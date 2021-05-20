High school girls: Murguia come through in clutch for St. Catherine's

When she was needed the most Thursday, Cristina Murguia was there for the St. Catherine’s High School softball team.

Murguia, moved to the leadoff position by coach Zach Prideaux, lined an RBI double to left-center field for the Angels in the top of the eighth inning. The result was a dramatic 5-4 comeback victory over Dominican in a Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay.

Trailing 4-1 in the top of the seventh inning, the Angels (5-10, 2-7 MCC) used five walks and a hit to tie the score. The Knights (5-9, 3-7) weren’t able to score in the bottom of the seventh and the game went to extra innings.

In the eighth, Ellie Rogers and Vivianrose Johnson drew walks, setting the table for Murguia. She responded with her clutch hit and the Angels went on to their fourth victory in their last five games.

Murguia went 3 for 3 with a walk and an RBI.

“Our girls kept having good at-bats,” Prideaux said. “When it was time to go and get a hit, we had the right person in the right spot.”

Summer DeGuire went the distance to earn the victory. She allowed nine hits and struck out three.