The Horlick High School girls soccer team had quite a day Saturday just across the Wisconsin-Illinois state line.

Playing in the Waukegan College Showcase in Waukegan, Illinois, the Rebels won their first three matches by shutout and had a close loss in their final match to finish 3-1.

The three straight shutouts gave Horlick (6-3-1) a six-match winning streak, all by shutout. The last time the Rebels had a winning streak at least that long was in 2014, when they won seven straight, five by shutout, on the way to the Southeast Conference title. Horlick had four-match winning streaks in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Horlick outscored its opponents, all from Illinois, by a 12-2 margin Saturday, led by Anabella Valdivia and Zariah Kern with four goals and three assists each.

The Rebels opened with a 2-0 victory over Zion-Benton, then beat Niles North 3-0 and Proviso West 6-0 before losing to Waukegan 2-1 in their Showcase finale.

Valdivia scored one goal in each match and Kern had two against Proviso West and one each against Zion-Benton and Niles North. The two combined on five of Horlick’s 12 goals.

Mykenna Isaacson, Michelle Martinez, Kyra Lou and Siroun Buchaklian each scored a goal for the Rebels and Lou, Leylanna Cruz and Isaacson each had an assist.

Rebels coach Becky Hallebach said goalkeeper Tera Seitz and the defense led the way.

“Overall, it was a really strong showing from the team this weekend,” Hallebach said. “I give huge credit to our backline (Sophia Hanson, Arev Buchaklian, Ava Gayle, Jimena Medrano) and our keeper for three shutouts.

UNION GROVE 4, APPLETON EAST 0: A day after a close loss to top-ranked Kimberly, the Broncos got back to form Saturday with a dominant victory over the Patriots at Appleton.

Union Grove (5-1-0), ranked eighth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, got two goals each from junior Julia James and senior Lexi Pettit.

James scored in the ninth minute by deflecting a pass from freshman Miley Morgan into the net, and Pettit scored 10 minutes later on a 20-yard shot that hit off the bottom of the crossbar. James made it 3-0 just before the half off pass from sophomore Lilly Nelson.

The Broncos got into a rhythm in the second half and kept the ball in East’s (2-4-1) half of the field. Pettit scored on a breakaway to cap the scoring.

Union Grove junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz made six saves to earn her fifth shutout in six matches this season.

“In the second half, we went into cruise control,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “After a tough 2-1 loss at Kimberly (8-0, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the WSCA poll) Friday, we bounced back with a solid one-sided win.”

Softball

WATERFORD 11-7, DIVINE SAVIOR HOLY ANGELS 6-0: The Wolverines remain unbeaten after sweeping a nonconference doubleheader Saturday at Milwaukee.

Game one set the tone for the Wolverines (8-0). The team out-hit the Dashers (2-5) 12-6 and were able to play with the lead and manage the game with strong pitching and defense.

The Wolverines took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and then plated four runs in the top of the fourth. The Dashers fought back with three runs in the bottom of the third, then the two sides traded two-run innings in the fourth and fifth.

A clutch single by Sam Talavera to score Saydie Evjen and Madison Krueger in the sixth inning helped extend the Wolverines' lead to 9-5. The Dashers were held to one run the rest of the way.

Kayla Holmes led Waterford, going 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs. Jaydin Kiser went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored, Evjen went 2 for 5 with one RBI and four runs scored, and Krueger went 3 for 4 with three runs scored.

Darby O'Dwyer pitched 6⅓ innings for the Wolverines and struck out nine.

Waterford had everything clicking in the second game. The first four hitters reached base and they led 3-0 after the first inning. It would be more than enough run support for Kiser in the circle. The freshman threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only three hits while striking out 13 and walking three to win her fifth game of the season.

Krueger went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, Evjen went 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Kiser went 2 for 4.