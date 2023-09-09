The Prairie School and Union Grove high school girls tennis teams each won three flight championships Saturday in the Racine County Invitational at Case.

One better placing was the difference for the Hawks as they edged the Broncos by one point for the team title. Prairie totaled 32 points to Union Grove’s 31.

Third and fourth place in the team standings came down to the final match, where Burlington beat Case in the third-place match at No. 3 doubles. The Demons totaled 17 points and Case had 16.25.

Prairie and Union Grove combined for all four singles titles.

The Hawks won at No. 1 and 2 singles, with Lily Jorgenson beating Ellie Khreish of Horlick/Park 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 and Laini Alexander beating Gabby Schmidtmann of Case 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.

“Laini played high percentage and assertive tennis to take out Gabby in the final,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “Laini was on the entire match and showed how good she is with her level of play as Gabby is a very solid singles player.

“Lily also played well, finishing off a very hot Ellie Khreish.”

Khreish reached the No. 1 final by rallying from a first-set loss to beat Mallory Dam of Union Grove 2-6, 6-2, 10-8, and Schmidtmann advanced by beating Union Grove’s Everly Squires 6-3, 7-6 (1) in her semifinal.

Union Grove’s singles titles came at No. 3, where Sophia Castro beat Tevene Vartanian 6-1, 6-1 in the final, and at No. 4, where Camryn Smith beat Maryn Nichols of Burlington 7-5, 7-5 in the final.

Vartanian moved up from doubles to singles because Prairie’s regular No. 3, Sophia Baptista, was taking her ACT.

In doubles, where the finals in the No. 2 and 3 flights went to three sets, Prairie won the No. 2 flight as Hiba Rahman and Evelyn Kane beat Elliana Duval and Addy Callawaert of Union Grove 6-1, 3-6, 10-2, and the Broncos won the No. 3 flight as Lorelei Nelson and Emma Santarelli beat the Hawks’ Caroline Berkey and Georgia Swedberg 6-4, 2-6, 10-6.

Swedberg replaced Vartanian in doubles.

“(Assistant) coach (Jesse) Chen and I are very proud of these girls that all came out and battled to the end,” Schafer said.

The final championship was at No. 1 doubles by the Case duo of Mackenna Hatfield and Scarlett Hay, who beat Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke of Union Grove 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

“Hatfield and Hay played well,” Eagles coach Maureen Asfeld said. “They had quick hands on volleys and strong groundstrokes to take first place.

“I am super proud of my team and I'm excited to see what else they can do this year and in the future,” added Asfeld, who has eight freshmen and eight sophomores on the team.

Girls volleyball

WATERFORD: The Wolverines were 4-0 Saturday and lost just one match over two days to win the eight-team Just A Game Invitational at Wisconsin Dells.

Waterford (9-5, 6-1 in the tournament) beat Adams-Friendship 25-15, 25-17, Rio 25-19-25-23, Markesan 17-25, 25-18, 15-6 and Tri-County 25-23, 25-20 on Saturday.

The Wolverines’ only loss came Friday against Deerfield (25-18, 23-25, 15-12). They beat Laona-Wabeno 25-14, 29-27 and Rib Lake 25-19, 25-17 Friday.

Senior outside hitter Ellie Michel led Waterford’s offense with 59 kills, with junior middle hitters Karsyn Goetzke and Hannah Rowder adding 34 and 22 kills, respectively. Michel also served at 96.2%. with seven aces and added 30 digs.

Goetzke, who also had a 0.317 hitting percentage, 19 digs, seven aces and served at 94%, was named to the All-Tournament team.

Leading the defense was senior libero Avery Rastall, who added eight aces and was also named to the All-Tournament team.

Junior setter Sonya Nielson had 145 assists, 34 digs and nine aces, junior defensive specialist Claire Jastroch led the team with 11 aces and Rowder had a perfect 3.0 passing rating.

BURLINGTON: The Demons rolled to the championship of the Mary Blandino Invitational at West Allis Hale Saturday, dominating their five opponents from the service line.

Burlington beat Hale 25-14, 25-8, Greendale Martin Luther 25-19, 25-15, Saint Francis 25-11, 25-3, West Allis Central 25-11, 25-7 and Milwaukee Heritage Christian 25-12, 25-17.

The Demons (14-4), who received honorable mention in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, served 84 aces in the five matches and had a 90.1 serving percentage.

Senior back-line player Katherine Deischer had nearly a third of those aces with 27 and served 96.8% playing in nine of the 10 sets. Sophomore Sophie Stoughton had 13 aces and junior Brinley Clapp and sophomore Natalie Leach each had 10 aces.

“We had balanced contributions today from the full team, with great pressure from the service line,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said.

Senior middle blocker Caitlyn Flees led the offense with 24 kills and a 0.326 hitting percentage, junior outside hitter Abby Biggin and freshman middle blocker Emma Tenhagen each had 12 kills, and Stoughton had 10 kills. Senior setter Ella Safar (30) and sophomore setter Lilly Dempkey (28) combined for 58 assists.

