The Park High School girls soccer team had been dominant against Case over the last four years.

That streak continued Tuesday for the Panthers.

Park scored a goal in each half and improved to 4-0-1 since 2019 against the Eagles with a 2-0 victory Tuesday in a Southeast Conference match at Pritchard Park.

“This was an intense game from the start against our crosstown rival,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “Our girls played one of the best games so far this season. Everyone stepped up today.”

Senior midfielder Grace Betker and junior midfielder Izzy Wentorf scored the goals for the Panthers (4-3, 1-2 SEC) against Case (0-4-0, 0-3-0), giving them a combined 15 this season. Only Megan Cornell and Taylor Gordon of Waterford have more combined goals (19) among Racine County duos.

Betker scored her sixth goal of the season in the 37th minute on a breakaway after taking a through ball from senior midfielder Kiley Skenandore and beating Eagles goalkeeper Leah Hansen.

The match remained scoreless until the 73rd minute, when Park freshman midfielder Ellie Khriesh was fouled in the box by Hansen. Wentorf converted the PK for her seventh goal of the season.

Panthers’ freshman goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle made six saves and Paeth commended the play of the back line of senior Shelby Jennings, senior Jelayna Thomas and freshman Jenna Quirk.

“We are heading into the right direction and hope we can keep this momentum going throughout the season,” Paeth said. “Rebekah Ruehle made some hard saves today and has been improving each week.”

The streak began in 2019 and four of those five matches, all in SEC play, have been shutouts. The Panthers won 3-0 in 2019, 3-0 again in 2021 and the teams played to a 0-0 draw last season. The other Park victory was 4-3 in a WIAA regional final in 2021.

WATERFORD 3, BADGER 0: The dynamic duo of Megan Cornell and Taylor Gordon led the way again for the Wolverines Tuesday, combining to score all three goals in a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva.

Cornell opened the scoring for Waterford (5-0-0, 3-0-0 SLC), finding the back of the net unassisted in the 22nd minute for her 11th goal of the season. The senior midfielder is tied for 17th in the state in goals scored in statistics posted online at Wissports.net.

In the 36th minute, Gordon, a senior forward, scored off an assist by senior midfielder Sophia Veit to give Waterford a 2-0 lead going into the half.

Gordon scored her second goal of the match, and eighth of the year, in the 49th minute, and the Wolverines cruised from there.

Sophomore goalkeeper Cora Beckley had to make just one save for Waterford to earn her fourth shutout of the season.

Badger is 3-4-0 and 0-3-0 in the SLC.

UNION GROVE 12, WILMOT 0: The Broncos got an emphatic victory in their first Southern Lakes Conference match of the season Tuesday at Wilmot.

Union Grove (5-1, 1-0 SLC), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, was led by junior forward Julia James and senior forward Lexi Pettit, who scored four and three goals, respectively. Miley Morgan, Natalie Hammes and Abby Sorensen, all freshmen, each had a goal and senior midfielder Elizabeth Spang and sophomore defender Marley Busey rounded out the scoring.

Wilmot (0-5, 0-3) did not make any shots on goal. Junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz recorded the shutout in goal, her sixth of the season.

DELAVAN-DARIEN 1, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons lost a close Southern Lakes Conference match to the Comets Tuesday at Delavan.

Delavan-Darien junior forward Yaricel Aranda scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute, assisted by Harlie Seuser.

“We dominated the time of possession the entire game and still came out on the losing end,” Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. “We made some adjustments to our formation from our previous game, and the girls were very consistent with their buildup.

“I was extremely pleased with how the girls played tonight. We continue to be close on so many scoring opportunities, but can’t seem to find the back of the net.”

The Demons (3-3-1, 1-3 SLC) will face Park in a nonconference match Thursday at Burlington.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 5, HORLICK 0: The Rebels fell behind early in their Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Kenosha.

Though unranked in the state, Bradford (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is a tough competitor which has beat teams such as Shoreland Lutheran, ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll and Green Bay Notre Dame, ranked fourth in Division 3.

