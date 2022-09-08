High school girls roundup: Racine Lutheran rallies past Prairie to stay undefeated

With an unbeaten start to its season on the line, the Racine Lutheran High School girls volleyball team dug deep against Prairie.

The Crusaders fell behind the Hawks after the third set of their Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie, then rallied to win the final two games Thursday for a 25-17, 16-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-11 victory.

Lutheran (6-0, 2-0 MCC) started fast as its serving took Prairie (8-7, 1-1) out of its game, but the Hawks switched the momentum in the second and third sets before the Crusaders regained control.

“We came out on fire serving our spots … along with some big kills and strong defense,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We let down some in the second and third sets, then recovered strong in the last two sets.”

Sophomore middle hitter Julia Kellner led Lutheran with 18 kills and four blocks. Junior middle hitter Kaitlyn Zurowski added five kills, four blocks and four aces, and junior setter Riley LaBoda finished with 30 assists, three aces and nine digs.

Defensively, senior libero Ellie Jaramillo had 17 digs, senior outside hitter Lindsey Thoennes had 14 digs and sophomore defensive specialist Ally Rosborough had 12 digs.

“We had some amazing defense tonight,” Demuth said. “The team played well together and really played an amazing match. We made some rotational adjustments and it made a big difference.”

The Crusaders are off to their best start since beginning 6-1 in 2019.

Prairie was led by Amelia Ropiak, who finished with 18 kills, eight digs and three aces. Lexi Kuvshinikov added 15 kills and 10 digs, Alaina Pessin had four blocks and Reese Jaramillo had four kills and four aces.

Cate Yunker had a match-high 44 assists and Anna Johnson had 17 digs.

“We struggled with consistency tonight through a lot of unforced errors,” Hawks coach Sophia Penkala said. “Our middles played well tonight, getting a lot of good touches on the blocks and some nice swings.

“Amelia Ropiak was also steady tonight, touching a lot of balls and swinging well out of the back and front row.”

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Lady Toppers had plenty of praise to go around Thursday in their 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 victory over the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference match at Catholic Central in Burlington.

Junior outside hitter Myah Ramsey had her best match as a varsity player, Catholic Central coach Wayne Schultz said, with 11 kills, and senior middle hitter Kayla Loos had nine kills and four aces.

The setter tandem of juniors Izzy Kucera (14) and Jayden Garratt (13) combined for 27 assists and Garratt also had 11 digs and two blocks on defense for the Lady Toppers (6-7, 1-1 MCC).

Senior libero Kelly Pum “set the tone for us with her aggressive serving,” Schultz said, and had eight aces. Junior defensive specialist Paige Kerkhoff led the defense with 13 digs and freshman opposite side hitter Tenley Loos had three blocks.

“It was the cleanest match we’ve played this season,” Schultz said.

Martin Luther is 1-6 and 0-2 in the MCC.

ST. JOSEPH 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were swept 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 Thursday in a Metro Classic Conference match at Kenosha.

St. Catherine’s (1-6, 0-2 MCC) went down early in the first set, but fought back and played competitively, coach Zach Prideaux said. The solid play kept up through the rest of the match, Prideaux said.

“There was some really good volleyball played tonight by both teams in a great road environment,” Prideaux said. “I was very proud of the way our girls came out to play as they showed a great deal of improvement after a long practice week.”

Arianna Jones led the Angels with 10 kills, four aces and three blocks.

“She (Jones) was everywhere for us tonight and she showed a big step forward in her abilities playing in the back row for the first time this season,” Prideaux said.

Emmerson Davidovic had six kills, four aces and a block, Katelyn Gordon had three kills and a block, and Mikayla Stanley had four aces.

St. Joseph is 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the MCC.

OAK CREEK 3, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines lost their fourth consecutive nonconference match Thursday at Waterford.

After back-to-back wins over Southern Lakes Conference opponents, Waterford (5-5) was swept 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 by the Knights (8-3).

Isabel Floryance led the Wolverines with five kills, six digs and three aces. Lisa Busch and Maya Weinkauf each had eight digs, Karsyn Goetzke had four kills and Sonya Nielsen had 17 assists.

Girls golf

UNION GROVE 159, WILMOT 207: The Broncos had a changing of the guard, at least for one day, in their Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory Thursday at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville.

Junior Lexi Manteufel, Union Grove’s No. 3 player, had two bogeys and one birdie on the Blue course at Ives Grove for a 1-over-par 37 and beat senior teammate and No. 1 player Norah Roberts for medalist honors by one shot.

