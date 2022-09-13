High school girls roundup: Krivanek comes alive for Waterford volleyball team

One of the newest members of the Waterford High School girls volleyball team had her shining moment Tuesday night.

Senior transfer student Claire Krivanek had a monster match for the Wolverines as they rallied from a first-set loss to beat Westosha Central 22-25, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.

After Waterford (10-7, 3-0 SLC) lost the first set, Krivanek, a right-side hitter, made a big block early in the second set to switch the momentum the Wolverines’ way, coach Ashley Ingish said.

In the third set, the Falcons (3-8, 0-3) took an eight-point lead and threatened to go up 2-1, but they overpassed a few times and sophomore middle hitter Karsyn Goetzke made them pay by putting the balls down for kills to help the rally.

In the fourth set, senior defensive specialist Lisa Busch had a long service run to give Waterford a big lead.

“That was one of the most fun matches I've been a part of during my nine seasons at Waterford,” Ingish said. “The passion, intensity, and determination these girls showed tonight was remarkable.

“Tonight was a great team win.”

Krivanek had 11 kills, a 0.346 hitting percentage (26 swings, two errors) and four blocks to lead the way. Senior middle/outside hitter Isabel Floryance had team highs of 14 kills (0.237 hitting percentage) and a serve-receive average of 2.25, and sophomore setter Sonya Nielsen had 36 assists.

“Isabel Floryance was a key counter attack for Claire,” Ingish said. “Isabel did a phenomenal job reading the defense and mixing up her shots.

Busch finished with a team-high 16 digs and also had four aces and just one error in 25 serves (96%). Senior outside hitter Reagan Jones had five aces and 11 digs, and senior defensive specialist Maya Weinkauf served 100% (13 attempts) with three aces.

CASE 3, PARK 0: The Eagles picked up their second consecutive win in Southeast Conference play in convincing fashion, beating the Panthers 25-9, 25-4, 25-14 Tuesday at Park.

“We did a good job of doing our job,” Case coach Alex Moe said. “We had a really good team effort on everything, especially serving.”

The Eagles (9-6, 2-1 SEC) finished the match with 25 aces.

Natalie Harris led Case with seven kills and eight aces. Brianna Bigelow added six kills and Chelsea Lopp had with five kills.

No statistics were available Tuesday for Park (0-9, 0-3 SEC).

RACINE LUTHERAN 3, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders beat the Timberwolves 25-22, 25-16, 25-14 in a nonconference match Tuesday at Racine Lutheran.

“We came to play tonight,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “Our serving kept them out of systems and our two middle hitters, Julia Kellner and Kaitlyn Zurawski, really hit well and put up a big wall as blockers.”

Kellner, a sophomore, led the Crusaders (10-2, 2-0 MCC) with 16 kills and five blocks. Zurawski finished with six kills and four aces, Lindsay Thoennes added five kills and seven digs, and Ally Rosborough finished with four aces.

Junior setter Riley LaBoda had 27 assists and seven digs, and senior libero Ellie Jaramillo led the defense with 10 digs.

“The back-row defense read the ball very well,” Demuth said. “It was a great team effort in every way. This was another good win for the team.”

PALMYRA-EAGLE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: The Angels lost 25-23, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17, 20-18 in a nonconference match Tuesday at St. Catherine’s.

St. Catherine’s (2-11) began the match with high intensity to win the first two sets. Angels coach Zach Prideaux said that Aniyah Price, who made her first varsity start, provided a spark of energy to the team. Price served while the Angels scored 11 consecutive points in the second set.

“We appeared to be dragging in energy as Palmyra-Eagle continued to fight and bring it to us,” Prideaux said about the third and fourth sets. “With our backs against the wall in the fifth set, we fought as best as we could. Palmyra-Eagle wasn’t giving up either and the gym was electric as the final points went back and forth.”

Arianna Jones led the Angels with 13 kills and five blocks. Julissa Gentry had 11 kills and five blocks, and Price finished with three aces and two kills. Alondra Perez added four aces.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 3, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were swept 25-16, 25-14, 25-12 in a Southeast Conference match against the Red Devils at Kenosha on Tuesday.

