High school girls: Park's extra work pays off in victory over Horlick

The Park High School girls basketball team did some extra shooting in practice during the week, and it paid off Friday.
The Panthers went on a scoring spree in the second half, and played strong defense, to beat Horlick 57-30 in an intracity Southeast Conference game at Park.
Park (3-4, 2-2 SEC) held a modest 17-12 lead at halftime, then outscored the Rebels 40-18 in the second half.
“We emphasized our shooting in practice,” Park coach Carey Palacios said.
The Panthers finished with six 3-pointers, four of them by Azia Price. Three of those came in the first half and she finished with a game-high 18 points.
Alexis Betker also scored in double digits with 16 points and added five assists.
Defensively, Palacios gave credit to the Panthers’ effort and ability to stick to their game plan. Park gave up zero 3-point baskets, holding Horlick to 8 of 41 shooting from the field (19.5 percent), and forcing 32 turnovers.
Makayla Smith had 11 rebounds for Park.
For the Rebels (1-5, 0-4), they struggled offensively to work the ball inside, which went against their normal plan of attack on offense, coach Ambrial Sanders said.
“Park was the better team tonight,” Sanders said. “I thought they played really good defense and played scrappy.”
Olivia Pitrof led Horlick with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Freshman Kamya Mooney added 10 rebounds.
OAK CREEK 71, CASE 46: In a game of momentum shifts, the Knights swung it back in their favor to start the second half with a 10-0 run to pull away in a Southeast Conference game at Oak Creek.
Case (3-3, 2-2 SEC) was within 35-27 at halftime, but the run broke the game open.
“They’re a really good team but I still think that they can be beat,” Case coach Wally Booker said of Oak Creek (5-1, 4-0), which has won 102 straight SEC games dating back to 2012. “They were the better basketball team tonight, but I think we can take them down next time we play.”
Huriyyah Ghuari led the Eagles with 16 points, Ariyah Brooks had nine and Brianna Bigelow had seven.
“It was definitely Ghuari’s best game since being at Case as she did a great job of knocking down her shots,” Booker said. “If we can get her, Bree Jones, Sydni Hill and Brooks all clicking we’re going to be hard to stop.”
Sara Kasar led the Knights with 22 points, including six 3-pointers.
THOMAS MORE 48, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 36: After struggling in the first half, the Lady Toppers came out strong in the second half but still fell short in a Metro Classic Conference game at Burlington.
“We got down pretty early as we missed some easy layups and defensive assignments,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. “We shored things up in the second half and made a bit of a push, but they got a more experienced team and outplayed us.”
The Lady Toppers (4-2, 1-2 MCC) had double-digit scoring performances by Madeline Von Rabenau with 12 points and Isabelle Phillips with 10.
You have free articles remaining.
“Phillips had a nice game and has really been coming along offensively,” Spierenburg said. “It’s nice seeing her be a bit more aggressive and she really helped us in the second half.”
Lindsay Kirby led the Cavaliers (4-2, 1-1) with 24 points.
MARTIN LUTHER 85, ST. CATHERINE’S 65: The Angels couldn’t cool off the hot long-range shooting by the Metro Classic Conference-leading Spartans and lost an MCC game at St. Catherine’s.
Martin Luther (4-2, 3-0 MCC) went 12 for 20 from 3-point range, including 8 of 9 by Vanessa Solano, who finished with a game-high 26 points.
“We got off to a slow start and we never really recovered,” St. Catherine’s coach Jeff Tarkowski said. “They managed to hit 12 threes against us and we just weren’t able to respond to it.”
Heavenly Griffin and Sophie Wentorf each had 18 points to lead the Angels (0-5, 0-3).
“Heavenly was running the break very well and did a nice job of taking the ball to the bucket,” Tarkowski said. “Sophie has been a solid scorer for us all year and she was a strong presence in the paint again tonight.”
WILMOT 86, BURLINGTON 41: The Demons couldn’t keep up with the Panthers’ offense in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington.
“Wilmot was unbelievable shooting the ball tonight,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We just had no answer to that.”
Cora Anderson had 17 points and Jordan Preusker had 11 for the Demons (0-4, 0-2).
“We really struggled early with ball pressure but we responded well early in the second half,” Foulke said. “We stayed positive and saw some great things in the second half.”
Julia Hickey had 20 points to lead Wilmot (4-0, 2-0).
DOMINICAN 41, PRAIRIE 15: The Hawks could not by a basket, especially in the second half, in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Prairie.
“The ball just wasn’t falling for us,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “We played hard, but it’s difficult to win many games when you can’t make the shots.”
Jill Decker had six points and Kate McPhee and Kaja Baran each had four points with Baran also grabbing five rebounds for the Hawks (0-5, 0-3 MCC).
The Knights (2-2, 1-0) were led by Alicia Burgos Schroeder with 14 points.
Gymnastics
ELKHORN INVITATIONAL: The newly formed Union Grove/Wilmot combined team had the best score in three of the four events and won the five-team meet at Elkhorn.
Union Grove/Wilmot totaled 137.4 points to beat the host Elks by nearly three points (134.675). Burlington/Badger, formerly part of a co-op with Wilmot, was third (131.35) and Waterford was fifth (119.175).
Union Grove/Wilmot went 1-2-3 in the vault and on floor exercise, with Annie Murphy winning both events and also the balance beam. She scored 9.175 on vault, 9.2 on beam and 9.25 on floor.
Union Grove/Wilmot's Malia Bronson (35.525) just beat out Murphy (35.425) in the all-around.
Ava Trent and Kylie Kramer went 1-2 on uneven bars for Burlington/Badger, scoring 8.95 and 8.9, respectively. Trent was fourth in all-around (34.575).