Manteufel and Roberts each had a bogey on the par-5 first hole and a birdie on the par-4 eighth hole, but Manteufel had just one other bogey in her round while Roberts had two for a 38.

Senior No. 2 player Allie McBryde shot a 40 and senior No. 4 Larah Hood-Brennan shot a 44 as the Broncos missed their own school record by one shot for the second straight meet.

Payton Morton shot a 40 to lead the Panthers.

SEC MINI-MEET: Case senior No. 2 golfer Alyssa Ludwig shot a 51 to lead Racine County golfers and help the Eagles finish fifth in a Southeast Conference mini-meet Thursday at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course.

Ludwig finished fifth overall and Case totaled 227. Junior Leslie Million added a 57 for the Eagles.

Park finished sixth with 239, led by senior Grace Betker with a 54 and junior Isabella Wentorf with a 56. Horlick, playing with a full team for the first time this season, finished seventh with 274, led by sophomore Violet Desonia with a 56.

Ava Litkey, the only player for Kenosha Bradford, was the medalist with a 43. Franklin won the meet with 207.

Girls tennis

BURLINGTON 4, WATERFORD 3: The Demons’ solid and consistent play in singles earned them a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory Thursday at Burlington.

Burlington (5-10, 2-3 SLC) swept the four singles matches and the Wolverines won all three doubles flights.

Adalie Rauch began the singles sweep for the Demons by beating Sophia Veit 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Mabel Nichols defeated Ava Lennartz 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, Holly Adamek won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3 singles and Sydney Ewald won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

Waterford’s No. 1 doubles team of Ella Hansen and Ellen Leshok beat Emilie Runkel and Rylie Fischer 6-4, 6-1, Maddie Krueger and Katie Benevides won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Bri Kron and Brooke Weber won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles for the Wolverines.

UNION GROVE 6, DELAVAN-DARIEN 1: The Broncos dominated the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Thursday at Delavan.

Union Grove swept doubles and all six of its victories were in straight sets. The closest match was at No. 1 doubles, where Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke needed to win a first-set tiebreaker to beat Janelle Simons and Delany Thone 7-6 (1), 6-1.

At No. 2 doubles, Everly Squires and Alle Schmidt won 6-1, 6-0 and at No. 3 doubles, Elliana Duval and Addy Callewaert won 6-4, 6-0.

Mallory Dam led the way in singles for the Broncos with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Rylee Crull at No. 1. Kyra Hagen won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 and Elivia Garcia won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles.

PRAIRIE 5, SAINT THOMAS MORE 2: The Hawks swept the three doubles flights to win their Metro Classic Conference dual meet Thursday at Milwaukee.

At No. 1 doubles, Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez dropped the first set, but recovered to win 3-6, 6-1, 10-4. Arenie Vartanian and Shritha Reddy won at No. 2 doubles 6-0, 6-0 and Isabelle Grotmol and Tevene Vartanian won at No. 3 doubles 6-1, 7-6 (5).

At No. 1 singles, Lily Jorgenson improved to 8-4 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Sophia Baptista won her No. 3 singles match 7-5, 6-4.

“Lily and Arenie and Shritha took care of business on the court today and it was fun to watch,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “Sophia has been improving her game and confidence with every match.”

Girls swimming

BURLINGTON C0-OP 109, JEFFERSON/CAMBRIDGE 61: Senior Emilia Dahms and junior Katie Goetzke each won three events for the Demons Thursday in their Southern Lakes Conference victory at Jefferson High School.

Goetzke led a 1-2-3 Burlington Co-op finish in two events. In the 200-yard freestyle, she won in 2:08.76, ahead of sophomore Natalie Oldenburg (2:11.41) and senior Maya Schaefer (2:19.05), and in the 500 freestyle, Goetzke won in 5:56.38, ahead of senior Kayla Schmitz (6:30.71) and junior Rylie Bergemann (6:31.43).

Dahms won the 100 freestyle in 57.52 and was a member of the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays, and Goetzke was on the 400 freestyle relay.

Oldenberg and senior Claire Keeker were also on the 200 relay (1:44.46) and Schaefer and junior Callie Klepp were on the 400 relay (4:05.10).

Other winners for the Demons were Keeker in the 50 freestyle (26.30) and junior Averi Larsen in the 100 butterfly (1:00.36) and in the 200 relay.