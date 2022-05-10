High school girls roundup: Klein throws one-hitter as Burlington softball defeat Waterford

The Burlington High School softball team doesn't need a lot of offense when pitcher Morgan Klein is in the circle. Tuesday proved to be no exception.

Klein threw a complete game one-hitter as Burlington scored five runs in the opening two innings to beat the Waterford 5-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

The Demons (15-3, 10-1 SLC) made a splash in the first inning with three-run home run by Meagan Baumeister. The home run by Baumeister came on an 0-2 count with a two outs in the inning.

"Megan's three-run homer was a big hit for us," Burlington coach Val Auseth said. "It really got us going."

Baumeister's three-run home run was more than enough run support for Klein. But the Demons added two more runs in the bottom of the second inning courtesy of a single by Kendra Baumeister to take a 5-0 lead over the Wolverines (7-8, 5-7 SLC).

From there, it was all Klein in the circle for Burlington.

In seven innings of work Klein only allowed two Waterford players to reach base. Payton Snifka earned a walk in the fourth inning and Savana Denman secured an infield hit in the sixth inning. Denman made it as far as second base but Klein worked out of the inning — finishing the game with 13 strikeouts.

Waterford split their pitching duties between Darby O'Dwyer and Shawna Kiser. O'Dwyer started and pitched three innings allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two, Kiser entered in relief and pitched three innings allowing one hit while striking out one without issuing a walk.

"Burlington's pitcher shut us down," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "Our pitchers pitched well only allowing seven hits."

The win for the Demons was their fourth straight overall and their 10th straight win against Southern Lakes Conference opponents. The Wolverines have now lost two straight games following a four-game win streak.

RACINE LUTHERAN 8, SAINT THOMAS MORE 2: The Crusaders fought back to earn a Metro Classic Conference win on Tuesday at Milwaukee.

“Saint Thomas More came on strong right away and had some hits along with some big defensive plays in the first three innings,” Racine Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.

Racine Lutheran (9-7, 5-5 MCC) were held scoreless through the opening three innings. They were able to tie the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning after two errors by Saint Thomas More (5-8, 3-8 MCC) and a double from Abbey Agerholm. The first baseman led the Crusaders with two hits and four RBIs.

The Crusaders managed to take further advantage of the Cavaliers’ woes on defense to add four more runs in the fifth inning and put the game away for good. Saint Thomas More finished the game with three errors.

Jenna Beaudin hit a home run and had two RBIs and Kendyll Holub hit one double with two RBIs.

Lindsey Thoennes pitched all seven innings in the circle for the Crusaders. She earned the win with seven strikeouts while scattering four hits and three walks.

“Lindsey pitched a strong game and the defense had some great plays helping her allow only four hits,” Demuth said. “Each game we keep improving.”

UNION GROVE 5, ELKHORN 4: Olivia Brieske and Brylee Katterhagen both went deep for the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn on Tuesday.

The Broncos (12-6, 9-3 SLC) have won three of their last four games and --with the win on Tuesday-- leapt over the Elks (8-6, 8-3 SLC) into second place in the conference standings.

Brieske and Katterhagen led the charge at the plate with their home runs. Katterhagen had a multi-hit game while Maddie Goode and Serafina Weist each hit a double.

Emily Boyle pitched four and two-thirds innings for the Broncos and allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Avery Nelson finished the game in relief and allowed two runs on three hits with a strikeout.

KENOSHA TREMPER 17, CASE 13: The Eagles finished on the wrong side of an offensive explosion in a Southeast Conference game on Tuesday at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

The Eagles (4-6, 1-5 SEC) scored eight runs in the first inning and led 10-1 after two innings of play. Momentum switched right into the Trojans (9-8, 2-4 SEC) favor with a 10 run bottom of the third inning to take an 11-10 lead.

The Trojans added two runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to lead by seven runs. Despite their best efforts, scoring one run in the sixth and twice in the seventh inning, the Eagles couldn't climb back from the mid-game eruption for the Trojans.

The two teams combined for 37 hits. Kendal Walek and Paige Thomas each went 4 for 4 at the plate for Case. Thomas hit a home run, a double and drove in two RBIs.

"Kendal pitched a good game but you can't give a good team like Tremper extra outs," Case coach Daniel Ayala said. "We had three errors in Tremper's 10 run inning. She gave up 10 hits — seven runs were unearned that inning."

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2 (10 INNINGS): The Lady Toppers lost an endurance of a Metro Classic Conference game on Tuesday at Congress Street Field in Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (9-3, 7-3 MCC) and Spartans (10-4, 10-2 MCC) traded runs through the opening six innings.

