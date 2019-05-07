Kat Schmeirer wore out her welcome pretty quickly in Burlington Tuesday.
The sophomore for the Racine Lutheran High School softball team pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts in a 10-1 victory over Catholic Central. The Metro Classic Conference game was played at Congress Street Field in Burlington.
The Crusaders (10-4, 7-1 MCC) did most of their damage in the seventh inning when they scored six runs. Schmierer, hitting in the leadoff spot, was equally effective at the plate, going 3 for 5 with two doubles and three RBIs. Calla Bixler went 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs.
Catholic Central pitcher Christina Paleka struck out three over seven innings and allowed seven earned runs. Morgan Dietzel went 1 for 3 and drove in a run. The Lady Toppers (7-7, 5-4 MCC) had just two hits.
HORLICK 25, PARK 5: The Zimmerman sisters combined for eight hits in the Rebels’ five-inning Southeast Conference victory over Park at Humble Park.
Tricia Zimmerman, a senior catcher, went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Dylan Zimmerman, a sophomore leadoff hitter and second baseman, went 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs.
Courtney DeRosia, who started and earned the victory, went 2 for 5 with three RBIs. And Arianna Singer homered and drove in two runs.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 4, BURLINGTON 2: The Demons were held to two hits in a Southern Lakes Conference loss at Burlington.
Morgan Klein went 2 for 4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Burlington (6-11, 3-7 SLC).
“We had some good, quality at-bats, but we just didn’t get the results from them,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said.
WATERFORD 4-3, BADGER 3-2: The Wolverines swept a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader at Waterford behind strong pitching performances by freshman Shawna Kiser and Ashley Baker.
In game one, Kiser allowed three earned runs on eight hits and struck out one. Waterford (9-7, 7-3 SLC) was down 3-2 in the seventh inning when Mackenzie Stiewe delivered a walk-off two-run single.
In game two, Baker fired seven innings of two-run ball and struck out four. Grace Trautman went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
ST. CATHERINE’S 2-8, ST. JOSEPH 5-7: The Angels came back with an impressive second game in this Metro Classic Conference doubleheader at UW-Parkside. Falling behind 5-0 in the first inning, St. Catherine’s (9-5, 4-5 MCC) rallied with a run in the second, three in the third and four in the fourth.
Lexi Menosa and Grace Lapais each drove in two runs. Ashley Gerber went 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI. And Summer DeGuire went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
The game ended when Abby Reinhold made a catch in left field and threw to DeGuire at third base for a double play.
St. Catherine’s was held to five hits and stranded 12 runner in the first game.
KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 8, CASE 1: Jenna Mudge hit a home run in the Eagles’ Southeast Conference loss at Case.
The Eagles (1-7, 0-6 SEC) committed four errors. Jade Romanski pitched all seven innings for the Eagles, allowing five earned runs and four walks, while striking out 10. Mudge went 1 for 3 with a home run. And Paige Thomas went 1 for 3 with a double.
“We hit the ball hard but right at people,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “We can’t quite find our groove yet.”
Soccer
UNION GROVE 11, WILMOT 0: The roll continues for the Bronocs as they ran away with a Southern Lakes Conference win at Wilmot.
Union Grove (11-1-1), is ranked fourth in Division 2 in this week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. The Broncos have outscored their last three opponents 32-1 since getting edged 3-2 by Prairie in the Racine County Invitational Friday night.
“We’re going to have a chip on our shoulder for a long time,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said.
Natalie Oatsvall and Alexa Panyk each scored four goals. Panyk, Megan Barber and Peyton Killberg each had two assists.
Mia Guyton had a save in her sixth shutout of the season.
HORLICK 3, CASE 1: Lizzie Hanstedt scored two goals for the Rebels in Southeast Conference game at Racine.
The Eagles (1-8, 0-5 SEC) led 1-0 early but the Rebels (1-8, 1-3) equalized with Hanstedt, from an Alex Cannon assist, to make it 1-1 in the first half. Hanstedt would score again in the second half and the Rebels would add a third tally from Mya Johnson unassisted. Kaelea McCabe, the Rebels goalkeeper, made five saves in the win.
“It feels really good to get the win,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. “It feels good to have the team at full capacity. I am really proud of the girls.”
WATERFORD 3, BADGER 0: Senior midfielder Lizzy Schappel assisted on all three goals for the Wolverines in their Southern Lakes Conference victory at Lake Geneva.
Maddie Nimke scored Waterford’s first goal in the 24th minute and the Wolverines led 1-0 at halftime. Hailey Huckstorf scored goals in the 47th and 59th minute to give Waterford (8-4, 2-3 SLC) its third win in a row.
“We really controlled the midfield tonight,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “Lizzy was all over the place for us and this was one of the best games I’ve ever seen her play.”
BURLINGTON 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Victoria Van Dan scored a goal and added two assists in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Delavan.
Cassidy Askin scored the opening goal for the Demons in the 28th minute from a Van Dan assist to make it 1-0. Van Dan followed in the 37th minute with an unassisted goal. Emily Ball scored in the 45th minute to make it 3-0.
Cora Anderson made two saves to keep a clean sheet.
TREMPER 8, PARK 2: Mikayla Smith took an assist from Alexis Betker and scored within the first 30 seconds of this Southeast Conference match at Pershing Park, but Kenosha Tremper took a 4-1 lead at halftime.
The other goal for Park (6-4-1, 0-4 SEC) came on a penalty kick by Betker in the second half. Betker has 25 goals this season.
