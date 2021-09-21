High school girls: Medalist Roberts leads Union Grove golfers to second in SEC Tournament

The Union Grove High School girls golf team had a few rough spots during the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament Tuesday, but still gave one of the best teams in the state a battle all the way.
Led by Norah Roberts, the Broncos totaled 334 in the tournament at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn, three shots behind Westosha Central (331), which won the outright SLC championship after sharing it last year with Union Grove. The Falcons are ranked second in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll.
The Broncos, ranked ninth in Division 1, had earned a least a share of the SLC title (dual meet record combined with tournament finish) since 2012, except for 2018 — the year before Roberts entered high school.
Roberts, a junior, shot an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors and cement her second straight Player of the Year honor. Senior Ali Torhorst was fifth with an 85, sophomore Lexi Manteufel was sixth with an 86 and junior Allie McBryde was ninth with a 91 for the Broncos.
Torhorst joined Roberts on the All-SLC first team and Manteufel and McBryde earned second-team honors.
Roberts and Westosha sophomore standout Kylie Walker played together in the final group on the North and South courses and played a close match all the way. Roberts’ front nine was a little erratic, but she shot even-par 36 on the North course to Walker’s 37.
On the back nine, the South course, Walker took a two-shot lead with back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes. They were both even par after Walker had a bogey on 13 and Roberts had a birdie on 15.
Both parred 16 and 17, then Walker got in trouble on the 325-yard, par-4 18th hole and had a triple bogey to finish at 75. Roberts had a par.
“Norah had an interesting front nine, but was steady as could be on the back nine,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “The conditions were pretty tough, so to win the tournament with a 72 is impressive.
“(Overall), we struggled on the greens at times today and had a few too many big holes. Even with that, we only finished three strokes behind the second-ranked team in the state for the conference title.”
Burlington finished fourth in the tournament and in the overall SLC standings. No. 2 player Kendall Kafar shot an 89 to finish eighth and lead the Demons. She earned second-team All-SLC honors.
Waterford was seventh in the tournament and overall, led by sophomore Sydney Norgal’s 108.
Volleyball
CASE 3, TREMPER 1: Playing without the injured Natalie Harris, one of their best players, the Eagles defeated Kenosha Tremper 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 25-22 in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Case.
"I was happy how we played without her," Case coach Willie Maryland said. "The other girls stepped up."
Lauren Korth led Case (3-1 SEC) with 14 kills and eight digs. Marty Chavez had 14 assists and Brianna Bigelow added eight kills.
BURLINGTON 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Demons had another dominant performance against a Southern Lakes Conference opponent, defeating the Comets 25-6, 25-12, 25-10 Tuesday at Burlington.
Burlington (20-3, 3-0 SLC), ranked 10th in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association, has yet to lose a set in conference play, and has not allowed more than 18 points in a set so far.
Morgan Klein finished with 10 kills and Bella Stoughton and Lydia Biggin each had eight kills to lead the Demons. Ella Safar had 22 assists and seven of Burlington's 13 total aces in the match.
“It was a great offensive night,” coach Teri Little said. “I'm very happy with our intensity tonight and ability to control the style of play.”
WATERFORD 3, BADGER 0: The Wolverines played one of their best matches in the tenure of coach Ashley Ingish and dominated the Badgers in a 25-15, 25-12, 25-10 Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Waterford.
Ingish was looking for improvement in the passing game for Waterford (8-5, 3-1 SLC), and she got it.
“One of our goals was to step up our passing on serve receive, which we did,” Ingish said. “That allowed us to set up our offense and our hitters went to town. We hit .395 as a team, which is a huge win.
“This is maybe the most complete match I’ve been a part of during my eight seasons at Waterford.”
One of the recipients of that improved passing was outside hitter Chloe Werner, who had 17 kills and just two hitting errors in 29 attacks for a hitting percentage of .517. She also served six aces and had just one service error in 14 attempts (92.9%).
“Chloe Werner was an absolute beast tonight,” Ingish said.
Josie Johnson had team highs with 36 assists and nine digs, and Ingish said Reagan Jones, who had seven digs, “provided some excellent ball control off the bench defensively.”
Badger is 1-3 in the SLC.
UNION GROVE 3, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: The Broncos bounced back from a first-set loss to beat the Falcons 17-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-21 in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Paddock Lake.
