After wrapping up a hard-earned 3-2 victory over Union Grove in the first day of the Racine County Invitational at about 9 p.m. Friday, The Prairie School girls soccer team had little time to recuperate for Saturday’s match.
But the Hawks rebounded in a big way, using a pair of Cate Patterson goals to defeat Burlington 2-0 at Prairie. Prairie (7-1-1) had 23 shots to one for Burlington (4-4-3).
The match was scoreless until the 72nd minute, when Patterson scored off an assist from Kaja Baran. Seventeen minutes later, Patterson connected again on an assist from Maddy Yde.
“The goals came late, but I give our kids credit for remaining patient and continuing to create chances,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “I was confident all along we’d find the back of the net, but Burlington certainly made it difficult.”
For Oakland, it was two impressive victories against teams with contrasting styles in the tournament.
“Union Grove was not only very good, they played with physicality and high pressure,” Oakland said. “Burlington played a very low-pressure, defensively-focused game.
“It was a very positive sign that we were able to adapt to two very different games and find a way to win both.”
In other Racine County Invitational games at Prairie:
UNION GROVE 12, ST. CATHERINE’S 1: The Broncos played angry after their loss against Prairie Friday and produced a dominant effort.
“The girls had a chip on their shoulder after losing a game they believed they should have won the other night and they took out their frustrations in the game today,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.
Natalie Oatsvall, Alexa Panyk, Kendra Hoffman and Megan Barber each had two goals for Union Grove (9-1-1). Panyk, Hoffman, Peyton Killberg and Kelsey Kemper each had two assists.
Sadie Gilbert scored an unassisted goal in the 40th minute for St. Catherine’s (3-7-1). Angels’ goalkeeper Isabella Ramone had 13 saves.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, CASE 2: Morgan Ramsey scored the tie-breaking goal from about 12 yards at the 83rd minute for the Lady Toppers.
Case had a 1-0 lead at halftime on the strength of a Rose Bargender goal but Catholic Central (4-0-2) rallied behind goals from sisters Elizabeth and Julia Klein.
Rebekah Toeller also scored for the Eagles (1-7) and Megan Lambert had 15 saves. Sam Naber had three saves for Catholic Central.
WATERFORD 2, HORLICK 0: Lizzy Schappel scored at the sixth and 79th minutes for the Wolverines. Schappel has nine goals this season.
Skyler Kruse had five saves in what was her fourth shutout of the season.
Also excelling for the Wolverines (7-4), coach Joe Vogt said, were Schappel, Maddie Foster and Gigi Kuepper in the midfield and the backline of Alyssa Cornell, Molly Hearden and Lexi Neubauer.
PARK 7, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Panthers had a hat trick from both Mikayla Smith and Alexis Betker.
“Smith and Betker have been bringing it at a high level for us all year long. They’ve been playing strong all season,” said Park coach Matt Maletis, whose team improved to 6-3-1.
Smith’s goals came in the 10th, 56th and 72nd minutes. Betker’s came in the 13th, 66th and 74th minutes. Smith added an assist on Betker’s first goal and Samara Acosta had four saves.
“Mary Camarena has had a solid weekend defensively as she’s been keeping the other teams from pressing too deeply and she’s also done a great job moving the ball forward for Smith and Betker to score,” Maletis said.
The Crusaders are 3-4.
Softball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 15, ST. JOSEPH 3: Morgan Dietzel and Erin Schwenn each drove in four runs and the Lady Toppers rolled in a four-inning Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.
Dietzel went 2 for 4 and hit her first home run of the season. Schwenn went 3 for 3.
Christine Paleka scored four runs and earned the victory. She allowed two hits and no earned runs, struck out six and walked two.
Also leading the Lady Toppers (7-6, 5-3 MCC) was Laine Dirksmeyer, who walked twice and scored three runs.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 12-19, CASE 0-4: The Eagles made a lot of contact but couldn’t find any holes in the Southeast Conference doubleheader loss at Bullen Middle School.
“We had our opportunities in the games. We put the ball in play consistently and had a lot of hard contact but the ball ended up going right at them today,” said Case coach Daniel Ayala.
Lauren Waiss went 2 for 2 in the second game for the Eagles (1-6, 0-6 in SEC) with a double and two RBIs. Both Jade Romanski and Jenna Mudge had a double and an RBI.
