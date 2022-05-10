High school girls roundup: Klein throws one-hit shutout for Burlington softball

The Burlington High School softball team doesn't need a lot of offense when pitcher Morgan Klein is in the circle. Tuesday proved to be no exception.

Klein threw a complete-game one-hitter and Burlington scored five runs in the opening two innings to beat Waterford 5-0 in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

The Demons (15-3, 10-1 SLC) made a splash in the first inning with three-run home run by Meagan Baumeister. The home run came on an 0-2 count with two outs in the inning.

"Meagan's three-run homer was a big hit for us," Burlington coach Val Auseth said. "It really got us going."

Baumeister's homer was more than enough run support for Klein, but the Demons added two more runs in the bottom of the second inning on a two-RBI single by Kendra Baumeister to take a 5-0 lead over the Wolverines (7-8, 5-7 SLC).

From there, it was all Klein in the circle for Burlington.

In seven innings, Klein struck out 13 and allowed only two Waterford players to reach base. Payton Snifka earned a walk in the fourth inning and Savana Denman reached on an infield hit in the sixth inning. Denman made it as far as second base, but Klein worked out of the inning.

Waterford split their pitching duties between Darby O'Dwyer and Shawna Kiser. O'Dwyer pitched the first three innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out two. Kiser entered in relief and pitched three innings, allowing one hit while striking out one without issuing a walk.

"Burlington's pitcher shut us down," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "Our pitchers pitched well, only allowing seven hits."

The win for the Demons was their fourth straight overall and 10th straight against SLC opponents. The Wolverines have lost two straight following a four-game win streak.

RACINE LUTHERAN 8, SAINT THOMAS MORE 2: The Crusaders fought back to earn a Metro Classic Conference victory Tuesday at Milwaukee.

“Saint Thomas More came on strong right away and had some hits along with some big defensive plays in the first three innings,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.

The Crusaders (9-7, 5-5 MCC) were held scoreless through the opening three innings. They tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning after two errors by the Cavaliers (5-8, 3-8) and a double from Abbey Agerholm. The first baseman led the Crusaders with two hits and four RBIs.

The Crusaders took further advantage of the Cavaliers’ woes on defense to add four more runs in the fifth inning and put the game away for good. Thomas More finished with three errors.

Jenna Beaudin hit a home run and had two RBIs, and Kendyll Holub hit a double with two RBIs.

Lindsey Thoennes pitched all seven innings in the circle for the Crusaders. She struck out seven and scattered four hits and three walks.

“Lindsey pitched a strong game and the defense had some great plays helping her allow only four hits,” Demuth said. “Each game we keep improving.”

UNION GROVE 5, ELKHORN 4: Olivia Brieske and Brylee Katterhagen both went deep for the Broncos in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Elkhorn.

The Broncos (12-6, 9-3 SLC) have won three of their last four games and leapt over the Elks (8-6, 8-3 SLC) into second place in the conference standings.

Brieske and Katterhagen led the charge at the plate with their home runs. Katterhagen had a multi-hit game while Maddie Goode and Serafina Weist each hit a double.

Emily Boyle pitched 4⅔ innings for the Broncos and allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven. Avery Nelson finished the game in relief and allowed two runs on three hits with a strikeout.

KENOSHA TREMPER 17, CASE 13: The Eagles finished on the wrong side of an offensive explosion in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

The Eagles (4-6, 1-5 SEC) scored eight runs in the first inning and led 10-1 after two innings. Momentum switched to the Trojans in the third inning, where they scored 10 runs to take an 11-10 lead.

Tremper (9-8, 2-4 SEC) added two runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to lead by seven runs. Despite their best efforts, scoring one run in the sixth and twice in the seventh inning, the Eagles couldn't climb back from the mid-game eruption for the Trojans.

The two teams combined for 30 hits. Paige Thomas went 3 for 4 with a home run and three runs scored, Turner Hetland went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, Nova Zuberbuhler went 3 for 5 with a double, triple and two RBIs, and Rylyn Paulick went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

"Kendal (Walek) pitched a good game, but you can't give a good team like Tremper extra outs," Case coach Daniel Ayala said. "We had three errors in Tremper's 10-run inning. She gave up 10 hits — seven runs were unearned that inning."

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 4, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2 (10 INNINGS): The Lady Toppers lost a marathon Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Congress Street Field in Burlington.

