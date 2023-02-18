There wasn’t much drama for The Prairie School girls basketball team in their regular-season finale Saturday.

The Hawks flew to a 40-17 halftime lead, then held Kenosha St. Joseph to just nine points in the second half for a 67-26 Metro Classic Conference victory at Kenosha.

The win gave Prairie (21-3, 15-1 MCC) a share of the conference championship with Whitefish Bay Dominican and is the second straight MCC title for the Hawks.

“This game was a great way to end our regular season,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “We had several players contribute to our victory, which has been the key to our success this season.”

All 10 available players got playing time for the Hawks, ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, but it was sophomore guard Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes and junior wing Reese Jaramillo who set the tone in the first half.

Glass-Barnes had 16 points and Jaramillo had 13 points to get Prairie to the big lead at halftime. In the second half, Glass-Barnes added nine points to finish with a game-high 25 points, along with 13 rebounds and four assists.

Reese Jaramillo finished with 17 points and four steals, and junior Ava Collier-White had nine points and six assists.

All but two players scored for the Hawks, who open play in the WIAA Division 4 tournament Friday. They are the top seed in their sectional semifinal bracket and will play in a regional semifinal against No. 8 Horicon or No. 9 Williams Bay, who play in a quarterfinal game Tuesday.

Freshman Kamryn Lecce led St. Joseph (10-14, 5-11) with eight points and junior Patrice Langston added six.

Gymnastics

SLC CHAMPIONSHIPS: On Friday, Union Grove junior Adelle Polzin earned a medal for the Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay co-op team at the Southern Lakes Conference Championships at Waterford High School.

Polzin scored 8.45 on the vault to finish fifth. She just missed a medal on the floor exercise, taking seventh (8.55), and was eighth in the all-around (32.25).

Polzin’s teammate, Williams Bay senior Leeza Patterson, was in the top three in three individual events and was third in the all-around (34.9).

Badger/Burlington senior Lauren Milligan (Badger) had three top-five event finishes and was fourth in the all-around (34.375).

Waterford’s top finisher was senior Ezra Pucci, who tied for ninth on the balance beam (7.7).

Elkhorn won the team title with 137.475 points, well ahead of runner-up Badger/Burlington (130.275), third-place WUW (128.775) and fourth-place Waterford (119.5).