Madilyn Kaprelian led Horlick (0-13, 0-3 SEC) with six aces and four digs, and Nevaeh Folk led the defense with nine digs.

Girls golf

UNION GROVE 156, BURLINGTON 188: The Broncos set a nine-hole school record for the second time this season as three players shot under 40 in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

Playing on the par-35 front nine at Browns Lake, senior Norah Roberts was the medalist with a 36 that included two bogeys and a birdie. Junior No. 3 player Lexi Manteufel had a 38, senior No. 2 player Allie McBryde had a 39 and senior No. 4 player Larah Hood-Brennan continued her improvement by shooting a 43.

The previous school record of 158 was set in a dual meet against Elkhorn on Aug. 25.

The Demons had their best round of the season by 16 strokes, led by juniors Kendall Kafar and Kayla Warner, who each shot a 45. Sophomore Macie Plitzuweit had a 48 and senior Abbie Weiler had a 50 for Burlington.

Girls swimming

FRANKLIN 94, RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP 91: In its first-ever Southeast Conference dual meet, the Racine Unified Co-op came up just short of a victory Tuesday night at the Unified Aquatic Center at Case.

The team, consisting of swimmers and divers from Case, Horlick and Park, won five of the 12 events in the meet.

Leading the way was Sofia Badillo, who earned two individual first-place finishes and was a part of Unified’s winning 200-yard medley relay (2:00.10). Also a part of the relay team were Grace Gross, Alice Stratman and Jordyn Tran.

Badillo had the fastest times in both the 200 individual medley (2:25.25) and the 100 backstroke (1:05.15). Gabriela Peterman also earned an individual first-place finish in the meet, winning the 50 freestyle (:26.25) over Gross (:28.03).

Unified’s other win came in the 200 freestyle relay (1:50.83), where Peterman, Gross, Stratman and Sophia Marini won by nearly six seconds.

Unified also had seven second-place finishes, including one in diving by Layla Genevich (206.40 points).

BURLINGTON CO-OP: The Demons won their dual meet over Whitewater handily Tuesday night in Whitewater. The score was not available Tuesday night.

Burlington Co-op earned first-place finishes in seven of the 11 events. Junior Averi Larsen was the only swimmer to win two individual events, finishing first in the 50-yard freestyle (:24.38) and the 100 breaststroke (1:09.39). Katie Goetzke finished first in the 500 freestyle (6:01.63).

The Demons went 1-2-3 in three events — Emilia Dahms (2:09.34), Natalie Oldenburg (2:11.87) and Goetzke (2:12.01) in the 200 freestyle; Rylie Bergemann (1:03.64), Zoe Pomeroy (1:03.66) and Kylee Ehlen (1:05.34) in the 100 freestyle; and Larsen, Callie Klepp (1:15.90) and Molly Warren (1:20.56) in the 100 breaststroke.

Larsen, Dahms and Claire Keeker were also a part of two winning relay teams, winning the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.77) with Klepp and the 400 freestyle relay (3:59.11) with Oldenburg.

Girls tennis

PRAIRIE 4, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 3: The Hawks’ solid performance at doubles earned them a Metro Classic Conference dual meet victory Tuesday at Prairie.

The No. 1 doubles team of Jaclyn Palmen and Salisia Servantez won 6-0, 6-0 over Jena Jucius and Grace Boyd. At No. 2 doubles, Arenie Vartanian and Shritha Reddy earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Hannah Jucius and Joi Langston. Prairie won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

Lily Jorgenson had Prairie’s only singles victory, beating Bella Rizzo 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. St. Joseph’s Laura Palmieri defeated (6-3, 6-0) Evelyn Kane at No. 2 singles, Casey Mayer defeated (6-0. 6-1) Sophia Baptista at No. 3 singles and Olivia Vackovich won at No. 4 singles (6-4, 1-6, 10-7) against Isabelle Grotmol.

“Lily played a very solid match and was able to stay in charge and minimize her unforced errors to finish off a very good Bella Rizzo,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “She is starting to raise the level of her game, which is putting more pressure on her opponents and allowing her more freedom to win.”