The Lady Toppers scored first in the third inning only for the Spartans to answer in the top of the fourth. The two scored one run in the sixth inning before a scoreless seventh and two scoreless frames of extra innings. The Spartans scored twice in the 10th inning to take the win.

Autumn Weis did all she could in the circle for the Lady Toppers. The sophomore pitched all 10 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits while walking none and striking out 18. 111 of the 160 pitches Weis threw were strikes. She also went 1 for 5 at the plate with one RBI.

The Lady Toppers out hit the Spartans 9-7 with Olivia Doolittle going 3 for 3 with two walks, two stolen bases and one run scored. Kelsee Weis went 2 for 5 with a double and one RBI.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 23, ST. CATHERINE'S 3 (THREE INNINGS): A difficult first inning sank the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game on Tuesday at Roosevelt Park.

The Lady Pacers (11-3, 8-3 MCC) scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning to immediately put the Angels (1-14, 0-9 MCC) in a hole they wouldn't climb out of. The Angels scored one run in the first and two runs in the third inning before the game was called after three innings of play.

Aniesa Neave continued her strong run at the plate for the Angels by going 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and two runs scored. Emmerson Davidovic went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Kenedee Clark went 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 3, BURLINGTON 0: The Broncos kept their composure to win a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington on Tuesday.

“Burlington did a really nice job of staying compact so there wasn’t a lot of space and chances were a lot harder to come by,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “Thankfully, we were nice and patient.”

Julia James scored the first goal for Union Grove (12-2-1, 4-0-1 SLC) at the 35th minute mark assisted by Paige Cotton. Lexi Pettit added another goal three minutes later unassisted.

Cotton scored the third and final goal for the Broncos in the 76th minute off of an assist from Lexi Pettit.

Union Grove’s goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz had three saves.

“It was a physical match all evening long and the girls held their own against Union Grove and their explosive offense,” Burlington’s coach Matthew Conrardy said.

Burlington (8-3-1, 2-3-1 SLC) was shutout for just the second time this season and for the first time since April 5th in the game against Union Grove.

“The goal this year was to grow as a team each game and be competitive in every match,” Conrardy said. “We continued to show that tonight with the level of physicality the girls played with against a very talented team.”

WATERFORD 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Wolverines secured their fifth shutout of the season on Tuesday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.

Waterford (8-0-1, 5-0-1 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the most recent Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, led 1-0 after five minutes when Megan Cornell scored off of an assist by Halle Rowder.

“It was big,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “We scored five minutes in off of a corner kick. We came out as the aggressor to start the game and it really set the tone.”

Leah Dehne added an unassisted goal for the Wolverines in the 10th minute and Taylor Gordon scored the team’s third and final goal of the night in the 27th minute assisted by Cornell.

“We played really well tonight, top to bottom," Vogt said. "We dominated the midfield. Jordan Hurley and Paige Strausser didn’t get in the box score but they did the dirty work tonight in trying to control the midfield.”

Juniors Hurley and Strausser weren’t the only other players that Vogt had praise for, either.

“The back line of Megan Cornell, Emily Tessmer, and Lillian Dehne played really well and limited their chances,” Vogt said.

Waterford’s goalkeeper Cora Beckley made seven saves.

CASE 5, HORLICK 1: An early red card setback the Rebels in a Southeast Conference match on Tuesday at Levonian Field.

Horlick (3-9, 0-5 SEC) was forced to substitute in a new goalie after five minutes following a red card. The Rebels played with 10 on the field and Annabella Valdivia managed to score an unassisted brace. But Case (3-2-2, 1-3-1 SEC) took advantage of the early red card and scored five in the win.

KENOSHA TREMPER 4, PARK 0: The Panthers were shutout by a speedy Trojans squad in a Southeast Conference match on Tuesday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

The Trojans (6-2-4, 3-0-2 SEC) scored off of a corner in the 24th minute and added a second golf in the 39th minute to lead 2-0 after the first half.

The Panthers (6-6-3, 1-3-1 SEC) allowed a further two goals in the second half with speed playing a big factor. The Trojans broke down the wing and passed to the middle for a one-touch finish by Tabitha Schaver in the 52nd minute. Schaver then fed a run by Chloe Fitch that sent her free on a breakaway she'd polish off in the 64th minute.

"We tried playing more defensive in the first half," Park coach Brent Paeth said. "But the speed of their players up top hurt us tonight. I’m proud of our team competing."

