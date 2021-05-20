High school girls: Murguia come through in clutch for St. Catherine's

When she was needed the most Thursday, Cristina Murguia was there for the St. Catherine’s High School softball team.
Murguia, moved to the leadoff position by coach Zach Prideaux, lined an RBI double to left-center field for the Angels in the top of the eighth inning. The result was a dramatic 5-4 comeback victory over Dominican in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.
Trailing 4-1 in the top of the seventh inning, the Angels (5-10, 2-7 MCC) used five walks and a hit to tie the score. The Knights (5-9, 3-7) weren’t able to score in the bottom of the seventh and the game went to extra innings.
In the eighth, Ellie Rogers and Vivianrose Johnson drew walks, setting the table for Murguia. She responded with her clutch hit and the Angels went on to their fourth victory in their last five games.
Murguia went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.
“Our girls kept having good at-bats,” Prideaux said. “When it was time to go and get a hit, we had the right person in the right spot.”
Summer DeGuire went the distance to earn the victory. She allowed nine hits and struck out three.
WATERFORD 4, ELKHORN 3 (8 INNINGS): Madison Krueger hit a one-out walkoff home run in the bottom of the eighth inning for the Wolverines to end a tight Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Waterford.
The loss was the first in SLC play for Elkhorn, which is ranked ninth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll.
Waterford (7-8, 3-5 SLC) fell behind 3-2 in the top of the seventh inning, but tied the Elks (11-2, 7-1 SLC) in the bottom of the seventh. Rylee Schaaf doubled off the wall and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
After pitcher Annika Ottoson drew a walk, courtesy runner Ali Winner bluffed running to second and the catcher threw the ball, allowing Schaaf to come home with the tying run.
After Ottoson retired the Elks in the top of the eighth, Krueger ended it.
Kyra Schuerman hit a solo home run in the second inning for the Wolverines and Schaaf and Meghan Schmidt (two doubles) each went 2 for 4.
Ottoson allowed 11 hits, walked three and struck out five, and catcher Reilly Galten threw out three baserunners.
“It was an all-around great team effort,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said.
BURLINGTON 8, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: Meagan Baumeister hit a bases-loaded double in the third inning and the Demons continued their hot streak with a Southern Lakes Conference victory over Westosha Central at Burlington.
Morgan Klein pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks. She also went 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
Also leading the Demons (12-1, 10-0 SLC), who have won 10 straight games, was Molly Berezowitz, who went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
“Our girls had a lot of timely hitting and Morgan Klein had another great game,” Burlington coach Val Auseth said.
UNION GROVE 21, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Broncos beat the Comets in three innings in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Delavan.
Emily Boyle got the start for Union Grove (7-4, 5-3 SLC), pitching the first two innings and striking out four of the six batters she faced. Avery Nelson gave up one hit in her one inning of relief.
The Broncos were effective on offense early and often with 13 hits. Brynn VanSwol led the way going 3 for 3 and Brylee Ketterhagen got on base in all three of her plate appearances. Boyle and Ella Obieglo had two hits each.
RACINE LUTHERAN 5, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: Senior Kat Schmierer gave up only one hit and had her sixth shutout of the season in the Crusaders’ victory over the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Island Park.
Lutheran (10-3, 8-2 MCC), which won its season-high fourth in a row, led 4-0 after three innings and added an insurance run in the sixth. Schmierer went the distance, striking out nine and walking two.
“Catholic Central made some big adjustments on defense and offense to make this a tougher game,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We had two big double plays to help our defense and we hit the ball solid.”
Sophomore Olivia Rosenberg went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Schmierer and sophomore Kendyll Holub each had an RBI for Lutheran.
Grace Peterson had the lone hit for the Lady Toppers (8-5, 5-4). Autumn Weis pitched five innings, allowed six hits, walked two and struck out five.
“Grace hit the ball hard all three times,” Catholic Central coach Steve Kirst said. “She’s been solid for us all year.”
