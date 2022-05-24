High school girls roundup: Racine Lutheran softball surges to WIAA Division 3 regional final

The Racine Lutheran High School softball team ended the regular season with a full head of steam.

The Crusaders won eight of the last nine games and three games in a row.

Their form followed into the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals on Tuesday against Oostburg. Lutheran won 13-3 at Island Park and advanced to play against Lake Country Lutheran on Thursday, also at Island Park, in the regional final.

"The Crusaders won their first playoff game with the bats tonight," Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. "We were a little shaky in the field at first, but settled down to hit the ball strong and run strong."

The Crusaders (14-8) opened the game with eight runs in the top of the first inning. But, in a story for both teams, errors added up to give extra opportunities at the plate to make a difference. The Crusaders committed five errors and the Flying Dutchmen (3-13) had six. Oostburg followed with two runs in the second inning to make it an 8-2 game.

Lindsey Thoennes delivered in the circle for Lutheran. The early run support was all that she needed despite the early woes for the Crusaders defensively. The junior pitcher went all seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out seven.

"Lindsey battled on the mound," Demuth said.

Behind Thoennes' efforts, the Crusaders added four runs in the third inning and pushed one run across in the fifth. They finished with 10 hits and were led by a 3 for 3 performance at the plate by Kendyll Holub, who hit a double and drove in a run.

Lutheran also received three-RBI performances from sophomore first baseman Abbey Agerholm and junior catcher Olivia Rosenberg. Agerholm went 2 for 3 with two doubles.

The regional will be another solid test for the Crusaders. Lake Country Lutheran (11-3) enters the game Thursday having won four of its last five games, although that lone loss for the Lightning in that run was to the Crusaders at Island Park on May 9.

"We need to keep the bats going strong, running aggressive and smart and clean up the defense to get the win," Demuth said. "We are excited to be back at the regional final with a young team."

WATERFORD 5, BELOIT MEMORIAL 4 (11 INNINGS): Patience paid off as the Wolverines won in extra innings in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (9-11) opened with a run in the first inning. But the two sides remained locked at 1-0 until the fifth inning.

The Purple Knights (8-11) took the lead with two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Waterford picked those runs right back with a two-run sixth inning before the Purple Knights forced extra innings with a run in the seventh.

It wasn’t until the 11th inning that Payton Snifka produced the game-winning hit to advance the Wolverines to the regional final Thursday against No. 1 sectional seed Burlington (19-3) at Burlington.

The Wolverines outhit the Purple Knights 13-11 and were led offensively by Savanna Denman, who went 3 for 5 with two doubles and an RBI. Madison Krueger added a triple, Snifka went 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored, and Rae Barwick went 3 for 5 with an RBI.

Waterford pitchers Shawna Kiser and Darby O’Dwyer combined for nine strikeouts and two walks in the circle.

The Wolverines will have to be on their game against Burlington (19-3) in the regional final. The Demons beat Waterford 5-0 on May 10 and 6-2 on May 13 in Southern Lakes Conference play, and have won 20 straight games after an 0-2 start.

UNION GROVE 11, GREENDALE 0: The Broncos (15-9) scored all of their runs over the first four innings and shut out the Panthers (9-15) in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Union Grove.

Union Grove will play at Muskego (17-9) in the regional final Thursday.

No further details were available Tuesday night.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4, ELKHART LAKE-GLENBEULAH 3: The Lady Toppers rallied in the seventh inning Tuesday to win a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal at Congress Street Field in Burlington.

Catholic Central (12-7), which lost four of its last five regular-season games, took the lead in the fourth inning with two runs, but the Resorters (7-6) responded with two runs in the top of the fifth to retake the lead.

The game remained scoreless until the seventh inning. The Lady Toppers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win and extend their postseason.

Olivia Doolittle went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs to lead Catholic Central at the plate. Paige Kerkhoff went 2 for 3 with a double and Kelly Pum finished with one hit and an RBI.

Autumn Weis pitched a complete game for the Lady Toppers and allowed eight hits and no walks while striking out eight.

MUSKEGO 16, HORLICK 1: The Rebels had their season come to an end in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Muskego.

Horlick (3-16) took an early lead on a solo home run from Adriane Itzenhuiser, but the Warriors (17-9) responded with six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Muskego added 10 runs in the second inning and the game ended on the 15-run rule after the Rebels failed to score in the top of the third.

Madi Kaprelian had Horlick’s only other hit and the Rebels committed eight errors.

Girls soccer

BURLINGTON 11, CLINTON/TURNER 0: The Demons delivered their seventh shutout of the season in a nonconference match Tuesday at Clinton.

Aubryn Boyd opened the scoring for the Demons (10-4-1) in the fifth minute with an assist from Gina Weis. Jules Golla followed with back-to-back goals assisted by Aleah Reesman in the eighth and 11th minutes. Boyd added a second goal in the 16th minute (unassisted) and Reesman scored in the 17th minute, assisted by Golla.

Burlington held a comfortable five-goal lead against the Cougars (0-11-0) moving into the second half, but their offense wasn’t planning on slowing down quite yet.

Weis scored the first goal of the second half, assisted by Abigail Rich. Reesman followed with her second goal of the night, then Shelby Busch scored Burlington’s eighth goal on Reesman's third assist.

Additional scoring from Burlington were single goals by Jenna Bebow, Claudia Cramer and Bayli Ketelson.

Burlington closes out its regular season in a nonconference match against Big Foot/Williams Bay at Walworth Thursday before playing at Stoughton in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal next Tuesday.

FRANKLIN 1, CASE 0: The Eagles were unable to capitalize on several chances to tie in their Southeast Conference finale Tuesday at Franklin.

The Sabers (10-4-2, 5-1-1 SEC) took advantage of a defensive miscue by Case (6-4-2, 2-4-1 SEC) in the 20th minute to score the lone goal of the game.

“I was proud of my girls in this game,” Eagles coach Alexis Birkholz said. “They held their own, it was just a situation of us not putting away any of the shots they had on goal.”

The Eagles had five shots on goal. Case goalkeeper Leah Hansen had five saves in the match and Birkholz also praised the play of midfielder Santina Garcia.

INDIAN TRAIL 3, PARK 0: The Panthers closed out their regular season with a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Pritchard Park.

Park (6-10-3, 1-5-1 SEC) and Indian Trail (8-6-3, 4-2-1 SEC) were tied at halftime, but the Hawks scored three goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half to take control.

“We played a great first half defensively, leaving it scoreless,” Panthers coach Brent Paeth said. “We pushed some more players up offensively and had some really good chances on goal, but we just could not find the back of the net.”

Park goalkeeper Veronica Maldonado had 10 saves in the first half.

The Panthers will play at Whitnall in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal next Tuesday.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 7, HORLICK 0: The Rebels struggled to keep pace with the Red Devils in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.

The Rebels (4-14, 0-7 SEC) conceded a goal four minutes into the match. Kate Brown followed by scoring a hat trick for the Red Devils (11-2-4, 6-0-1 SEC) in the first half.

