For the second time this season, the Racine Lutheran High School girls volleyball team was virtually untouchable.

The Crusaders, going against mostly Division 1 teams, rolled through the Delavan-Darien Invitational Saturday, winning all five of their matches in straight sets to win the tournament with a 10-0 record.

Lutheran (16-6), which received honorable mention in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, did the same thing on Aug. 23 at the Oostburg Invitational, winning all four matches without losing a set.

The Crusaders played their first three matches against Wilmot, Beloit Memorial and Lake Geneva Badger, all Division 1 teams from the Southern Lakes Conference.

Lutheran beat Wilmot 25-16, 25-19, Beloit Memorial 25-14, 25-16 and Badger 25-20, 25-23 in its closest match of the tournament.

After that, the Crusaders finished up with a 25-9, 25-11 win over the host Comets (Division 2) and a 25-13, 25-10 victory over Janesville Parker (Division 1).

“We had a fun day of volleyball with significant contributions from the whole team,” Lutheran coach Stephanie Schulz said. “We played well in all phases of the game for a well-rounded day.”

Leading the way again was 6-foot-2 middle hitter Julia Kellner, who had 45 kills, 17 blocks and nine aces. Senior front-line players Kaitlyn Zurawski and Salma Ibarra added 15 and 13 kills, respectively.

Senior setter Riley Laboda set up the offense well with 89 assists and she added 11 aces. Defensively, junior libero Ally Rosborough had 47 digs and Zurawski had 25.

BURLINGTON: The Demons reached the championship match of the Charger Challenge Saturday at Sussex, but lost to the top-ranked team in the state and finished third.

In pool play Friday, Burlington played three three-set matches and won two of them, 25-19, 19-25, 15-9 against Waukesha West and 20-25, 25-18, 15-12 against Kimberly. The Demons’ only loss was 25-17, 25-27, 15-10 against Pewaukee, ranked fourth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

On Saturday, Burlington opened with a 25-21, 16-25, 15-11 victory over Menomonee Falls in a crossover match to reach the Gold Bracket with Mukwonago (honorable mention in Division 1) and defending Division 1 state champion Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels.

The Demons got by Mukwonago, again in three sets, with a 25-21, 16-25, 15-11 victory. Then, against No. 1 DSHA, they lost 25-13, 25-10.

“Overall, we had a very good weekend against many top-ranked teams,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “We’re continuing to work on developing consistency and seeing good progress.”

The Demons had a strong 1-2 punch with senior 6-foot-1 middle blocker Caitlyn Flees putting down 38 kills and senior 5-10 outside hitter Ellie McGinley tallying 30 kills. Senior setter Ella Safar ran the offense efficiently with 95 assists.

Junior Abby Biggin had 12 aces and Safar, sophomore Lilly Dempkey and junior libero Kati Berezowitz added eight aces each. Berezowitz led the defense with 83 digs and Safar had 42.

UNION GROVE: The Broncos started well and won their three pool-play matches in straight sets Saturday, but an injury in the first match of the championship bracket resulted in tough finish in the eight-team Watertown Invitational.

Union Grove (13-11) swept their pool play matches in straight sets, beating Whitnall 25-16, 25-19, Green Bay Preble 25-10, 25-23 and Watertown 25-15, 25-19 to advance to the championship bracket.

During the semifinal match against Verona, senior outside hitter Sydney Pinnow fell hard to the floor and suffered a knee injury, Broncos coach Abbie Hogan said. Union Grove battled on, but struggled the rest of the way.

The Broncos lost to Verona 25-19, 25-17, then lost 25-16, 22-25 in a rematch against Whitnall in the third-place match.

“We had a phenomenal start to the day,” Hogan said. “We had continuous movement on the court as a team and supported our side of the court extremely well. Unfortunately, our play took a negative turn during the Verona match.

“Pinnow is a crucial player for us and we hope her MRI results come back negative to allow her to play the rest of her high school season.”

Pinnow had six kills before she had to leave the match. Freshman Alaina Pitts and sophomore Jenna James filled in for Pinnow.

