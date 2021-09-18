High school girls: Roberts, Union Grove golfers second at Parker Invitational

Nicholson won the first tiebreaker, the back nine score, and hers was 33 to 34 for Roberts.

The same tiebreaker gave the Broncos second place in the team standings as their back nine score was better than Westosha’s.

Junior Allie McBryde shot a 79 to finish 12th, senior Ali Torhorst shot an 80 to tie for 13th and sophomore Lexi Manteufel had an 89 to round out the top four for Union Grove.

For Prairie, ranked third in Division 2 of the GCAW poll, it was its best tournament finish of the season.

Junior Sophia Lawler led the Hawks with an 80 that tied Torhorst for 13th and included a 37 on the back nine. Senior Maddie Maracchini shot her best round of the season, an 84, and “was very impressive with her long drives and her ability to scramble,” Prairie coach Carrie Massey said.

Sophomores Kadyn Peery (87) and Addy Lalonde (90) rounded out the Hawks’ top four.

Tennis

PRAIRIE: The Hawks won all three of their dual meets Saturday at a four-team tournament at Kohler. Prairie beat Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs 7-0, Kohler 5-2 and Walworth Big Foot 5-2.