Defensively, junior libero Kati Berezowitz had 17 digs, Clapp had 12 and senior Ellie McGinley had 11. Flees had six blocks.

ST. CATHERINE’S: The Angels began and finished strong Saturday at the Cudahy Invitational, going 3-2 and finishing third in the six-team field.

St. Catherine’s (5-6) alternated wins and losses during the tournament and in two of their victories, the Angels were behind early.

In the opening match against Cudahy, they trailed 10-2 and coach Zach Prideaux called a time out. After that, senior middle hitter Macie Trujillo took over, rallying St. Catherine’s to a 25-13, 25-20 victory. Trujillo had eight kills, three blocks and four aces, all after the time out.

After a 25-18, 25-19 loss to Milwaukee Rufus King in their second match, the Angels beat Milwaukee Hamilton 25-11, 25-14 behind Trujillo (nine kills, three blocks) and senior setter Katie Winkler, who had three aces during an 8-0 run to open the match. Seniors Alondra Perez and Emmerson Davidovic also had three aces each.

After a 25-12, 25-7 loss to eventual tournament champion Wauwatosa West In the fourth match, St. Catherine’s had to rally in the final match to take third place.

The Angels trailed 7-0 against Brown Deer, but after a time out, they came back and finally took their first lead at 25-24. After closing out the first set, St. Catherine’s had little trouble in the second set and won the match 26-24, 25-16.

“The message going into the third-place match against Brown Deer was to stay positive, lift each other up and start strong,” Prideaux said. “Instead, we fell behind 7-0. Again, we had to call time out. It was a frustrating experience for our coaching staff, but the bit of adversity seemed to spark a learning moment for our girls.”

Trujillo finished the tournament with 21 kills, eight blocks and six aces. Sophomore Londyn Pardo had 11 kills, 17 assists and five blocks, Davidovic had 11 aces and five blocks and Winkler had 11 assists.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Lady Toppers were on cruise control in pool play, then had to dig a little deeper in the championship match to win in three sets and take the title at the Big Red Invitational Saturday at Beaver Dam Wayland.

Catholic Central (6-2) used strong serving to beat Wayland 25-5, 25-12 and Eastbrook Academy 25-7, 25-6 in pool play, averaging just under nine aces per set.

In the championship match against Madison Abundant Life, the Lady Toppers split the first two sets with the Challengers (10-2), then controlled the third set to win the match 25-14, 24-26, 15-10. Senior setter Jayden Garratt had two key solo blocks in the third set, Catholic Central coach Amanda Nevins said.

Junior outside hitter Molly Brauer led Catholic Central with 12 kills against Abundant Life and 21 overall in the tournament. Junior Tenley Loos had eight kills in the final (12 overall) and senior Myah Ramsey had seven (16 overall). Garratt had 28 assists in the final and 56 in the tournament.

Senior libero Paige Kerkhoff led the defense with 23 digs against the Challengers and 42 overall. Senior Izzy Kucera had 10 digs in the final and 15 overall, and Garratt (18), and Ramsey combined for 30 digs on the day.

“We were in top form,” Nevins said.

THE BLOCK INVITATIONAL: Prairie went 4-4 Friday and Saturday in The Block Invitational hosted by Kettle Moraine and Brookfield Central at Wales.

The Hawks (8-14) lost their first three matches in straight sets, then started a four-match winning streak bridging Friday and Saturday by beating Case 25-23, 16-25, 15-8.

After beating Sturgeon Bay 26-24, 25-16, Prairie played Kewaunee in back-to-back matches and won both, by scores of 25-19, 17-25, 15-9 and 24-26, 25-11, 15-6. The Hawks lost to Neenah in their final match.

“This was a big tournament with a lot of competition,” Prairie coach Lisa Yunker said. “We stepped up this weekend.”

A quartet of juniors led the way for the Hawks. Winter Schienke had 33 Kills and six blocks, Bridget Cafferty had 69 assists, 12 aces and 20 digs and Anna Johnson (79 digs) and Chloe Kennedy (31 digs) led the defense.

Racine Lutheran went 4-5 and finished second in the Silver Bracket.

The Crusaders (10-6), who received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, beat Appleton East 25-16, 25-21 and lost to Cedarburg in three sets on Friday.

Saturday, Lutheran beat Whitefish Bay Dominican 22-25, 25-11, 15-12, Wausau Newman 23-25, 27-25, 15-10 and Kettle Moraine 25-23, 25-17. Three of the Crusaders’ four losses Saturday were in three sets, including one to Newman after winning the first set.

Junior middle hitter Julia Kellner led the offense with 70 kills and 18 blocks and senior setter Riley LaBoda had 136 assists and 12 aces. Junior libero Ally Rosborough had 88 digs and a team-high 13 aces.

Case went 2-6 and finished third in the Bronze Bracket.

The Eagles split their first two matches on Friday, beating Sun Prairie West 25-22, 25-22 and losing to Neenah.