Senior outside hitter Natalie Pitts and junior middle hitter Samantha Torresin each had 23 kills to lead Union Grove, and the two combined for 17 aces and seven blocks. Sophomore setter Lindsay Noll had 59 assists, 17 digs and five aces and Pitts also had 17 digs.

Sophomore right-side hitter Cassie Klepp added seven kills and senior libero Carolina Kasuboski led the defense with 35 digs along with 12 aces

The Broncos had a serving percentage of 90.7%.

Girls golf

JANESVILLE PARKER INVITATIONAL: Prairie had the best score among Racine County teams and Union Grove senior Lexi Manteufel had the best county individual round Saturday at the Parker Invitational at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.

The Hawks, one of just three Division 2 teams in the field, totaled a season-besat 358 strokes to finish fifth in the 17-team tournament. Waunakee won the tournament with a 309, 10 shots ahead of runner-up Westosha Central.

Prairie senior Kadyn Peery matched her career best with a 5-over-par 77 that included two birdies and tied her for sixth place with Vivian Cressman of Middleton. Peery was seventh after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied.

All of Prairie’s top four shot under 100, with sophomore Adelyne Ruetz shooting a 90, senior Addy LaLonde shooting a 94 and sophomore Lindsay Schaefer shooting a 97.

Manteufel shot a 3-over-par 75, opening with an even-par 36 on the front nine. She had three birdies in her round and finished fourth. Freshman Alana Keevers shot an 86 to finish 20th in the 95-player field.

The Broncos were ninth with 383.

Westosha Central senior Kylie Walker was the medalist with a 1-under 71, the only subpar round of the tournament.

Girls swimming

PSC AQUATICS: Riley Saenim continued setting the bar for Prairie/St. Catherine’s Saturday at the Dog Days Invitational in Ronald Reagan High School in Milwaukee.

The sophomore provided PSC Aquatics their top finish at the meet and set a team record in the 100-yard backstroke (1:12.75) to finish fourth. Saenim also was sixth as the anchor in the 200 freestyle relay (2:11.82) with Sora Pearson, Sophia Reeser and Anna Nguyen.

Saenim placed eighth in both the 100 freestyle (1:13.64) and 200 medley relay (2:35.67) with Nguyen, Kayla Craft and Marlee Jones. PSC Aquatics took seventh at the 13-team meet with 131 points.

Girls tennis

CASE QUADRANGULAR: A strong showing for Mackenna Hatfield and Scarlett Hay at No. 1 doubles helped Case soar at a four-team dual meet tournament Saturday at Case.

The Eagles went 3-0 at the tournament, winning 4-3 in all three meets against Kenosha St. Joseph, Horlick/Park Co-op and Kenosha Bradford.

Hatfield and Hay proved to be the difference throughout the meet. The No. 1 doubles team won all three matches to improve their record to 14-3 on the season.

"(Hatfield and Hay) played well," Case coach Maureen Asfeld said. "Hatfield showed off her impressive new serve and had some amazing forehand groundstrokes.

"Her partner, Hay, volleyed well and placed her overheads in great positions."

Hatfield and Hay opened the outing with a 6-0, 6-1 win over St. Joseph's Grace Boyd and Joi Langston. They followed with a 6-1, 6-1 win against Racine Co-op's Lydia Smithkey and Natalie Schroeder before finishing the day showing their resolve in a 6-1, 6-4 win over Bradford's Nina Lall and Ella Krauter.

"They had a little hiccup when Bradford battled back from being down 4-1, then 5-2, and then 5-4," Asfeld said. "Fortunately, Hatfield and Hay worked out the bugs — or maybe the bees because there were a ton around — and won the second set."

Case's perfect day as a group finished with them winnint the tournament ahead of St. Joseph.

Racine Co-op took third after going 1-2. Ellie Khreish, competing at No. 1 singles for the Co-op, won her opening two matches before falling to St. Joseph's Bella Rizzo 6-0, 6-2. Khreish defeated Bradford's Alexa Szela 6-0, 6-0 and Case's Ruby Ferguson 6-1, 6-0.

Mya Wendt, at No. 3 singles, and Addison Betker, No. 4 singles, also finished the outing at 2-1 for Horlick/Park.

