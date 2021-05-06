High school girls: Prairie opens defense of state title with win under new coach

The Prairie School girls soccer team has waited nearly two years to begin defense of its WIAA Division 4 championship.
Thursday, the Hawks got that quest off to a strong start on their home pitch.
Prairie scored three goals in the first half and opened the 2021 season with a 4-1 nonconference victory over West Allis Hale in the head coaching debut of Joe Manley.
The last time the Hawks played a match that counted, they beat Oostburg 2-0 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on June 15, 2019 to win the title. They had three exhibition matches last spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down sports competitions across the country.
Senior Helena Bukacek-Frazier, one of two key players left from the state title team, scored the first goal in the 12th minute off an assist by sophomore Sarah Koker.
Hale tied the match a couple minutes later on what Manley called a “fluke” goal, but the Hawks answered in the 16th minute with Koker scoring off an assist by freshman Addy LaLonde. Five minutes later, Bukacek-Frazier scored her second goal of the match (sophomore Amelia Ropiak assist).
Ropiak scored unassisted in the 85th minute to finish the scoring.
“Helena did a fantastic job,” Manley said. “Our leadership group is great and the younger kids are learning. It was a team effort.
“We’re growing together as a unit.”
Junior goalkeeper Maggie Dreifuerst had five saves, while Prairie peppered Hale’s goal with 34 shots; the Huskies’ goalkeeper made 19 saves.
UNION GROVE 3, CASE 0: The Broncos scored two goals early in the first half and Eagles goalkeeper Megan Lambert kept Union Grove from making this nonconference match a blowout Thursday at Union Grove.
Freshman Julia James, assisted by sophomore Elizabeth Spang, opened the scoring in the eighth minute and sophomore Lexi Pettit (James assist) scored in the 15th minute.
Thanks to Case’s defense, the Broncos (2-0) couldn't score again until the 86th minute, when Spang (James assist) made a shot from 30 yards.
Union Grove coach Sean Jung was impressed with the defense.
“We had a hard time breaking them down,” Jung said. “They forced us to play long balls and No. 9 (sophomore defender Santina Garcia) closed down our central players.”
Lambert, a senior, did her part in goal for the Eagles (0-2), first-year coach Alexis Birkholz said, making big save after big save to keep the game from getting out of hand.
“She was flipping like a ninja,” Birkholz said. “We could have lost way worse. Our defense played well and I was beyond impressed with them.”
Along with Garcia and Lambert, Birkholz singled out freshmen Elise Kaesermann and Mia Pascucci for their defensive play.
Union Grove was also solid on defense, which helped freshman goalkeeper Mak Mackiewicz earn her first varsity shutout.
PARK 5, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: Mikayla Smith opened with two goals, followed by three by Alexis Betker, to lead Park in a nonconference match Thursday at Pritchard Park.
Smith's two goals came within the first four minutes. Betker then scored in the 12th, 21st and 37th minutes.
Veronica Maldonado had seven saves for Park (2-0). Emily Getman added two.
While the Panthers went scoreless in the second half, coach Matt Maletis said "we were much better in the second half. Offensively, we weren't as strong, but I like the way we cleaned things up in the second half."
Betker has eight goals through two games.
Lutheran’s goal was scored by Sarah Strande off a corner kick by Bella Jaramillo in the 30th minute, which made the score 4-1.
Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda was pleased with his team’s play in the second half, especially defensively.
“We’re learning,” said LaBoda, who has no seniors on his roster and starts three freshmen. “It’s a tough experience when you have a youthful team. We did good things in the second half and kept our (defensive) shape. Starting 0-2 isn’t always good, but we’re taking the right steps.”
WATERFORD 7, BADGER 0: Molly Hearden and Lillyan Dehne led a strong defense from the back and the Wolverines defeated Lake Geneva Badger Thursday at Waterford.
Taylor Gordon scored three goals for Waterford (2-0 overall and SLC). Adding goals were Jordan Hurley, Gigi Kuepper, Paige Strasser and Skyler Kruse.
"We passed the ball very well and we played great defense in the back," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said.
ELKHORN 4, BURLINGTON 0: The young Demons struggled in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Elkhorn.
Sophomore Emilie Runkel excelled in goal for Burlington (1-1 overall and SLC) with four saves.
"She made some good saves," Burlington coach Joel Molitor said. "She was very aggressive. She probably saved twice as many goals from going in."
Softball
BURLINGTON 7, WATERFORD 1: The Demons, who have just three seniors, improved to 5-1 with a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Burlington.
Burlington (4-0 SLC) had no errors behind pitcher Morgan Klein, who improved to 5-0 with an 0.543 earned run average.
Kenna Kornely went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Molly Berezowitz was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Alex Burinda went 2 for 3 with an RBI and Kayla Warner went 2 for 3 with a double.
"We're a young team," Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. "But these girls have been playing softball for a long time and they're meshing together."
Waterford (1-4, 1-3 SLC) was within 1-0 going into the fifth inning. Burlington then scored three runs and then three more in the sixth. The Wolverines were also hindered by four errors.
Morgan Greil went 1 for 3 with a double and Rylee Schaaf went 1 for 3 with an RBI for the Wolverines.
"It was a great game until the fifth inning, when a couple calls didn't go our way and errors ensued the next inning," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "I thought my athletes played well throughout the game. It is tough to come back with such a dominant pitcher on the mound for Burlington."
UNION GROVE 10, BADGER 0: Angela Slattery allowed two hits in five shutout innings, helping the Broncos win a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Lake Geneva.
Union Grove (5-2, 3-1 SLC) scored nine runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
Olivia Brieske, Serafina Weist and Maddie Goode each doubled and had two hits, while Goode drove in four runs. The Broncos added a run in the fourth to end the game after five innings.
Slattery earned the win, striking out one and not walking a batter.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 15, DOMINICAN 1: The Lady Toppers stayed perfect in Metro Classic Conference play with a dominating, five-inning win Thursday at Milwaukee.
Autumn Weis allowed one hit, struck out eight and didn't walk a batter for Catholic Central (4-1, 4-0 MCC). Weis also went 2 for 3 and drove in a run.
The Lady Toppers scored four runs in the first inning, then exploded for 11 more in the fifth. Grace Peterson went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs, and Lainey Dirksmeyer had a hit and also drove in three.
TREMPER 9, CASE 6: Freshman shortstop Turner Hetland went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI in the Eagles' Southeast Conference loss in Kenosha.
Also leading Case (1-3 overall and SEC) were Paige Thomas, who was 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI, and Sammy Christensen, who was 2 for 4 with two doubles.
The Eagles committed five errors, which accounted for five unearned runs. Rylyn Paulick struck out three and walked one.