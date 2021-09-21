High school girls: Medalist Roberts leads Union Grove golfers to second in SEC Tournament

On the back nine, the South course, Walker took a two-shot lead with back-to-back birdies on the 11th and 12th holes. They were both even par after Walker had a bogey on 13 and Roberts had a birdie on 15.

Both parred 16 and 17, then Walker got in trouble on the 325-yard, par-4 18th hole and had a triple bogey to finish at 75. Roberts had a par.

“Norah had an interesting front nine, but was steady as could be on the back nine,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “The conditions were pretty tough, so to win the tournament with a 72 is impressive.

“(Overall), we struggled on the greens at times today and had a few too many big holes. Even with that, we only finished three strokes behind the second-ranked team in the state for the conference title.”

Burlington finished fourth in the tournament and in the overall SLC standings. No. 2 player Kendall Kafar shot an 89 to finish eighth and lead the Demons. She earned second-team All-SLC honors.

Waterford was seventh in the tournament and overall, led by sophomore Sydney Norgal’s 108.

Volleyball