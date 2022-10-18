High school girls roundup: Lutheran reaches season milestone in WIAA regional win

The Racine Lutheran High School girls volleyball team got off to a quick start in the WIAA playoffs and hit a season milestone at the same time Tuesday.

The Crusaders reached the 20-victory mark for the first time since 2018 by sweeping Brookfield Academy 25-13, 25-15, 25-20 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal at Lutheran.

“It was exciting to get our 20th win on the season,” said Lutheran coach Becky Demuth, whose team is 20-6. “We played some tough defense and had some strong offense to start the WIAA tourney. We feel we are really coming together as a team.”

Leading the way for the tough Crusaders defense was senior outside hitter Lindsay Thoennes with 12 digs and Ellie Jaramillo and Ally Rosborough with 10 digs each.

Sophomore middle hitter Julia Kellner led the offense with 14 kills and junior setter Riley LaBoda had 24 assists and seven aces.

Other top contributors were Kaitlyn Zurawski with five kills and Abbey Agerholm with four aces.

On Thursday, Lutheran, seeded sixth in its sectional semifinal bracket, will face No. 3 seed Prairie in a regional semifinal at Prairie. The Hawks, who beat Ozaukee 3-0 Tuesday, lost to the Crusaders 3-2 in Metro Classic Conference play on Sept. 8.

PRAIRIE 3, OZAUKEE 0: The Hawks defeated the Warriors 25-4, 25-17, 25-10 in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal at Prairie on Tuesday.

“We took care of our side of the court tonight — focusing on aggressive serves and moving the ball around on swings,” Prairie coach Sophia Penkala said. “We were able to switch up our lineup, see some different combinations and spread out our offense across the net.”

Lexi Kuvshinikov led the Hawks (17-14) with nine kills and six aces. Amelia Ropiak had seven kills and four aces, and setter Cate Yunker had 27 assists and eight aces. Anna Johnson led the defense with 16 digs along with seven aces, and Reese Jaramillo finished the match with six kills.

Prairie hosts Racine Lutheran Thursday in a Division 3 regional semifinal.

MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels’ season came to a close with a 25-13, 25-6, 25-19 loss in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal Tuesday at Milwaukee.

“We played fairly clean in the first set, but we really lost our way in the second set,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “The seniors rallied the girls together for a respectable third set.”

Julissa Gentry, who did not play recent matches because of a hip injury, led the Angels on offense with 12 kills and a block.

“Her play and attitude was measurable as the points and play picked up each time she was on the floor,” Prideaux said.

Katelyn Gordon led the defense with four blocks, two kills and an ace, and Arianna Jones finished the match with one block and one ace.

“We’re sad to see our seniors go, but we’re grateful for their contributions,” said Prideaux, who took the Angels coaching job just four days before the season started. “When I got here, there were already organized workouts happening for weeks, thanks to our seniors.

“I wish we could have won more games, but it was a real privilege to work with this group of seniors.”

Prideaux also commended the effort of his assistant coach, 2022 St. Catherine’s graduate Megan Topp, who designed the plays for his team.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, BEAVER DAM WAYLAND 0: The Lady Toppers had 20 service aces and spread the offense around in their 25-14, 25-11, 25-17 victory in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal Tuesday at Burlington.

Kelly Pum led the servers with nine aces and Izzy Kucera and Jayden Garratt had three each for Catholic Central (18-19).

On offense, Kayla Loos had 10 kills and three blocks, Myah Ramsey had seven kills and Jenny Rogan had six kills, and Garratt had 25 assists.

In the back row, Pum had 24 digs and Kucera had seven.

BURLINGTON 3, KETTLE MORAINE 1: On Monday, the Demons finished their regular season with a 25-9, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20 nonconference victory at Wales.

“It was great to get a win in an intense match against a strong Kettle Moraine team,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “I was happy with the resiliency and focus the girls kept in a highly charged environment.”

Kenna Kornely led Burlington with 19 kills, Abby Alan had 12 kills and five aces, and Ella Safar had 42 assists.

Molly Berezowitz played a dominant defensive match with a team-high 28 digs, along with 10 kills, and Kati Berezowitz added 16 digs.

Swimming

BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons had the best time in all but one event Tuesday in a triple dual Southern Lakes Conference meet at Delavan-Darien.

Averi Larsen (200-yard freestyle, 1:58.69 and 500 freestyle, 5:23.71) and Natalie Oldenburg (50 freestyle, 26.87 and 100 freestyle, 59.26) each won two individual events, and they both swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:00.38) with Callie Klepp and Claire Keeker and on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:48.56) with Klepp and Katie Goetzke.

Keeker also won the 100 breaststroke (1:20.41). Goetzke won the 200 individual medley (2:32.44), Emilia Dahms won the 100 butterfly (1:06.63) and both swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:09.10) with Maya Schaefer and Zoe Pomeroy.

PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S: Junior Georgia Swedberg set a team record and had three fifth-place finishes Tuesday in a triple dual Southern Lakes Conference meet at Elkhorn.

Swedberg was fifth in the 50-meter freestyle in a team-record time of 31.79 seconds. She was also fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:10.49) and in the 400 freestyle relay (5:53.04) with Anna Nguyen, Sora Pearson and Kayla Craft.

RACINE UNIFIED: On Monday, Racine Unified won two events, finished second in three others and finished third in the seven-team Packer Relays at Cudahy.

The Unified quartet of Jordyn Tran, Grace Gross, Gabriela Peterman and Sofia Badillo won the 300-yard butterfly relay in 3:16.23 and the diving duo of Layla Genevich and Natalie Cieske totaled 196.00 points to win the diving relay.

Tran also swam on the three second-place relays — the 400 freestyle relay (3:57.27) with Madeline Cerny, Ana Carillo and Sophia Marini; the 200 freestyle relay (tied for second, 1:57.15) with Nicolette Jansen, Marini and Reina Spicka; and the 100 freestyle relay (51.26) with Peterman, Gross and Badillo.

Racine Unified totaled 103 points, behind winner Divine Savior Holy Angels (126) and Milwaukee Reagan (106).