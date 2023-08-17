The Prairie School was missing its best singles player Wednesday at the Zephyr Invitational, but the Hawks still had a solid day and finished fourth in the seven-team tournament played in the Neenah/Menasha area.

Prairie finished no worse than fifth in six of the seven flights and totaled 15 team points. Defending WIAA Division 2 team runner-up Appleton Xavier won six of the seven flights and totaled 40 points to win the team competition. Waukesha Catholic Memorial was second (24) and tournament host St. Mary Catholic was third (21).

The Hawks’ best finishes were third places at No. 2 doubles and No. 4 singles.

Salisia Servantez and Hiba Rahman beat New London 6-1, 6-0 in the first round at No. 2 doubles, then lost to Xavier 7-6, 6-2 in the semifinals. In the third-place match, the Hawks beat Stevens Point Pacelli 6-2, 6-2.

At No. 4 singles. Tevene Vartanian beat Nevaeh Son of Roncalli 6-1, 6-1, then lost 7-5, 6-1 to Erin Blaney of St. Mary in the semifinals. In the third-place match, Vartanian beat Kiley Peterson of new London 6-2, 6-1.

Finishing fourth was Alaina Alexander, who was playing at No. 1 singles in place of Lily Jorgenson, who was out with an injury. After a first-round bye, Alexander lost both of her matches to take fourth.

Finishing fifth for the Hawks were Sophia Baptista at No. 2 singles, Shritha Reddy and Evelyn Kane at No. 1 doubles, and Bella Alexander and Beerat Mangat at No. 3 doubles.

“Everyone moved up a spot in singles and competed up (in the absence of Jorgenson),” Hawks coach Nich Schafer said. “Taking fourth overall is a pretty good start without our best player.”

BURLINGTON 4, KENOSHA TREMPER 3: The Demons’ No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 singles players remained unbeaten and Burlington got one victory in doubles to seal a nonconference dual meet victory Wednesday at Burlington.

Holly Adamek (No. 2), Maryn Nichols (No. 3) and Emmaline Pedersen (No. 4) each won in straight sets to improve to 4-0, and the No. 3 doubles team of Allie Fischer and Ellie Pieters won in straight sets. The victories by Nichols, Pedersen and the doubles team were by each by the same score, 6-3, 6-3.

Girls golf

ELK INVITATIONAL: Prairie’s quartet of Kadyn Peery, Addy Ruetz, Addy Lalonde and Claire Holle combined to shoot a 61 Wednesday and tie for first with Brookfield East at the Elk Invitational at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn.

The Hawks officially finished second after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied.

Union Grove’s team of Lexi Manteufel, Alana Keevers, Aubrey Young and Scout Weidner tied for third with Burlington at 68, and the Broncos were third on the tiebreaker.

Waterford finished 10th with an 80.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case senior Leslie Million shot a 48 to tie for fourth individually and lead the Eagles to fifth place Wednesday in a Southeast Conference mini-meet at Bristol Oaks Golf Club in Bristol.

Case totaled 248, with junior Mickey Hutsick adding a 60.

The Park/Horlick co-op team had just one player, Izzy Wentorf, who shot a 50.

Franklin, with its top four players shooting 48 or better, won the meet with 186.

BCH CLASSIC: On Tuesday, Union Grove senior Lexi Manteufel was the medalist in the Broncos’ flight of the Brookfield Central-Homestead Classic at Mee-Kwon Golf Club in Mequon.

Manteufel shot a 6-over-par 76 that featured 12 pars and six bogeys. She shot a 2-over 37 on the front nine.

Union Grove freshman Alana Keevers shot an 84 that included two birdies and she tied for fifth to help the Broncos finish 13th in the 16-team field at 420.

Prairie had four players shoot under 100 and finished fifth among teams at 383. The Hawks were the only Division 2 team in the field of 16.

Senior Kadyn Peery and sophomore Addy Ruetz each shot a 94 to lead Prairie and tied two other players for 20th. Peery was 21st and Ruetz was 23rd after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied. Senior Addy Lalonde had a 96 and sophomore Claire Holle had a 99 for the Hawks.

Case finished 16th with 530, led by senior Leslie Million with a 96.

Muskego won the flight at Mee-Kwon with a 357.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played Monday and Tuesday, with the teams playing at Mee-Kwon and Wanaki Golf Club in Menomonee Falls and alternating courses. Monday’s round was rained out, so the field was split in half and they were played as separate tournaments.

The other half the field played at Wanaki Tuesday and two-time defending Division 1 state champion Westosha Central won that flight with a 301. Falcons senior Kylie Walker was the medalist with a 3-under 67.