The Lady Toppers (9-3, 7-3 MCC) and Spartans (10-4, 10-2 MCC) traded runs through the opening six innings.

The Lady Toppers scored first in the third inning, only to have the Spartans answer in the top of the fourth. The teams each scored one run in the sixth inning before a scoreless seventh, eighth and ninth innings. The Spartans scored twice in the 10th inning to take the win.

Autumn Weis did all she could in the circle for the Lady Toppers. The sophomore pitched all 10 innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on seven hits while walking none and striking out 18. Weis threw 160 pitches, 111 for strikes. She also went 1 for 5 at the plate with an RBI.

The Lady Toppers outhit the Spartans 9-7, with Olivia Doolittle going 3 for 3 with two walks, two stolen bases and one run scored. Kelsee Weis went 2 for 5 with a double and one RBI.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 23, ST. CATHERINE'S 3 (THREE INNINGS): A difficult first inning sank the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Roosevelt Park.

The Lady Pacers (11-3, 8-3 MCC), who won their eighth straight game, scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning to immediately put the Angels (1-14, 0-9 MCC) in a hole. The Angels scored one run in the first and two runs in the third inning before the game was called after three innings of play on the 15-run rule.

Aniesa Neave continued her strong run at the plate for the Angels by going 2 for 2 with a double, a triple and two runs scored. Emmerson Davidovic went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and Kennedee Clark went 1 for 1 with an RBI.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 3, BURLINGTON 0: The Broncos kept their composure to win a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington Tuesday.

“Burlington did a really nice job of staying compact so there wasn’t a lot of space and chances were a lot harder to come by,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “Thankfully, we were nice and patient.”

Julia James scored the first goal for Union Grove (12-2-1, 4-0-1 SLC) in the 35th minute, assisted by Paige Cotton. Lexi Pettit added another goal (unassisted) three minutes later.

Cotton scored the third and goal for the Broncos in the 76th minute off of an assist from Pettit.

Union Grove goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz had three saves.

“It was a physical match all evening long and the girls held their own against Union Grove and their explosive offense,” Burlington coach Matthew Conrardy said.

Burlington (8-3-1, 2-3-1 SLC) was shut out for just the second time this season and for the first time since April 5 against Elkhorn.

“The goal this year was to grow as a team each game and be competitive in every match,” Conrardy said. “We continued to show that tonight with the level of physicality the girls played with against a very talented team.”

WATERFORD 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Wolverines secured their fifth shutout of the season in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (8-0-1, 5-0-1 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, led 1-0 after five minutes when Megan Cornell scored off of an assist by Halle Rowder.

“It was big,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “We scored five minutes in off of a corner kick. We came out as the aggressor to start the game and it really set the tone.”

Leah Dehne added an unassisted goal for the Wolverines in the 10th minute and Taylor Gordon scored the team’s third goal of the night in the 27th minute, assisted by Cornell.

“We played really well tonight, top to bottom," Vogt said. "We dominated the midfield. Jordan Hurley and Paige Strausser didn’t get in the box score, but they did the dirty work tonight in trying to control the midfield.

“The back line of Megan Cornell, Emily Tessmer and Lillian Dehne played really well and limited their chances."

Waterford goalkeeper Cora Beckley made seven saves.

CASE 5, HORLICK 1: An early red card set back the Rebels in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Levonian Field.

Horlick (3-9, 0-5 SEC) was forced to substitute in a new goalie after five minutes following a red card. The Rebels had to play with 10 players on the field and Annabella Valdivia managed to score an unassisted goal.

But Case (3-2-2, 1-3-1 SEC) took advantage of the early red card.

No further information was available about the match Tuesday night.

KENOSHA TREMPER 4, PARK 0: The Panthers were shut out by a speedy Trojans squad in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

The Trojans (6-2-4, 3-0-2 SEC) scored off of a corner in the 24th minute and added a second golf in the 39th minute to lead 2-0 after the first half.

The Panthers (6-6-3, 1-3-1 SEC) allowed two goals in the second half with speed playing a big factor. The Trojans broke down the wing and passed to the middle for a one-touch finish by Tabitha Schaver in the 52nd minute. Schaver then fed a run by Chloe Fitch that sent her free for a breakaway goal 64th minute.

"We tried playing more defensive in the first half," Park coach Brent Paeth said. "But the speed of their players up top hurt us tonight. I’m proud of our team competing."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0