3-2-1), assisted by sophomore Anabella Valdivia. Kern scored again in the 25th minute, assisted once more by Valdivia, and then Valdivia scored unassisted in the 32nd minute. Junior defender Kyra Lou made a penalty kick in the 38th minute, which put the Rebels up 4-0 over the Angels (0-6-0) at the half.

Opening scoring in the second half was freshman Leylanna Cruz, who scored in the 44th minute, assisted by Lou. Three minutes later, Kern scored a third goal, assisted by Michelle Martinez, and then Valdivia completed her hat trick with an unassisted goal in the 50th minute. Sophomore midfielder Siroun Buchaklian scored unassisted in the 51st minute for the final goal of the match.

Rebels coach Becky Hallebach gave credit to the play of both defender Delilah Ables and goalkeeper Tera Seitz.

“We had moments in the first and second half where we played really well,” St, Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. “We have some things we continue to work on; we need transition to happen quicker on the field.”

Lake said that his senior goalkeeper, Katelyn Gordon, had 16 saves, including stops on several point-blank and close-range shots.

“That was a strong point,” Lake said. “She kept the score as close as it could be — it could have been a lot worse.”

PARK 4, MARTIN LUTHER 2: The Panthers, who have won three of their last four matches, got a nonconference win Friday at Greendale.

“In the first half, we were a bit sluggish and had a hard time connecting passes in some tough wind conditions,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “We stepped it up a bit in the second half, playing with more urgency and shots on goal.”

Junior midfielder Izzy Wentorf scored first for Park in the 10th minute, assisted by Kiley Skenandore, and then scored a second goal in the 23rd minute, assisted by Grace Betker. Wentorf assisted on a goal scored by freshman midfielder Ellie Khreish in the 45th minute, and then completed her hat trick with a penalty kick in the 56th minute.

“(Wentorf) played well for us all game with her aggressiveness and took some great shots on frame,” Paeth said.

Freshman goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle had five saves for Park (3-3).

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 2: The Crusaders recovered from a slow start to win a nonconference match Friday at Milwaukee and continue on the best start in program history.

Lutheran (4-0-1) has so far had the best record of any girls’ soccer team at the school throughout its first five matches. The previous standard was set by the 2008 Crusaders, who started off their season 3-0-2.

Heritage Christian (1-2-1) was first to strike and scored goals in the third and fifth minutes. Lutheran didn’t respond until the 19th minute, when senior forward Sarah Strande scored the first of her two goals, assisted by Madi Niermann.

Strande scored again in the 62nd minute, assisted by Ellie Jaramillo, and then Jaramillo scored in the 69th minute, assisted by Strande.

“We came out so flat — I could see in warm-ups the lack of energy,” Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said. “Yet we responded as the game went on and continued to pick up the pace. We have to find a way to start better.

"We gutted this one out, but the play by our midfield was better and Sarah (Strande) was dominant in the center the whole second half.”

Crusaders senior goalkeeper Isa Matson made six saves.

KIMBERLY 2, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos fought hard against another state-ranked team, but lost their nonconference match Friday at Kimberly.

Union Grove (4-1), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, had not lost a match prior to playing Kimberly (8-0), the team ranked first in Division 1 in the WSCA poll.

The Papermakers scored in the 17th minute, and then scored again in the 28th minute on a penalty kick. Andrew Del Ponte, coach of Union Grove's JV team, said that the Broncos made adjustments in the second half to press the ball up the field and create chances.

Senior defender Sophia Rampulla put the Broncos on the board in the 41st minute, finishing a pass from senior midfielder Lexi Pettit.

“We pressed and pressed in the second half, but weren’t able to generate anything else close to goal,” Del Ponte said. “Our closest opportunity to tie the match came in the 75th minute, as a Julia James shot from distance sailed right over the crossbar.”

Del Ponte said junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made six saves to “keep the match close” and that sophomores Rhyan Hood, Marley Busey and Lilly Nelson, along with freshman Natalie Hammes, “played excellent defensive games.”

ELKHORN 4, PRAIRIE 0: The Elks controlled the pace early against the Hawks in a nonconference match Friday at Elkhorn.

The Hawks (2-2), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, trailed 1-0 after the 36th minute, but saw the game slip out of reach in the second half.

The Elks (6-0) controlled early stages of the game with possession, then stretched their lead with combination play and physical play in the 18-yard box.

"We had decent spells of possession, but failed to find a true attacking threat," Prairie coach Joe Manley said. "Our defense, led by solid performances from Lily Jorgensen and Ruby Flynn, made some improvements but we struggled to impose the type of game we want to play in possession against them and they took advantage.

"We need these early lessons in the season to show us what we're missing and what we need to work on. We're clear in what we want from the girls and they're working to achieve it."