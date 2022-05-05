High school girls roundup: Ottoson powers Waterford softball with an eight-RBI game

Annika Ottoson did her best to mirror the recent efforts of Milwaukee Brewers' first baseman Rowdy Tellez for the Waterford High School softball team on Thursday.

Ottoson hit a grand slam, a two-run home run and a two-run double to drive in eight runs in a 17-0 win over Delavan-Darien in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.

Her performance virtually duplicated what Tellez did in the Brewers' 18-4 victory Wednesday over the Cincinnati Reds.

"She had a good game," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "She is a good leader and she did very well for us."

In addition to her explosive performance at the plate, Ottoson delivered in the circle as well.

Ottoson pitched all three innings for the Wolverines (6-6, 5-6 SLC) in the game and limited the Comets (0-12, 0-10 SLC) to one hit, one walk and struck out five.

The onslaught of offense by Waterford wasn't limited to Ottoson. The team amassed 14 hits and featured a lineup of five players with multi-hit performances.

"Similar to our last game, we're on a hot streak," Krueger said. "All of the balls were hit hard. Every hit was earned."

Katie Benavides went 2 for 3 and drove in four runs. Sam Talavera went 2 for 2 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored. In addition, Savanna Denman and Madison Krueger each went 2 for 3 with one RBI hitting in the fifth and sixth spots of the order.

"It springs the confidence and gets us going into the state stretch," Krueger said of the performance. "That will give us a real chance to see where we're at."

Waterford next plays on Saturday during the Janesville Triangular at the Janesville Youth Sports Complex. They are scheduled to play against Stoughton and Janesville Parker.

BURLINGTON 4, WILMOT 0: Morgan Klein struck out 14 for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Wilmot.

Burlington (11-2, 8-1 SLC) scored all four of its runs in the top of the third inning. Kendra Baumeister went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Kasey Lois went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Brianna Morris went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

"Kendra had another great game offensively tonight," Burlington coach Val Auseth said. "She is really seeing the ball well."

Klein would do the rest for the Demons in the circle. The senior pitched all seven innings and limited the Panthers (6-6, 4-5 SLC) to four hits.

"Great pitching and defense by the girls tonight," Auseth said. "We know Wilmot is a good hitting team, so this is another big win for us."

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 15-21, DOMINICAN 0-2: The Lady Toppers swept a Metro Classic Conference doubleheader Thursday at Congress Street Field in Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (9-1, 7-1 MCC) won the first game 15-0 in three innings. Autumn Weis went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and pitched a one-hitter with no walks and five strikeouts. Paige Kerkhoff and Cate DeBell each went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

The Lady Toppers finished the doubleheader winning 21-2 in five innings.

Weis again starred with her bat and arm. The sophomore went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, five RBIs and one run scored. Weis struck out nine in five innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk.

The Lady Toppers drew a combined 24 walks in the doubleheader against the Knights (4-8, 2-7 MCC) and stole eight bases in game two.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 4, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos were limited to two hits in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Lake Geneva.

The Broncos (9-5, 8-3 SLC) defeated the Badgers (2-12, 1-11 SLC) by a final score of 18-2 on Monday.

No further details were available Thursday night.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 7, CASE 1: Eagles starting pitcher Kendal Walek continues making strides despite the result of Thursday's Southeast Conference game at Case.

Walek pitched all seven innings for the Eagles (2-4, 1-4 SEC). The junior allowed seven runs (four earned) on 12 hits while striking out seven. Despite the loss, her continued efforts and growth aren't going unnoticed.

"Kendal pitched a great game against a (good) team," Case coach Daniel Ayala said. "She's coming back from a injury last year and she is getting stronger every game she pitches."

The Red Devils (9-4, 5-3 SEC) scored twice in the first inning and were able to quiet the Eagles' bats throughout the game.

Case was limited to six hits and was led by Rylyn Paulick's 2 for 3 day.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 17, ST. CATHERINE'S 3: The Angels were bitten by errors and walks in a Metro Classic Conference loss Thursday at Roosevelt Park.

