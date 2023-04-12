Looking for a third consecutive season without a loss in Southern Lakes Conference play, the Waterford Girls Soccer team opened with a strong effort Tuesday night at Burlington.

Megan Cornell had a hat trick and Taylor Gordon, who led the SLC with 36 goals last season, scored her first goal of the season one minute into the match to set the tone for Waterford's 4-2 victory.

"Taylor was consistently doubled which opened up spaces for other players to get chances to score," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said.

After Gordon's goal, Cornell's first goal came at the 24-minute mark and was assisted by Gordon and Halle Rowder to give Waterford (2-0-0, 1-0-0 SLC) a 2-0 lead. Burlington (2-1-0, 0-1-0 SLC) cut the lead in half with a goal from Aleah Reesman.

Cornell pushed the lead back to two with an unassisted goal eight minutes into the second half, then Mykaela Bey found Cornell for her third goal in the 54th minute to make it 4-1. Reesman scored her second goal of the match shortly after. The senior has now scored five goals through the first three games of Burlington's season.

"Aleah Reesman is a very good player and Burlington played really well tonight," Vogt said. "They are going to give some teams trouble this year in the SLC."

Along with Godon and Cornell, Vogt also praised the play of senior Paige Strasser, who had to shift to the backline due to injuries on defense.

"Paige played extremely well tonight," Vogt said. "It is one of the best games I have seen Paige play in her career."

With the win, the Wolverines have now played 20 consecutive SLC games without losing, dating back to April 25, 2019. They will return to conference play next Tuesday against Wilmot.

Softball

BURLINGTON 8, UNION GROVE 7: In a back-and-forth game, the Demons held on in extra innings for a dramatic victory in their Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday afternoon at Union Grove.

Both Union Grove (0-2, 0-2 SLC) starting pitcher Emily Boyle and Burlington (2-1, 2-1 SLC) starting pitcher Kendall Kafar threw complete games.

"Both pitchers really deserved the win," Burlington coach Scott Behnke said. "I definitely felt that Union Grove out-hit us, but we played good defense the last six innings and made just enough plays."

The game featured 11 errors, seven of which were committed by the Broncos. The Demons were able to take an early lead, but Union Grove rallied to lead 6-5 in the sixth inning. An RBI groundout from Abby Alan tied the game in the seventh, then both teams went scoreless in the eighth.

Kasey Lois gave Burlington the lead back in the top of the ninth with an RBI double, then freshman Allie Calkins drove in another run with an RBI groundout. Union Grove responded with a run in the bottom of the ninth and was threatening for more with runners on second and third with two outs, but Molly Berezowitz knocked down a hard ground ball hit to second base and threw out the batter to seal the win.

Berezowitz led the Demons with three hits and two RBIs. Kayla Warner added two hits and a walk.

Brylee Katterhagen led the Broncos with two hits and three RBIs. Ashley Bert, Mackenzie Schook and Abbie Garbie each finished with two hits.

CASE 22, CUDAHY 0 (3 INNINGS): The Eagles got their first win of the season Tuesday in a three-inning nonconference game at Cudahy.

Case (1-3), which prior to Tuesday had lost three consecutive Southeast Conference games to start the season, opened strong offensively and scored 10 runs in the first inning. The Eagles cooled down in the second inning, but regained momentum in the third inning and scored 11 more runs to seal the victory.

Senior infielder Kendal Walek had four hits, two of which doubles, and seven RBIs to lead the Eagles’ offense. Sophomore outfielder Anastasia Valdez went 2 for 2 with a triple and three RBIs and Taylor Tarnowski, a freshman outfielder, had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Sophomore pitcher Nora Lowney pitched all three innings for Case with five strikeouts and only one allowed hit.

“We finally put a good game in,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “Nora Lowney pitched a one-hitter, threw 37 pitches, 30 strikes and five strikeouts – and she’s only a sophomore. She’s going to be a good pitcher with more games played.”

WATERFORD 24, WILMOT 8: The Wolverines continued their hot start to the season with another outburst of over 20 runs scored in their Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday afternoon at Wilmot.

All nine starters scored for Waterford (2-0, 2-0 SLC), which overcame a six-run second inning from Wilmot (2-1, 1-1 SLC) to still win in five innings via the run rule.

After Waterford took a 5-1 lead in the top of the second inning, the Panthers responded with six runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 7-5 lead. The Wolverines responded with 13 runs in the fourth inning, then added six more in the fifth to secure the win.

Ella Greil hit two home runs in the same inning and led the Wolverines with three hits and four RBIs. Madison Krueger had a home run and three RBIs, and Kayla Holmes went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs.

Julia Runte and Jaydin Kiser also hit home runs, with Kiser finishing 4 for 5 with 5 RBIs. Saydie Evjen also went 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a double.

The Wolverines are now 2-0 to start a season for the first time since 2018 and are 2-0 in SLC play for the first time since 2015.

ST. CATHERINE'S 33, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 1 (3 INNINGS): The Angels made use several mistakes by the Timberwolves in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Jackson.

It was the first game of the season for the Angels after experiencing four postponements due to snow or rain. They were up against a Timberwolves team in a similar boat with Tuesday's game being the first time the side had taken the field this spring.

The jitters and rust were evident for the Timberwolves. The Angels made use of being walked 22 times and generated 13 hits in the game. The Timberwolves ended the game with five fielding errors.

"I don't want to take anything away from our girls, but I've been on the other side of games like this and it's a helpless feeling when you can't get the ball over the plate," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "(Living Word Lutheran coach Max Fischer) is doing a great job in a difficult situation."

Freshman shortstop Londyn Pardo marked her first high school game going 3 for 3 with three walks, seven RBIs and five runs scored. Senior catcher Kennedee Clark went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Junior Aniesa Neave pitched for the Angels and threw three no-hit innings while striking out seven.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 21, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3: The Lady Toppers suffered a tough loss Tuesday in their season-opening Metro Classic Conference game at Congress St. Park.

Catholic Central (0-1, 0-1 MCC), which had its first three games of the year postponed because of bad weather, fell behind early as Shoreland Lutheran (1-1, 1-0 MCC) scored eight runs in the first three innings. The Lady Toppers scored three runs in the fifth inning, but the effort would prove not enough as the Pacers tacked on 13 more runs in the sixth and final inning of the game.

Junior second baseman Addi Schwenn led the Lady Toppers with two hits and one RBI and sophomore catcher Olivia Doolittle had one hit and two RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Claire Keeker pitched three innings for Catholic Central allowing 10 hits, three earned runs and striking out one.