CASE 15, PARK 0: The Eagles beat the Panthers in a three-inning Southeast Conference game Thursday at Case that ended on the 15-run rule.
Case (3-5 overall and SEC) scored 12 runs in the first inning. Paige Thomas went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, Turner Hetland was 1 for 2 with a triple and Torin Slaughter went 2 for 3.
On the mound for the Eagles, Aalaiya Jacklin went three innings and gave up one hit to Park (1-7, 0-7) with five strikeouts.
“I started five freshmen against Park because I wanted to see who I could call upon with the second half of the season starting up,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “Tonight, the younger players showed me they’re starting to get it now, and we are still learning.”
OAK CREEK 15, HORLICK 0: Dylan Zimmerman and Adriane Itzenhuiser had the only hits for the Rebels in a four-inning Southeast Conference loss at Douglas Park.
Horlick (0-12, 0-7 SEC) trailed 6-0 after the first inning to the Knights (14-1, 8-0), who lead the SEC and are ranked second among Division 1 teams in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll.
Soccer
PARK 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: Alexis Betker scored both of the Panthers’ goals in their nonconference victory over the Angels on Thursday at Pritchard Park.
Betker scored her first goal in the 23rd minute off a corner kick by Mikayla Smith to give the Panthers the early advantage. The assist was the 50th for Smith in her Park career. In the second half, Betker was assisted by Izzy Wentorf in the 61st minute.
“That first one was just a wonderful set piece that I was real pleased with,” Park coach Matt Maletis said. “I felt we played much better in the second half. Izzy really helped dictate that kind of weaving the ball in the middle of the field and then she had a real nice assist to Alexis that kind of finalized things.”
Vernonica Maldonado had six saves in goal for Park (6-2).
For St. Catherine’s (1-7), Katelyn Gordon had six saves in goal, two of which were “really impressive efforts” that should have been sure goals, Angels coach Ben Lake said. Julianna Wiley and Maribel Sanchez Flores also had good days defensively, Lake said.
WATERFORD 6, BURLINGTON 4: Natalie Radtke and Megan Cornell each scored two goals and the Wolverines remained unbeaten after a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
Coming off an emotional 4-1 victory over Union Grove Tuesday night, Waterford coach Joe Vogt believes his players weren’t as sharp as usual.
“We didn’t have a lot of energy,” he said. “We kind of had to gut out a win today. Sometimes, you don’t win pretty.”
Also scoring for Waterford (8-0-0, 6-0-0 SLC) were Hailey Huckstorf and Jordan Hurley. Skyler Kruse had 12 saves in goal.
Aleah Reesman, who entered the match with no varsity goals, scored three for Burlington (1-5-2, 1-4-1) and Lillian Uhlenhake had three assists. Victoria Van Dam scored the Demons’ other goal.
“We lost tonight, but we played so well that it didn’t really feel like a loss,” Burlington coach Joel Molitor said. “Waterford has a very talented sophomore class, and they played better than us for long stretches of the game, but we were better in defense and much better in attack tonight.”
UNION GROVE 1, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: The Broncos got a goal from freshman Julia James in the 87th minute and salvaged a 1-1 tie with the Falcons Thursday in a Southern Lakes conference match at Union Grove.
Playing without three starters, Union Grove (5-1-1, 3-1-1 SEC) coach Sean Jung said his team played very well considering they only had two subs available.
The game was scoreless until Westosha Central (5-1-2, 4-0-1 SLC) scored in the 85th minute. The Broncos didn’t allow a late shift in momentum to shake them because in the 87th minute, James found the back of the net, assisted by sophomore Lexi Pettit to preserve the tie.
“I’m really proud of how hard the girls fought tonight,” said Jung, whose team is ranked eighth among Division 2 schools in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. “I could tell they were exhausted. We have players like Adrianna Rodriguez who have been playing hurt all season, but battled through.”