Mia Prevost led the Angels (1-11, 0-6 MCC) at the plate, going 3 for 3 with an RBI. Kennedee Clark went 1 for 1 with a walk and two runs scored. Clark manufactured one of those runs herself by stealing second and third base on consecutive pitches.

However, the damage was done. The Lancers (5-5, 5-2 MCC) were helped by 13 walks and 11 errors by the Angels.

FRANKLIN 24, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were upended in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Douglas Park.

Horlick (3-8, 0-6 SEC) committed 11 errors and was limited to three hits. Franklin (6-6, 3-4 SEC) had 14 hits in addition to taking advantage of Horlick's miscues. The game ended after the third inning on the 15-run rule.

Adriane Itzenhuiser went 1 for 2 with a double and pitched an inning in relief allowing four runs (zero earned) on four hits and one walk.

Girls soccer

WATERFORD 8, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0: Megan Cornell scored five goals for the Wolverines in a nonconference match Thursday at Waterford.

Cornell scored two unassisted goals in rapid succession — in the 10th and 12th minutes — to give the Wolverines (7-0-1) a 2-0 lead over the Warriors (3-6-1). Leah Dehne scored off of an assist from Natalie Malkowski-Radke in the 31st minute. Cornell scored the next three goals for Waterford.

"(Cornell) did a real good job of being first to the ball," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. "She was the best player on the field tonight."

Cornell's first four goals were unassisted. Dehne assisted on Cornell's fifth goal before adding her second goal of the match in the 49th minute. Paige Strasser finished the Wolverines' scoring binge in the 51st minute off of Malkowski-Radke's second assist.

Goalkeepers Cora Beckley (one save in the first half) and Stephanie Bachofen (two saves in the second half) split time in the net for Waterford.

RACINE LUTHERAN 2, HORLICK 0: Junior forward Sarah Strande scored both goals for the Crusaders and senior goalkeeper Sam Coolidge had double-digit saves in Lutheran’s nonconference victory over the Rebels at Pritchard Park.

The match was moved from Horlick’s Levonian Field to Pritchard because of poor field conditions at Horlick.

The Jaramillo sisters each assisted on one of Strande’s goals. In the 15th minute, Strande was assisted by senior forward Bella Jaramillo and in the 68th minute, Strande was assisted by junior midfielder Ellie Jaramillo.

Coolidge was busy in the net for the Crusaders (5-2-0), stopping 11 shots by Horlick (2-7-0).

Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda was understandably pleased.

“It was a great team win in so many aspects for this program,” LaBoda said. “It has been a fun to watch them come together.”

ELKHORN 2, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers, of the Metro Classic Conference, held their own against the Southern Lakes Conference co-leading Elks Thursday in a nonconference match at Bushnell Park in Burlington.

Julia Klein scored the goal for Catholic Central (3-3-1) in the first half, assisted by Elsie Kmecak.

Elkhorn (8-3-0), which is tied in the loss column in the SLC with state-ranked Waterford and Union Grove, also scored both of its goals in the first half..

BADGER 6, PARK 1: The Panthers’ busy schedule over the past two weeks caught up to them a bit Thursday in a nonconference loss at Lake Geneva.

Park (5-5-3), which played four matches last week and is scheduled for four this week, trailed just 1-0 at halftime, but couldn’t keep up with the Badgers (4-5-1) in the second half.

“We looked tired in the second half and just could not handle their speed of play,’ Panthers coach Brent Paeth said. “We played a great first half and were only down 1-0 against a very tough Badger team.”

Paeth also said his team has been dealing with injuries and had three starters sit out Thursday’s game.

Grace Betker scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute for Park’s only goal.

“I’m confident we’ll bounce back from this game,” Paeth said.

PRAIRIE 10, DOMINICAN 0: Wednesday, the Hawks dominated the Knights in a Metro Classic Conference match at Prairie.

Freshman forward Norah Boerner scored four goals and had two assists to lead Prairie (5-2-1, 4-0-0 MCC), ranked third in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

It was Boerner’s second hat trick this week; she scored three goals Monday against Shoreland Lutheran.

Hawks coach Joe Manley said it was an all-around team effort.

“I’m happy to see us put together a performance like this,” Manley said.

