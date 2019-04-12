When it comes to scoring on the soccer field this season, Park High School’s Alexis Betker is one of the best in Racine County—and in the state.
She continued her hot start on Friday, scoring three goals and assisting on two others in the Panthers’ 9-1 nonconference victory over Living Word Lutheran at Jackson.
The Panthers’ (4-2) had three players score multiple goals: Betker, Mikayla Smith (2) and Devynn Gruender (2). Smith also had three assists.
In Park’s six games, Betker has scored or assisted on 19 of its 24 goals. She also is ranked second in the state in points—goals plus assists—with 30, and in goals scored with 14. Betker is right behind Portage/Poynette’s Hanna Walters in points (31) and in goals (15).
WILMOT 5, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: Lexi Thomas had seven saves, but the Crusaders lost a nonconference match at Pershing Park.
Wilmot scored four first-half goals before Racine Lutheran coach Peter Laboda decided to switch formations.
“We switched formations from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-4-2 because we were leaving the middle exposed,” Laboda said. “Once we switched to the 4-4-2, we were playing a lot better defensively.”
Lutheran dropped to 2-2.
MONONA GROVE 2, BURLINGTON 0: Cora Anderson stopped seven shots and the Demons had several scoring chances in a nonconference loss at Burlington.
“We defended really well despite two starters being out with the flu,” Burlington coach Joel Molitor said. “Amelia Crabtree was great in the midfield for us.”
The Demons (2-2) gave up an own goal in the first half and trailed 1-0 at halftime.
NEENAH 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels couldn’t overcome a flurry of first-half goals in a nonconference loss at Ameche Field.
“They did a really good job pressing us and getting into scoring situations in the first half,” said St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake. “We came out much stronger in the second half and Emily Monosa, who just came back from an injury, sparked our defensive efforts but it just wasn’t enough in this one.”
Goalkeeper Isabella Ramone had five saves for the Angels (3-2-1).
WAUNAKEE 4, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks allowed four second-half goals in a nonconference loss at Waunakee.
“This was a weird game for us,” said Prairie coach Corey Oakland. “We didn’t allow any first-half goals, but it felt like we played better in the second half. Waunakee played with a lot of pressure and pace and that was tough to defend.”
Goalkeeper Claire Coffman made 12 saves for the Hawks (0-1-1).
Softball
TREMPER 18, HORLICK 5: The Rebels allowed 13 runs in the first inning and had 11 errors in a Southeast Conference loss at Anderson Park.
For Horlick (1-3, 1-2 SEC), Courtney DeRosier went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Tricia Zimmerman went 2 for 2 with an RBI.
“This was a tough game for us, but I was proud that we still battled after that rough first inning,” Horlick coach Kerry Timler said.
Track and field
FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL: Waterford’s girls team had eight top-three finishes and placed second at the 12-team meet at Franklin.
Emily Nicholls won the 100 meter hurdles in 17.21 seconds, while Katie Rohner, Rachel Roth, Julia Schroeder and Emma Karpinski won the 4x100 relay (52.33).
Sydney Kaluzny was second in the 300 hurdles (51.13), and Cassie Questad was third in the 300 hurdles (51.72).
The Wolverines finished with 103 points, behind Germantown’s 115.
The Case’s girls team placed 10th with 23 points. The Eagles’ best finish was fourth in the 4x400 relay, where Audrey Carrillo, Emily Nelson, Gianna Short, Kaitlyn Francis finished in 4:24.04.
On the boys side, Waterford’s Jonathan Zweifel finished second in both the 110 hurdles (16.45) and 300 hurdles (43.83).
For Case, freshman Davonte Jackson won the 300 hurdles in 42.80.
Waterford placed sixth with 49 points, while Case was eighth with 41 among the 15 teams. Bay Port won the meet with 137 points.
