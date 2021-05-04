High school girls: Park's Betker picks up where she left off

About that only thing that has stopped Alexis Betker in high school so far is the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senior forward for the Park High School girls soccer team entered this season with 77 career goals, including 44 as a sophomore in 2019. In her first match in nearly two years, Betker scored two goals in a 3-0 Southeast Conference victory over Case Tuesday at Pritchard Park.

“She’s a playmaker,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “It’s fun to coach someone who can make plays the way she can. It’s like a second coach on the field. She’s smart, she makes great decisions and she has the skills to get past people and get some good looks.”

Betker, a Western Illinois recruit, also assisted on Park’s third goal, scored by Kiley Skenadore.

Leading the defense was freshman Marissa Espinoza, who marked Marijah Markovic, one of Case’s most productive scorers.

“Marijah is a quality player and Marissa did a good job of staying with her and denying her a ton of looks,” Maletis said.

First-year Case coach Alexis Birkholz commended the defensive play of stopper Elise Kaesermann and sweeper Caitlin Hutsick.