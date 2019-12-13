High school girls: Park's extra work pays off in victory over Horlick

Olivia Pitrof led Horlick with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Kamya Mooney added 10 rebounds.

OAK CREEK 71, CASE 46: In a game of momentum shifts, the Knights swung it back in their favor to start the second half with a 10-0 run to pull away in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.

Case (3-3, 2-2 SEC) was within 35-27 at halftime, but the run broke the game open.

“They’re a really good team but I still think that they can be beat,” Case coach Wally Booker said of Oak Creek (5-1, 4-0), which has won 102 straight SEC games dating back to 2012. “They were the better basketball team tonight, but I think we can take them down next time we play.”

Huriyyah Ghuari led the Eagles with 16 points, Ariyah Brooks had nine and Brianna Bigelow had seven.

“It was definitely Ghuari’s best game since being at Case as she did a great job of knocking down her shots,” Booker said. “If we can get her, Bree Jones, Sydni Hill and Brooks all clicking we’re going to be hard to stop.”

Sara Kasar led the Knights with 22 points, including six 3-pointers.