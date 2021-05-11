High school girls: Klein leads Burlington over Union Grove

After the Demons padded their lead with a run in the top of the seventh, Olivia Brieske hit a solo home run for the Broncos to make the score 5-3. Maddie Goode and McKayla Boyle each had a hit to put runners on the corners with two outs, but Slattery grounded out to third base to end the game.

Slattery pitched for Union Grove (5-3, 3-2) and finished with seven strikeouts and six walks. She allowed six hits.

Brieske went 2 for 4 and Emily Gamble went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

CASE 12, HORLICK 2: The Eagles’ bats didn’t take long to get going in a Southeast Conference victory over the Rebels at Case.

After the Rebels scored one run in the top of the first, Case responded with four runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning. The Eagles added five runs in the third inning, two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

“We did a little bit of everything tonight,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. “We played well all around and the team is starting to get into the swing of things. We’re still young and learning, but we’re playing well with what we got.”