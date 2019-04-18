Alexis Betker co ntinues to be on a roll.
The sophomore for the Park High School girls soccer team produced a hat trick in the Panthers’ 7-0 nonconference victory over Milwaukee Riverside Thursday at Pershing Park.
Mikayla Smith assisted on all of her goals. Smith also had a goal in the 49th minute on an assist from Sara Wilson.
Betker has 17 goals and Smith has 14 assists this season. With 17 goals and five assists, Betker leads the state with 39 points.
“Both Betker and Smith have been really impressive and they both are right up there near the top of the state for points and assists,” Park coach Matt Maletis said.
Park took a 4-0 lead at halftime behind a strong team effort.
“We did a good job capitalizing on the great ball distribution by Devynn Gruender in the middle of the field and the score shows that,” Maletis said.
Gruender scored an unassisted goal in the 28th minute and Lainie Sanders scored in the 53rd and 54th minutes.
Samara Acosta had two saves.
PRAIRIE 8, OAK CREEK 2: Kate McPhee had a hat trick for the second consecutive night and Brooke Foster scored the first two goals of her high school career in a nonconference match at Prairie.
Foster, a senior who concentrated on basketball in high school, scored two goals.
“She’s been great so far,” Prairie coach Corey Oakland said. “She was a very good youth player. There’s a good soccer player in her and her touch is coming back.”
Cate Patterson added a goal and three assists for the Hawks (2-1-1).
UNION GROVE 6, BADGER 1: The Broncos dominated the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference game in Lake Geneva.
Union Grove (8-0-1, 3-0 SLC) are ranked fifth in the Wisconsin Soccer Association Coaches Division 2 poll.
“We did a really good job of playing at a fast pace and winning a lot of one-on-one battles that got us some goals,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.
Kendra Hoffman and Alexa Panyk led the way with two goals apiece scoring in each half. Megan Barber and Adrianna Rodriguez also added goals for the Broncos.
WATERFORD 4, ELKHORN 2: The Wolverines pulled away late and defeated the Elks in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Waterford.
Hailey Huckstorf scored in the ninth minute for Waterford (4-3, 1-2 SLC), but Elkhorn tied the game shortly after and the score was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Maddie Foster scored in the 56th minute to tie the game 2-2. Gigi Kuepper and Lizzy Schappel added the go-ahead goals in the 80th and 85th minute to seal the game.
“It felt really good to get that first conference win and I am very proud of the girls battling all night and showing a lot of heart in the late minutes,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said.
Skyler Kruse made 10 saves for the Wolverines.
MUKWONAGO 4, CASE 0: The Eagles (0-5) had some spurts of good play and strong build up, coach Karen Hardcastle said, but were hindered by sloppy play that put them in an early hole in a nonconference game at Mukwonago.
“We had moments of brilliance out there, but we also had moments we got caught flat footed and it hurt us,” Case coach Karen Hardcastle said.
Megan Lambert was in goal and made 10 saves.
BURLINGTON 0, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 0: The Demons finished in a scoreless tie for the second straight night in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Burlington.
Burlington (2-2-2, 1-0-2 SLC) played Elkhorn Wednesday night.
Softball
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3, UNION GROVE 2: Two days after losing to Elkhorn 1-0 in nine innings, Union Grove suffered another hard-luck Southern Lakes Conference loss at Paddock Lake.
Westosha Central scored one in the bottom of the sixth inning and twice in the seventh to rally.
Kayli Pfeffer (4-5) pitched another strong game, allowing three hits two earned runs in 6⅔ innings. She struck out five and walked three.
“She’s the reason we’re in all these games,” Union Grove coach Tom Odell said.
Pfeffer also had the only RBI for the Broncos (5-8, 3-2 SLC), who were held to three hits. Angela Slattery and Elly Passehl had their other singles.
WILMOT 8, BURLINGTON 6: The Demons’ comeback bid fell just short after they rallied for six runs in the final two innings of a Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.
“We need to eliminate the unearned runs and get our offense going sooner,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. “The girls made a great comeback, we just need to start hitting earlier.”
Maddy Zerr went 3 for 4 for the Demons (3-6, 1-4 SLC). Kendra Baumeister and Natalie Weithaus each went 2 for 3. Gwen Kasirig had a double and an RBI.