BURLINGTON: The Demons were dominant at the Greenfield quadrangular Saturday.

Burlington won 7-0 against Milwaukee School of Languages, St. Catherine's/Lutheran Co-op and Greenfield. The Demons didn't drop a single set on the afternoon.

Holly Adamek, competing at No. 1 singles for Burlington, went 3-0, defeating Milwaukee School of Languages' Desiree Griggs 6-0, 6-0, St Catherine's/Lutheran's Nylah Kraus 6-0, 6-2 and Greenfield's Joelle Smith 6-2, 6-2.

At No. 2 singles, Sydney Ewald didn't drop a game until her final match of the day. After successive 6-0, 6-0 wins against Languages' Denise Beamon and St Catherine's/Lutheran's Claire Mathew, Ewald beat Greenfield's Aisha Kaabachi 6-1, 6-1.

Burlington continued its success in the doubles flights, but with greater resistance.

The No. 1 doubles team of Mabel Nichols and Sarah Frohmader won their opening match 7-5, 6-2 over Languages' Jordan Davis and Alex Holzman.

The Demons then beat St. Catherine's/Lutheran's Isabella Lillo and Dayija Brown-Frazier 6-1 , 6-1 before finishing the day with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Greenfield's Grace Kapusta and Camryn Dey.

UNION GROVE: The Broncos swept through the Germantown Invitational Saturday.

Union Grove won both meets they played in to improve to 13-5 this season. The Broncos won 7-0 over Menomonee Falls and ground out a 4-3 win against host Germantown.

At No. 3 singles, Sofia Gonzalez Castro improved to 17-2 this season after beating Menomonee Falls' Zoe Toth 6-1, 6-0. Mallory Dam, at No. 1 singles, played one of her best matches of the year, Union Grove coach Bryan Murdoch said, to beat Germantown senior Ava Barrett 6-0, 6-1.

The No. 2 doubles team of Elliana Duval and Addy Callewaert kept their fine form going, extending their winning run to four straight matches and improving to 12-9.

Murdoch noted that the match of the day belonged to sophomore Camryn Smith at No. 4 singles against Germantown's Prachi Patel. Smith needed to rally back out of a difficult first set and a 3-0 hole in the second set to win 1-6, 6-4, 10-4.

PRAIRIE: The Hawks went 1-2 in dual meets Saturday at the Kohler Invitational, competing well against two top-10 Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association poll.

In its first dual, against Walworth Big Foot, Prairie coach Nich Schafer mixed up his lineup by putting doubles players in singles and vice versa.

Evelyn Kane, usually at No. 2 doubles, played at No. 1 singles and won 6-1, 6-1; Sophia Batista moved up from No. 3 singles to win 6-0, 6-0 and Hiba Rahman, also at No. 2 doubles, won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

Lily Jorgenson and Laina Alexander, usually at No. 1 and 2 singles, played at No. 1 doubles and won 6-0, 6-0 to lead a doubles sweep with just one game lost.

The Hawks then went back to their regular lineup and lost 4-3 to eighth-ranked Kohler and 5-2 against ninth-ranked Madison Edgewood.

Prairie won three singles matches against Kohler, with Jorgenson beating Maria Burrows 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1, Alexander beating Elia Webber 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 and Isabelle Grotmol beating Meren Webber 6-0, 7-6 (0).

Against Edgewood, Alexander and the No. 1 doubles team of Salisia Servantez and Shritha Reddy were the only winners. Servantez and Reddy needed three sets to beat Alana Johnson and Olivia Johnson 3-6, 6-2, 10-8 and Alexander beat Katie Kohls 6-1, 6-2.

Jorgenson played two-time defending Division 2 state champion Lily Olson and lost 6-0. 6-0.

“Laini continues to play well and is taking care of her opponents as they come,” Schafer said. “She again played a very error free match at No. 2 singles (against Kohls) and is really coming into her game and playing really good tennis.

“Salisia and Shritha came from behind (against Edgewood) by communicating and moving really well on the court while sticking to their own style of textbook doubles.”