High school girls: Klein leads Burlington over Union Grove

The Burlington High School softball team took advantage of a sloppy first inning to take an early lead over Union Grove Tuesday afternoon.
Morgan Klein took it from there in this Southern Lakes Conference showdown between two of Racine County's premier teams and the Demons went on to a 5-3 victory at Union Grove.
Klein led Burlington (7-1, 5-0 SLC) with nine strikeouts and four walks while giving up seven hits. She also went 2 for 4.
“Morgan has just been a constant for us on the mound this season so far,” Burlington coach Valerie Auseth said. “She’s just a veteran pitcher. She’s only a junior. but she’s been pitching for so long.”
In the top of the first, the Broncos committed three errors and walked two batters, which allowed the Demons to load the bases on their way to scoring four runs. Alexa Burinda got it started with a ground out to get Burlington on the board and Brianna Morris made it 3-0 with a hard-hit ground ball that was mishandled.
“We got things going right away in the first inning with a couple walks and hits to put us up 4-0,” Auseth said. “(Angela) Slattery and Union Grove’s defense settled in after the first and played well. This was a game between two good teams and two very strong pitchers.”
Union Grove scored a run in the second and third innings to cut Burlington's lead to 4-2.
After the Demons padded their lead with a run in the top of the seventh, Olivia Brieske hit a solo home run for the Broncos to make the score 5-3. Maddie Goode and McKayla Boyle each had a hit to put runners on the corners with two outs, but Slattery grounded out to third base to end the game.
Slattery pitched for Union Grove (5-3, 3-2) and finished with seven strikeouts and six walks. She allowed six hits.
Brieske went 2 for 4 and Emily Gamble went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
CASE 12, HORLICK 2: The Eagles’ bats didn’t take long to get going in a Southeast Conference victory over the Rebels at Case.
After the Rebels scored one run in the top of the first, Case responded with four runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning. The Eagles added five runs in the third inning, two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
“We did a little bit of everything tonight,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “We played well all around and the team is starting to get into the swing of things. We’re still young and learning, but we’re playing well with what we got.”
Paige Thomas led Case (2-3 overall) by going 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and a triple. Turner Hetland finished 2 for 2 with a double and an RBI and Torin Slaughter went 3 for 4.
Dylan Zimmerman had two hits for the Rebels.
WATERFORD 2, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 1: Some timely hitting and strong defense was key in the Wolverines' Southern Lakes Conference victory at Paddock Lake.
With the score tied 1-1 in the sixth inning, Madison Krueger walked and was bunted to second by Morgan Greil. Annika Ottoson followed with a single to drive in Krueger with the winning run.
Westosha Central threatened in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Meghan Schmidt made diving double play to end the inning.
In the first inning, Krueger doubled in Rae Barwick with Waterford's first run. Krueger also drew two walks in the game.
Shawn Kiser (2-3) earned the victory after scattering eight hits. He struck out four and walked two. The only run she allowed scored on a wild pitch.
Barwick went 1 for 1 with two walks.
MARTIN LUTHER 3, LUTHERAN 2: The Crusaders fell to the Spartans behind a late-inning rally in this Metro Classic Conference game at Lutheran.
Lutheran (6-2, 5-1 MCC), started the game with a run in the first inning. After four straight scoreless innings from both teams, Martin Luther (8-1, 2-0) rallied off three runs in the top of the sixth inning behind fielding errors from Lutheran. The Crusaders had three errors in the game.
Lutheran responded in the bottom of the sixth with a run to pull to within 3-2, but couldn't get any closer.
“We out-hit and out-pitched but the unfortunate errors hurt us to give them the runs,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We had the opportunity many times to score and we could not come up with the timely hit. Another good game for us to keep learning to improve.”
Kat Schmierer struck out 11 while only giving up six hits and one walk. Schmierer also doubled. Olivia Rosenberg and Kendyll Holub each had an RBI single.
THOMAS MORE 17, ST. CATHERINE'S 7: The Angels' offense came around in this Metro Classic Conference loss in Milwaukee.
Mia Prevost, St. Catherine's designated player, went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two walks. Shortstop Aniesa Neave went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a walk.
Also leading the Angels (1-9 overall, 0-6 MCC) were third baseman Cristina Murguia (2 for 4) and first baseman Grace Liapis (2 for 3, double, one RBI, one walk).
ST. JOSEPH 7, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 5: A late rally by the Lady Toppers fell short in this Metro Classic conference game in Kenosha.
Held scoreless since the fourth, the Hilltoppers (6-2 overall, 4-1 MCC) made it interesting in the top of the seventh. With one out, back-to-back doubles by Kelsee Weis and Morgan Dietzel scored a run and cut St. Joseph’s lead to 5-2.
After a run-scoring single from Claire Keeker, Paige Kerkhoff hit a shot between third and short, but the ball was scooped up to prevent the tying runs from scoring.
Autumn Weis gave up four earned runs in six innings. She allowed eight hits while striking out eight.
Girls soccer
CASE 4, INDIAN TRAIL 2: Marija Markovic found the back of the net three times and her hat trick helped propel the Eagles to a Southeast Conference victory over Kenosha Indian Trail at Case.
The Hawks had a 2-0 lead about 25 minutes into the game. Then, a couple of minutes later, Markovic scored her first goal of the game, a shot to the upper 90 that was assisted by Makenna Mohs to help the Eagles cut the lead to one.
In the second half, Case (1-2, 1-1) scored three goals, two from Markovic, and one from Lilly Nolden, to cap off the comeback.
“The Hawks gave us a challenge because their forwards are very fast, which pressured our defense,” Case coach Alexis Birkholz said. “Once we were able to slow down and communicate, our rhythm came back and we were able to switch the field and start attacking their defense.”
Birkholz also said that the Eagles capitalized on offense when it mattered most.
UNION GROVE 2, BURLINGTON 0: The Broncos continuously threatened in this Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington. And then their shots finally started to find the net.
Paige Cotton scored on an assist by Julie James in the 68th minute to break a scoreless tie. Three minutes later, James scored an unassisted goal for the Broncos (4-0 overall, 2-0 SLC).
"We were pressing, pressing and pressing and I kept feeling that we were going to score," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "We must have had six or seven shots over the cross bar."
Mac Mackiewicz had three saves for Union Grove.
"Burlington had a penalty kick they missed in the second half," Jung said. "They were beating us in stretches."
FRANKLIN 4, PARK 2: The Panthers scored two goals within two minutes to rally from a 2-0 deficit, but Franklin pulled away to win this Southeast Conference match at Pritchard Park.
Mikayla Smith scored on an assist from Mikayla Smith in the 50th minute to pull the Panthers to within 2-1. Betker followed with an unassisted goal from 15 yards in the 52nd minute to tie the score.
But Franklin went ahead to stay with a goal in the 59th minute.
"To fight back when we were down 2-0 to tie the score, I was really proud of the girls' effort," Park coach Matt Maletis said.
Veronica Maldonado had 17 saves for the Panthers (3-1 overall, 1-1 SEC).
WATERFORD 11, WILMOT 1: It was the Taylor Gordon show on Tuesday, as the forward scored five goals and assisted on one goal en route to a dominant Wolverines victory in Wilmot.
“We passed the ball really well tonight and Taylor had good looks all over the field,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said.
The scoring started early for Waterford (5-0-1, 3-0 SLC). Megan Cornell began the offensive attack with a goal two minutes into the game. Waterford went on to take a 7-1 lead into the half.
“The ball was moving around well tonight,” Vogt said of the match, which ended in the 73rd minute. “As for Wilmot, they’re growing and they’re getting better. They played hard tonight.”