Bradford scored four goals in the first half, and then put the match away with a penalty kick in the second half. Horlick (6-4-1, 1-2) had three shots on goal, all of which were saved by Bradford’s senior goalkeeper Claire Kobal.

All four of Bradford’s first half goals were scored by Haley Christianson, a senior forward who has scored 12 goals in seven matches this season. Megan McNeely, a senior defender, converted the penalty kick in the 47th minute.

Horlick coach Becky Hallebach gave credit to the play of center midfielder Kyra Lou and goalkeeper Tera Seitz. Rebels forward Annabelle Valdivia, who has scored 13 goals this season, was held scoreless for the first time in a match this season.

Softball

BURLINGTON 12, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Sophomore Macie Plitzuweit and freshman Allie Calkins combined on a no-hitter for the Demons in their Southern Lakes Conference victory over the winless Comets at Burlington.

The pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and just three walks as Burlington (4-5, 3-3 SLC) broke a four-game losing streak.

Kati Berezowitz led the offense, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Molly Berezowitz went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Graelen Kwiatkowski went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

Delavan-Darien is 0-10, 0-8 in the SLC.

RACINE LUTHERAN 10, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Crusaders picked up their fifth Metro Classic Conference victory of the season in a six-inning game Tuesday at Island Park.

Lutheran (7-2, 5-0 MCC) had a slow start and both teams went scoreless through the first two innings. The Crusaders then made some adjustments, coach Becky Demuth said, and scored five runs in the third inning.

Two key components in the Crusaders’ win were senior pitcher Lindsey Thoennes, who pitched a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks, and sophomore shortstop Emilie Lozano, who led the team at the plate with three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Thoennes also performed well offensively, finishing the game with a double and a RBI.

“We adjusted to the pitcher the second time through the lineup, and then put together some innings with hits and runs,” Demuth said. “Lindsey pitched a one-hitter, so she was strong on the mound. The defense played strong. Another conference win is good for this team.”

Other contributors for Lutheran were junior second baseman Jenna Beaudin (2 for 4, double, two RBIs), senior first baseman Tatiana Bryant (2 for 4, two RBIs) and freshman third baseman Iyana Garza (double, RBI).

Leading the way for Catholic Central (1-3 overall and MCC) was senior pitcher Claire Keeker, who hit a double and pitched a complete game with two strikeouts and three walks, and sophomore catcher Molly Brauer, who had one hit and two steals.

ELKHORN 3, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.

Elkhorn (9-1, 7-0 SLC), ranked 10th in Division 1 in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fast Pitch Softball Coaches Association state poll, scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Waterford, which is unranked, is 8-1, 6-1 in the SLC.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 18, CASE 7 (5 INNINGS): After a fast start, the Eagles were unable to keep up with their Southeast Conference opponents Tuesday at Kenosha.

Case (2-6, 1-5 SEC) scored four runs in the top of the first inning on a grand slam from Anastasia Valadez, but Indian Trail (6-4, 3-1) responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The Hawks scored 15 runs over the next three innings to end the game on the 10-run rule.

“Overall, we played a good game,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “Indian Trail is a very good hitting team. I just love the overall effort the Lady Eagles put in.”

Valadez led the Eagles with two hits and four RBIs, and Turner Hetland added two hits and a double.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 16, ST. CATHERINE'S 6 (5 INNINGS): The Angels were unable to overcome a slow start in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.

Dominican scored 10 runs in the first two innings to take control of the game. St. Catherine’s (3-2, 1-2 MCC) responded with four runs in the third inning but were limited to two runs in the other three innings before the game was called on the 10-run rule.

“We've continued to demonstrate our ability to find ways to manufacture runs offensively, but we're struggling to find our footing early in games,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said.

The Knights (6-5, 3-2) drew 12 walks and finished with eight hits. Freshman shortstop Londyn Pardo led the Angels with an RBI single and Mia Prevost and Aniesa Neave also had one hit each.