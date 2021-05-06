High school girls: Prairie opens defense of state title with win under new coach

Along with Garcia and Lambert, Birkholz singled out freshmen Elise Kaesermann and Mia Pascucci for their defensive play.

Union Grove was also solid on defense, which helped freshman goalkeeper Mak Mackiewicz earn her first varsity shutout.

PARK 5, RACINE LUTHERAN 1: Mikayla Smith opened with two goals, followed by three by Alexis Betker, to lead Park in a nonconference match Thursday at Pritchard Park.

Smith's two goals came within the first four minutes. Betker then scored in the 12th, 21st and 37th minutes.

Veronica Maldonado had seven saves for Park (2-0). Emily Getman added two.

While the Panthers went scoreless in the second half, coach Matt Maletis said "we were much better in the second half. Offensively, we weren't as strong, but I like the way we cleaned things up in the second half."

Betker has eight goals through two games.

Lutheran’s goal was scored by Sarah Strande off a corner kick by Bella Jaramillo in the 30th minute, which made the score 4-1.

Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda was pleased with his team’s play in the second half, especially defensively.