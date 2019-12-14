High school girls: Racine Lutheran holds off determined Union Grove

"This is the most effort I've seen out of our defense the whole year."

Strande, a Minnesota recruit who is averaging 38.6 points per game, took care of most of the offense. Continuously attacking the basket against a 1-3-1 Union Grove defense that focused on her, Strande scored 21 of her points in the second half.

"We struggled on offense in the first half, but we moved the ball around in the second half," Strande said. "We got good looks at the hoop, picked up our defense to stay with them and then took the lead."

But Union Grove was hardly crushed after losing. The young Broncos — seven of their 10 players are either freshmen or sophomores — only went 22 for 65 from the floor (including 4 for 24 from 3-point range), but stayed competitive with their inspired defense.

"We have so many new girls on our team and we're trying to get this chemistry going and get our 10 players involved," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "All 10 of our girls did something tonight.