High school girls: Racine Lutheran earns first outright conference title in four decades

WATERFORD 66, WILMOT 58: The Wolverines were in a tight battle, but managed to get some late 3-point baskets and stay on top in a back-and-forth Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Wilmot.

“Each time we would get out to a bit of a lead, they would come right back and cut it down and tie the game back up,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “We had a bit more momentum going in the second half with some big 3’s and, even though they would close the gap a bit, they never really were able to take it.”

The Wolverines (13-8, 9-4 SLC), who are sole possession of third place in the SLC, were led by Katie Rohner with 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals, and Torie Loppnow with 19 points and seven rebounds. Meghan Schmidt had seven points, seven assists and six steals, and Mackenzie Stiewe had six points and 10 rebounds.

“Loppnow looked great out there,” Brechtl said. “We’ve been ramping up her minutes a bit more each game since her injury and she was just really good and efficient tonight.

“Stiewe also did a great job coming when Annie Benavides got into some foul trouble. She had to guard someone way bigger than her but she was able to get 10 rebounds and that was key for us late in the game.”