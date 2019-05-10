In a clash of state-ranked high school girls soccer titans, Prairie finished a close second on Friday night.
The Hawks, ranked No. 1 among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, allowed two goals in the first seven minutes and lost to Catholic Memorial 2-1 in a nonconference match at Prairie.
The Crusaders (14-3-1) are ranked No. 1 among Division 3 teams in the WSCA poll and have won six of the last seven Division 3 state championships.
“No need to hang our heads. We lost a very competitive game to a very good team,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “We’ll come back better because of it.”
Catholic Memorial scored in the second and seventh minutes, but the Hawks settled down and played well the rest of the first half, Oakland said.
Catholic Memorial played better defense in the second half, Oakland said, but Prairie halved the score with an unassisted goal from Cate Patterson in the 81st minute.
“We were definitely the stronger team in the first half, but down 0-2 for the half. In the second, they were the stronger team, but lost the half 0-1,” Oakland said. “Soccer can be a funny game sometimes.”
WATERFORD 10, WILMOT 0: The Wolverines scored early and often, dominating a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.
Hailey Huckstorf, Cassie Shaw and Lizzy Schappel all scored two goals for the Wolverines (9-4, 3-3 SLC), who won their fourth match in a row and sixth of their last seven.
Huckstorf started the rout with an unassisted goal in the third minute.
Skyler Kruse continued her impressive play in goal, Waterford coach Joe Vogt said, making four saves to post her third consecutive shutout and seventh of the season.
PARK 3, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 1: Alexis Betker scored twice in a nonconference win at Pershing Park.
Park (7-5-1) scored the opening goal in the 11th minute, with Mikayla Smith scoring from an assist from Betker. Betker scored in the 31st minute from a Smith assist.
Wisconsin Lutheran scored in the 67th minute, but Park responded 10 minutes later with an unassisted goal by Betker. Panthers goalkeeper Samara Acosta made seven saves to help Park end a two-game losing streak.
“We’re improving,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “This was a good bounce-back game for us.”
Softball
TREMPER 4, CASE 1: Jade Romanski pitched well, said coach Daniel Ayala, but a tough inning in the field doomed the Eagles in a Southeast Conference loss at Case.
In the second inning, the Eagles (1-8, 0-8 SEC) misjudged two fly balls and committed a throwing error that allowed three unearned runs to score, Ayala said. Romanski pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs — only one earned — on four hits and striking out six. Paige Thomas went 1 for 3 with an RBI double in the sixth inning.
“They played their hearts out today,” Ayala said. “We had one bad inning. It cost us.”
ELKHORN 11, UNION GROVE 1: The Broncos couldn’t get their offense in gear, getting just three hits in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Union Grove.
The Elks scored two in the top of the first inning, three more in the third and four in the fifth to take a 9-1 lead.
Angels Slattery singled and scored the Broncos’ lone run in the fourth. Kayli Pfeffer also singled and drove in the run.
BRADFORD 20, PARK 0: The Panthers were shut out in a Southeast Conference game at Humble Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.