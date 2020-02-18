High school girls: Racine Lutheran earns first outright conference title in four decades

The Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team Tuesday earned its first outright conference title in almost 40 years — with a little extra help.
The Crusaders beat Prairie 79-27 at Prairie in a Metro Classic Conference game that ended at about 7 p.m. and clinched at least a tie for the MCC title.
At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, the news came through that Greendale Martin Luther, which was a game behind Lutheran in the MCC standings, lost to Whitefish Bay Dominican 45-37, handing the Crusaders the conference title.
Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said it was the first outright conference championship for the Crusaders since the 1980-81 season (they won the South Division title in the split Midwest Classic Conference in 2007-08 and shared the Metro Classic title last season with Shoreland Lutheran).
Shaffer was expecting to have to battle for the conference title on Thursday when Lutheran (21-0, 15-0 MCC) plays Martin Luther at Greendale, but the complexion of the game has changed.
“I’m honestly shocked,” Shaffer said of loss by the Spartans (14-7, 13-2 MCC). “I thought we were going to have to go up there and beat them ourselves to get the conference championships, but I’m very glad for our team.
“They’ve worked incredibly hard and done a great job playing together all season long, so they’ve really deserved it.”
In their game Tuesday, the Crusaders took a 49-13 halftime lead and shot 55 percent from the field.
Lutheran, ranked second in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, was led by Caroline Strande with 27 points, five rebounds and two steals. Her career point total is 2,424 and needs 21 to pass Racine native and former Shoreland Lutheran standout Chelby Koker (2,444) for fifth all-time among Wisconsin girls. Morgann Gardner had 13 points and Mya Seitz had 11.
“Seitz shot the ball pretty well for us tonight and it was nice to get some of the bench players more minutes as we head into the playoffs,” Shaffer said.
The Hawks (2-19, 2-13) were led by Andrea Palmen with eight points, six rebounds and two steals. Sophia Lawler had seven points and Jill Decker had six.
“It was a pretty even game for the first four minutes,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “We even made some shots to take an early lead, but we went on a string of turnovers and missed shots and that was all they needed to start running away with it.”
With the Crusaders the official conference champions, all that’s on the line Thursday against Martin Luther is their perfect season.
“I know the girls are going to be ready to go at it even with us officially being conference champions and showing that we deserve to be up there,” Shaffer said.
WATERFORD 66, WILMOT 58: The Wolverines were in a tight battle, but managed to get some late 3-point baskets and stay on top in a back-and-forth Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Wilmot.
“Each time we would get out to a bit of a lead, they would come right back and cut it down and tie the game back up,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We had a bit more momentum going in the second half with some big 3’s and, even though they would close the gap a bit, they never really were able to take it.”
The Wolverines (13-8, 9-4 SLC), who are sole possession of third place in the SLC, were led by Katie Rohner with 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Torie Loppnow with 19 points and seven rebounds. Meghan Schmidt had seven points, seven assists and six steals, and Mackenzie Stiewe had six points and 10 rebounds.
“Loppnow looked great out there,” Brechtl said. “We’ve been ramping up her minutes a bit more each game since her injury and she was just really good and efficient tonight.
“Stiewe also did a great job coming when Annie Benavides got into some foul trouble. She had to guard someone way bigger than her but she was able to get 10 rebounds and that was key for us late in the game.”
The Panthers (10-11, 5-8) were led by Karina Leber with 15 points and Kenzi Ketterhagen with 14.
ELKHORN 50, BURLINGTON 35: The Demons’ offensive woes in the first half proved too much to overcome in a Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Burlington.
Burlington (2-19, 1-12 SLC) was held to just eight points in the first half.
“Elkhorn hit their free throws down the stretch and we couldn’t score off of their misses,” Demons coach Kyle Foulke said. “It was a tough fought game for both teams.”
Burlington was led by Cora Anderson with 16 points. Ella Clapp had eight points and Claire Walby added seven.
“Elkhorn is a great team, so it was awesome to go toe-to-toe with them,” Foulke said. “Anderson continues to play well and Claire and Ella had some big 3’s to keep it close.”
The Elks (14-7, 8-5) were led by Haley Remington with 18 points and Maddie Ivey with 14.
SAINT THOMAS MORE 68, ST. CATHERINE’S 56: The Angels led the Cavaliers at halftime, but their shooting went cold in the second half of a Metro Classic Conference loss at St. Catherine’s Tuesday on Senior Night.
“We were winning at half (32-30), but Thomas More came out and made some 3’s right away and got to the free-throw line a bit more than we did in the second half,” St. Catherine’s coach Jeff Tarkowski said. “We unfortunately went cold in the second half when they started picking it up.”
The Angels (6-15, 4-11 MCC) had three players score in double figures — Sophie Wentorf had 17 points, Kennedee Clark had 13 and Heavenly Griffin had 10.
“We played together pretty well in both halves, but you’ve got to connect and make the easy shots when you get them and we just weren’t able to do that tonight,” Tarkowski said.
The Cavaliers (10-11, 9-6) were led by Kya Gordon with 34 points (20 in the second half) and Caitlin Clarey with 22.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 61, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 35: The Lady Toppers couldn’t get going offensively in their Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Burlington.
Catholic Central (6-16, 2-14 MCC) started off slow and the Lancers (13-8, 8-7) took advantage by taking a 36-14 lead at halftime. The Lady Toppers were able to play more competitively in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback.
“St. Joseph came out firing away and it’s difficult to catch up after falling behind early,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said.
Madeline Von Rabenau and Kayla Loos each had eight points to lead the Lady Toppers.
Katie Matrise led the Lancers with 14 points.