Sydney Ludvigsen led the offense for the Broncos (10-9, 2-2 SLC) with 14 kills and she added three aces. Sophia Rampulla had nine kills, Faith Smith had six kills and four aces, and Madison Cimbalnik had 20 assists and five aces.
Defensively, Madisyn Henderson had 19 digs and Ludvigsen and Cimbalnik combined for 17.
“We did a nice job establishing our middles tonight, totaling 15 kills between them,” Union Grove coach Annie Sireno said. “We struggled in serve receive, but improved throughout the match. It was nice to get the win after our last encounter with them.”
The Broncos lost 25-23, 25-20 to the Falcons (9-8, 2-2 SLC) in the third-place match at the Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational Sept. 11.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Lady Toppers played their first match in 10 days and showed little rust Tuesday, defeating the Spartans 25-17, 25-12, 25-18 in a Metro Classic Conference match at Greendale.
Jayden Garratt led Catholic Central (12-7, 3-0 MCC), ranked No. 3 in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, with 31 assists, seven aces and 12 digs.
“Jayden had a strong night running our offense,” coach Wayne Schultz said. “Her decision-making was spot on.”
Kelsee Weiss led the attack at the net for the Lady Toppers with 14 kills and also had 13 digs. Makayla Vos had a game-high 14 digs and Julia Klein finished with nine kills.
HORLICK 3, PARK 0: Ella Tomes had 11 kills and three blocks in the Rebels' 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 victory over the Panthers Tuesday at Park.
Also for Horlick, Kaylea McCabe had four aces and Maya Rameriz had five digs.
Swimming
CASE 123, BRADFORD 56: The Eagles won 11 of 12 events and won a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Kenosha.
Sofia Badillo and Jordyn Tran were each part of four event victories and Madeline Cerny had three first-place finishes for Case (2-1 SEC).
Badillo, Cerny, Tran and Grace Gross won the 200 medley relay in 2:05.87 and Bronte Jansen, Gross, Tran and Badillo won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:08.53.
Badillo had individual victories in the 100 butterfly (1:03.64) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.73), and Tran won the 50 freestyle (26.85) and 100 freestyle (59.32).
Cerny, a sophomore, won the 500 freestyle in a lifetime-best 6:25.28 and also swam the anchor leg of the Eagles’ winning 200 freestyle relay team (2:01.72), following Jansen, Emilie Miller and Ana Carrillo.
Layla Genevich won the diving with 196.65 points and Claire Wolfe edged teammate Ava Knaus by 0.04 seconds to win the 100 backstroke in 1:18.93.
BURLINGTON CO-OP 105, EDGERTON/EVANSVILLE 65: Megan Schultz led the way for the Demons with four first-place finishes in a Southern Lakes Conference meet Tuesday at Edgerton.
Schultz won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:19.53 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.91, and also won in the 200 freestyle relay with Megan LaRose, Natalie Oldenburg and Emilia Dahms (1:49.86) and the 400 freestyle relay with Katie Goetzke, Maya Schaefer and Dahms (4:03.54).
Goetzke won the 200 freestyle (2:13.47) and the 500 freestyle (5:52.53). Dahms and Schaefer each had an individual victory, Dahms in the 50 freestyle (26.82) and Schaefer in the 100 butterfly (1:06.62).
PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE’S: PSC Aquatics had two third-place finishes in a three-team Southern Lakes Conference meet Tuesday at Lake Geneva.
Georgia Swedberg, Lilie Larson, CC Berkey and Zoe D’Alessandro finished third overall in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:01.00. D’Alessandro also was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.17) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:30.86).
Prairie/St. Catherine's lost 108-57 to Platteville/Lancaster and 138-29 to Badger Co-op.
Tennis
PRAIRIE 7, MARTIN LUTHER 0: The Hawks lost just five games in singles and also dominated doubles to sweep a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Greendale.
Lily Jorgenson had a dominant effort against Jailyn Powell at No. 1 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0, and Molly Cookman (No. 2 singles), Jaclyn Palmen (No. 3) and Madeline Nelson (No. 4) also won easily for Prairie.
The No. 1 doubles team of Nareh Vartanian and Maggie Dreifuerst beat Ava Hoppert and Chloe Roberts 6-1, 6-3 to lead the doubles sweep. Arenie Vartanian and Salisia Servantez (No. 2 doubles) lost just one game and Shritha Reddy and Callah Pessin (No. 3) played the closest match of the day, winning 6-4, 6-3 over Elena Rohleder and Emma Gabler.