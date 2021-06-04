High school girls: Prairie girls soccer team earns share of MCC title

Catholic Central (14-6, 9-5 MCC), which has won six of its last seven games, led 7-1 after four innings, but Shoreland Lutheran (9-7, 8-6) rallied by scoring six runs over the final three innings, including three in the top of the seventh, to tie the game.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, senior Grace Peterson reached base on an error by the shortstop, then stole second. Senior Lainey Dirksmeyer walked to put runners on first and second, and Kerkhoff followed with a single to center field to drive in Peterson.

Kerkhoff finished with a double and three RBIs and two runs scored, and freshman Autumn Weis and sophomore Claire Keeker (double) each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Peterson had two steals and scored twice, and Dirksmeyer and senior Morgan Dietzel (double) each scored twice.

Weis struck out nine and allowed 11 hits over seven innings.

WATERFORD 12, BADGER 3: The Wolverines celebrated Senior Night with a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.

Meghan Schmidt led Waterford (12-9, 7-5 SLC) by going 3 for 4 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs. Morgan Greil went 2 for 3 with four RBIs, Madison Krueger hit a home run and Annika Ottoson drove in two runs.