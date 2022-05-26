High school girls roundup: Klein, Burlington softball stay on track for repeat state berth

Welcome back to the postseason, Morgan Klein.

One year after helping lead the Burlington High School softball team to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, the senior set the tone for this year’s postseason.

The All-State pitcher and reigning All-Racine County Player of the Year hit two home runs, drove in five runs, struck out 13 batters and pitched all six innings of her team’s 10-0 victory over Waterford Thursday in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game in Burlington.

The Demons (20-3), ranked ninth in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll of the season, advanced to the sectional semifinal, which will be played Tuesday in Burlington against Janesville Parker (16-7) or Oregon (16-6). That game was postponed by rain Thursday and was played Friday.

Burlington defeated Oregon 6-0 in last year’s sectional final to reach the state tournament.

Klein pitched every inning of three games for Burlington against the Wolverines this season, recording 36 strikeouts and also hitting at least one extra-base hit in every game.

“I’m so proud of the way the girls played tonight,” Burlington coach Val Auseth said. “We came out focused and jumped early. Morgan did her job.”

The Demons took control of the game early, scoring three runs in the first inning and four in the second. Two runs in the sixth inning were enough for the game to be called after six innings on the 10-run rule.

Molly Berezowitz went 3 for 4 and led Burlington in hits. Kasey Lois and Kendra Baumeister had two hits each, with Lois driving in two runs and Baumeister driving in one.

“The energy on this entire team has pushed us throughout the season and today was no different,” Auseth said.

As for Waterford, which finished 9-12, Payton Snifka went 3 for 3 to lead the way. Abby Stultz added a double and Annika Ottoson and Sam Talavera each had base hits.

Ottoson and Stultz were among five seniors for the Wolverines who played their final high school game Thursday.

“The five seniors will be dearly missed and they are all going to go to college,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “They were an absolute joy to work with the past four years.”

UNION GROVE 6, MUSKEGO 3: The Broncos pulled off a mild upset, hitting three home runs and three doubles for a victory over the Warriors in a WIAA Division 1 regional championship game Thursday at Muskego.

Union Grove (16-9), the fifth seed in the sectional bracket, will face top-seeded Oak Creek (19-3) in the sectional semifinal Tuesday at Oak Creek. The Knights, ranked third in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association poll of the season, beat Wilmot 5-0 in another regional final Thursday.

The Broncos took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning and added two runs in the top of the third, but Muskego (17-10) scored three in the bottom of the third to cut the lead to 5-3.

Emily Boyle relieved starter Avery Nelson with two outs in the bottom of the third for Union Grove and ended the Warriors’ rally, then held them scoreless the rest of the way.

Union Grove added an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning.

The Broncos added to their team home run total with three against Muskego, two by Ashley Bert and one by Olivia Brieske, and Maddie Goode, Boyle and Serafina Weist each a double and two hits.

Bert went 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored, and Brieske had the other two RBIs for Union Grove, which has hit 27 home runs this season, second only in the state to Hartland Arrowhead (34).

Nelson allowed five hits and one earned run, and Boyle allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out six.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL-BARNEVELD: The Journal Times did not receive a report on the WIAA Division 5 regional game between the Lady Toppers and Golden Eagles Thursday night.

Girls soccer

WATERFORD 10, HORLICK 0: Natalie Malkowski shone among the Wolverines’ seniors in a nonconference match against the Rebels at Waterford on Senior Night.

Malkowski, one of three seniors on the roster, had a hat trick. She scored her first goal, unassisted, in the second minute, then had her second goal in the 31st minute, assisted by fellow senior Emily Tessmer. Malkowski finished off her hat trick with a goal in the 66th minute, assisted by Lillian Dehne. Malkowski also had an assist.

“She’s played really well all year for us,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “She plays outside midfielder and does a real good job of crossing the ball for us. Tonight, she happened to be on the receiving end of some crosses and was able to get deep and score.”

Waterford’s third senior, Gigi Kuepper, who tore her ACL prior to the season, was able to be on the field for kickoff to make her first and only start of the season.

Other first-half goals were by Steph Bachofen (Jordan Hurley assist), Leah Dehne (unassisted), Megan Cornell and Waterford’s leading scorer, Taylor Gordon (unassisted).

Cornell added a second goal in the 41st minute, Malkowski earned her assist on Paige Strasser’s goal in the 44th minute and Jordan Hurley (Gordon assist) rounded out the scoring in the 54th minute. The match ended after 60 minutes on the 10-goal rule.

Waterford goalkeeper Cora Beckley made two saves.

“It was Senior Night and it was a good way to end the regular season,” Vogt said. “We are getting back to full strength and getting a tune-up before we start regional play.”

BURLINGTON 3, BIG FOOT/WILLIAMS BAY 0: The Demons closed out their regular season on a high note with a shutout victory over the Chiefs in a nonconference match Thursday at Walworth.

It was the eighth shutout of the season for Burlington (11-4-1).

Shelby Busch scored the Demons’ first goal on a free kick in the first half, and Jules Golla scored next with an assist from Claudia Cramer in the second half. Aubryn Boyd rounded out the scoring late in the match, assisted by McKenna Finucane.

Burlington begins its postseason with a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday at Stoughton.

RACINE LUTHERAN 5, KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE 3: Sarah Strande and Bella Jaramillo led the Crusaders in a second-half comeback against the Eagles in a nonconference match Thursday at Kenosha.

Lutheran (7-7-0) fell behind 2-0 to Christian Life (13-7-1) in the first 20 minutes of the match and could not find an offensive rhythm and trailed by that margin at the half.

“It was a tale of two halves,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “We were just flat and had no urgency. It was almost as if they were going through the motions all first half.”

It wasn’t until the 46th minute in the second half that Strande and Jaramillo got to work, leading the Crusaders to four straight goals, three by Strande.

Strande scored her first goal, assisted by Jaramillo and then scored again unassisted, in the 58th minute. The duo connected again for Strande’s third goal in the 66th minute, and then Jaramillo scored a goal on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute.

The Eagles added a goal after Jaramillo’s penalty kick, but Jaramillo scored her second goal of the match soon after, assisted by her younger sister, Ellie, in the 77th minute.

Sam Coolidge made four saves in goal for Lutheran.

“We came back with some beautiful combinations and were working hard defensively in the second half and playing some of our best soccer of the year,” LaBoda said. “I was glad to get the win.”