On Saturday, Case went 1-6, getting its lone victory against Glendale Nicolet 25-24, 25-20. Case’s only three-set match of the tournament came in the loss to Prairie.

In the Bronze semifinal, the Eagles lost to Mequon Homestead 25-16, 25-11.

Carly LaPlante had 24 kills and Lauren Korth had 23 to lead the Case offense and LaPlante also had five blocks. Grace Johansen had 51 assists and Elise Webster led the defense with 59 digs and added six aces.

UNION GROVE: The Broncos had the misfortune of playing three of the top Division 2 teams in the state Saturday in the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational at Jackson.

The only victory for Union Grove (10-8) was 27-25, 25-20 against Wisconsin Lutheran.

Two of the Broncos’ losses were to the top two teams in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll. They lost to No. 1 Appleton Xavier 25-12, 25-8 and to No. 2 Pewaukee 25-9, 25-22, and also lost to No. 6 Madison Edgewood 25-10, 25-9.

“Unfortunately, the results of our scores today does not resemble the team we are,” Union Grove coach Abbie Hogan said. “We were up against very strong teams, with many strong upperclassmen too.”

Junior middle hitter Samantha Torresin led the Broncos with 24 kills and also had three aces and three blocks. Freshman outside hitter Alaina Pitts had 12 kills and sophomore setter had Lindsay Noll had 10 kills, 41 assists and 15 digs.

Senior libero Carolina Kasuboski had 31 digs and six aces, and sophomore Emma Sorensen and freshman Alina Keller combined for 27 digs.

“Today allowed all players to get on the court and touches on the ball,” Hogan said. “We will continue to move forward.”

Girls golf

PRAIRIE: The Hawks, playing in a tournament for the first time in three weeks, shook off the rust and finished 12th in the 20-team Cardinal Invitational hosted by Middleton at Pleasant View Golf Club in Middleton.

The tournament featured many of the top-ranked teams in the state in both Division 1 and Division 2 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin poll.

Prairie, ranked seventh in Division 2, totaled 387 and was just two strokes out of the top 10.

Senior Kadyn Peery shot an 84 to lead the Hawks, senior Addy Lalonde had a 98 and sophomore Addy Ruetz shot a 100.

“I'm very pleased with how we came out and played,” Prairie coach Carrie Massey said. “We had three girls shoot in the 40s on the back nine and it just took us a little bit of time to get going.”

Middleton, ranked No. 2 in Division 1, won the tournament with 315, just one shot better than Waunakee, ranked sixth in Division 1.

Izzy Stricker of Waunakee, the defending Division 1 state champion, shot a 7-under-par 65 that included a 6-under 30 on the back nine with six birdies and an eagle. Jordan Shipshock of Waunakee and Vivian Cressman of Middleton tied for second at 71.

Girls swimming

ELKHORN INVITATIONAL: Averi Larsen won three events to help Burlington Co-op win the Elkhorn Invitational on Saturday at Elkhorn.

Burlington Co-op opened the meet in style. Larsen, Natalie Oldenburg, Callie Klepp and Molly Warren won the 200-meter medley relay (2:09.73) and the same four also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.15).

Larsen won the 200 individual medley (2:27.22) with Warren (2:48.27) finishing fourth. and Larsen won the 100 freestyle (1:00.76). Klepp won the 50 freestyle (28.90) and was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.6), and Oldenburg was third in the 200 freestyle (2:21.12) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:12.96).

Katie Goetzke was third in the 400 freestyle (5:12.78) and swam the anchor leg for the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay (4:39.65) with Zoe Pomeroy, Kayla Henderson and Rylie Bergemann.

The best results for Prairie/St. Catherine's were in relays. CC Berkey, Kayla Craft, Anna Nguyen and Riley Saenim were 12th in the 200 freestyle relay (2:31.26) and Berkey, Nguyen and Saenim also were 14th in the 200 medley relay (2:49.53) with Sophia Reeser.

Saenim had PSC Aquatics' top individual result, 13th in the 100 backstroke (1:23.28).

Burlington Co-op won the team event with 452 points ahead of Milton (409.5). PSC Aquatics (22) finished ninth.

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP: The Titans had a strong showing Saturday in Southeast Conference Relays at the Racine Unified Aquatic Center.

The Titans won the 200-yard backstroke relay (2:05.89) with Juliana Arburto, Sophia Marini, Jessica Ketterhagen and Gabi Peterman.

Arburto and Ketterhagen were third in the 200 breaststroke relay (2:46.54) with Zoey Pawlak and Harper Smith-Hopkins. Marini, Arburt and Peterman took third in the 200 butterfly relay (2:07.64) with Maddie Cerny. Ketterhagen, Peterman, Marini and Arburto were third in the 200 medley relay (2:07.85).

The Titans also took third in the 800 freestyle relay (10:49.66) with Savannah Franke, Makaya McEwen, Reina Spicka and Scarlett Kibler.

Oak Creek won the team title with 158 points ahead of Franklin (144). Unified Co-op tied for fourth with Kenosha Tremper at 130.