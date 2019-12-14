High school girls: Racine Lutheran holds off determined Union Grove

Steve Shaffer knew better than to underestimate a spirited Union Grove High School girls basketball team Saturday night.
And sure enough, the Broncos gave Shaffer's Racine Lutheran team everything it could handle in the marquee matchup of the Racine Lakeshore Officials Association Basketball Showcase in Prairie's Johnson Athletic Center.
But Lutheran overcame a 37-32 halftime deficit to defeat Union Grove 70-59 in a battle of undefeated teams.
The difference was Lutheran's big two of Caroline Strande and Morgann Gardner, who combined for 60 points.
Strande, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, scored 38 points on a night when she went just 15 for 25 from the free-throw line. And Gardner, a 6-2 junior forward, added 22 points.
The two combined for 35 of the Crusaders' 38 points in the second half.
Gardner credited Lutheran's defense for stepping up against Union Grove, which has shown considerable improvement since going 13-11 last season.
"I think we could have helped more in the lane in the first half because they did get some open shots and a couple of us had some foul trouble, so that really affected us," Gardner said. "But in the second half, we talked more on defense and we were trapping the ball.
"This is the most effort I've seen out of our defense the whole year."
Strande, a Minnesota recruit who is averaging 38.6 points per game, took care of most of the offense. Continuously attacking the basket against a 1-3-1 Union Grove defense that focused on her, Strande scored 21 of her points in the second half.
"We struggled on offense in the first half, but we moved the ball around in the second half," Strande said. "We got good looks at the hoop, picked up our defense to stay with them and then took the lead."
But Union Grove was hardly crushed after losing. The young Broncos — seven of their 10 players are either freshmen or sophomores — only went 22 for 65 from the floor (including 4 for 24 from 3-point range), but stayed competitive with their inspired defense.
"We have so many new girls on our team and we're trying to get this chemistry going and get our 10 players involved," Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. "All 10 of our girls did something tonight.
"We did a lot of great things today. That first half was awesome. In the second half, there were very coachable things that we can learn from. If you would have told me before the season, 'Hey, you're going to play well against Racine Lutheran and be 5-1 and your ceiling is going to be so high,' I would have been all for it."
Angela Slattery led the Broncos with 16 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Paige Cotton added 13 points and Megan Barber 10. Freshman point guard Ava Domagalski, Rob's daughter, contributed five points, three rebounds and three assists.
Payton Calouette, Megan Barber, Sydney Ludvigsen and Sophie Rampulla shared rebounding honors with six each.
Slattery, a junior, was encouraged after the game about the Broncos' potential.
"Players came out and surprised us on our team," she said. "We always have a new player step up every game and I think it really showed today."
Shaffer thought a key player for Lutheran was freshman Bella Jaramillo, who scored six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Jaramillo saw more minutes because Mya Seitz was unavailable due to a commitment.
"I can't say enough about her," Shaffer said. "She's my No. 9 on the bench and she gets moved up tonight. She knew she was going to get a few more minutes than what she's been getting.
"And then when we got into foul trouble, she had to play major minutes out there. You could tell in the first half that she wasn't comfortable and I just told her, 'I've got you out there for a reason.' I thought she did a tremendous job, especially with the minutes she played."
Here are summaries of the other games in the tournament Saturday:
HORLICK 69, PRAIRIE 18: A dominant performance by senior Olivia Pitrof helped the Rebels cruise past the Hawks in a nonconference game at the Holiday Basketball Showcase at Prairie.
Pitrof, who celebrated her 18th birthday Saturday, scored 30 points on 14 for 24 shooting (58%) from the field and added 12 rebounds and four steals in 27 minutes for Horlick (2-5).
“Pitrof and I talked before the game about just going out there and having fun and she was an absolute machine today,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “It was a really great way to celebrate her birthday with a win.”
Sophomore Jaylnn Golden had 13 points and three steals and junior Nickkia Nelson had nine points, five rebounds and three steals.
“We just tried to bring back the fun again after going on our losing streak,” Sanders said. “It was nice for use to get the win and hopefully get back on track.”
The shooting woes continued for the Hawks (0-6) as they shot 23% from the field. Senior Mackenzie Wienke had six points and senior Kaja Baran had five points and five rebounds.
Seniors Emma Bryant and Diya Mehra, both junior varsity players the past three years, scored their first varsity points, with Bryant scoring two and Mehra one.
“It was really nice being able to get in Bryant and Mehra and seeing them score their first varsity points,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “Both of them have been great teammates and I’m happy for them.”
PARK 56, BURLINGTON 30: The Panthers earned a victory over the Demons at the Holiday Basketball Showcase at Prairie on Saturday.
Park (4-4) held Burlington (0-5) to 11 of 41 shooting (27%) from the field and forced 35 turnovers.
Alexis Betker led Park with 21 points, five assists and three steals. Azia Price had 10 points and Grace Betker contributed a team-high eight rebounds.
“She’s been our go-to," Park coach Carey Palacios said of Alexis Betker. "She’s definitely been the most consistent player for us over the last two years.”
For Burlington, Claire Walby scored 11 points and Cora Anderson added 10.
WILMOT 72, CASE 62: The Eagles, coming off a tough loss to Southeast Conference powerhouse Oak Creek Friday night, trailed 33-28 at halftime Saturday and couldn’t recover in a nonconference loss to the Panthers at the Holiday Basketball Showcase at Prairie.
Case (3-4) got double-digit scoring performances by senior Ariyah Brooks with 18 points, sophomore Mariah Espinoza with 17 and sophomore Sydni Hill with 14. Brooks had 11 points in the second half and Espinoza had 11 in the first half.
Wilmot (5-0) also had three players score in double figures, led by junior Sophia Parisi with 16 points.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 39, LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 36: After trailing 16-11 at halftime, the Lady Toppers came out strong, outscoring the Timberwolves 28-20 in the second half to win a nonconference game at Burlington.
Sophomore Julia Klein led Catholic Central (5-2) with 13 points on 5 for 10 shooting, while sophomore Madeline Von Rabenau added 11 points. Sophomore Morgan Ramsey had seven points and three rebounds.
The Timberwolves (1-5) were led by sophomore Emmah Bagin with 14 points.